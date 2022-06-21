50/50 Women on Boards™ recognizes Horace Mann for its board diversity

Horace Mann commended as a 3+ company

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, commends Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) as a “3+” company for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors. President and CEO, Marita Zuraitis; Beverley McClure, retired Senior Vice President of Enterprise Operations for United Services Automobile Association (USAA) and Elaine Sarsynski, retired Chairwoman, President and CEO of Mass Mutual International represent 27% of the company’s corporate board seats.

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) recognizes Horace Mann Educators Corporation as a “3+” company for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Horace Mann believes a diverse board is important to best reflect the diversity of the company’s employees, customers and shareholders,” said McClure, chair of the board’s Nominating and Governance Committee. “We carefully consider each board member’s background to provide a board diverse in experience, skill sets, age, ethnicity and gender makeup to bring a variety of perspectives to the table.”

“Investors and enlightened leaders continue to make institutional decisions that reinforce the business advantages of diverse boards,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. “We are pleased to recognize Horace Mann for prioritizing this business decision that benefits its shareholders, employees, customers, and communities.”

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), a nonprofit 501(c)3, is a leading education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. The campaign publishes its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender composition of corporate boards on the Russell 3000 by board size, state, sector, and rating. Public awareness campaigns and educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include The Global Conversation on Board Diversity™; and Educational Workshops for women at various career levels, aspiring to serve on boards. For more information, visit: www.5050wob.com.

