Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Horace Mann Educators Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMN   US4403271046

HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION

(HMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:25 2022-06-21 am EDT
35.73 USD   +0.76%
10:01a50/50 Women on Boards™ recognizes Horace Mann for its board diversity
BU
06/14HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/26HORACE MANN EDUCATORS : Board of Directors authorizes new $50 million share repurchase program - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

50/50 Women on Boards™ recognizes Horace Mann for its board diversity

06/21/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Horace Mann commended as a 3+ company

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, commends Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) as a “3+” company for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors. President and CEO, Marita Zuraitis; Beverley McClure, retired Senior Vice President of Enterprise Operations for United Services Automobile Association (USAA) and Elaine Sarsynski, retired Chairwoman, President and CEO of Mass Mutual International represent 27% of the company’s corporate board seats.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621005091/en/

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) recognizes Horace Mann Educators Corporation as a “3+” company for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors. (Graphic: Business Wire)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) recognizes Horace Mann Educators Corporation as a “3+” company for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Horace Mann believes a diverse board is important to best reflect the diversity of the company’s employees, customers and shareholders,” said McClure, chair of the board’s Nominating and Governance Committee. “We carefully consider each board member’s background to provide a board diverse in experience, skill sets, age, ethnicity and gender makeup to bring a variety of perspectives to the table.”

“Investors and enlightened leaders continue to make institutional decisions that reinforce the business advantages of diverse boards,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. “We are pleased to recognize Horace Mann for prioritizing this business decision that benefits its shareholders, employees, customers, and communities.”

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), a nonprofit 501(c)3, is a leading education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. The campaign publishes its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender composition of corporate boards on the Russell 3000 by board size, state, sector, and rating. Public awareness campaigns and educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include The Global Conversation on Board Diversity™; and Educational Workshops for women at various career levels, aspiring to serve on boards. For more information, visit: www.5050wob.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION
10:01a50/50 Women on Boards™ recognizes Horace Mann for its board diversity
BU
06/14HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/26HORACE MANN EDUCATORS : Board of Directors authorizes new $50 million share repurchase pro..
PU
05/26HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Eve..
AQ
05/26SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Ending with Strong Gains
MT
05/26SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Keeping Pace with Broader Thursday Markets
MT
05/26SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
05/25Horace Mann Educators Launches $50 Million Share Repurchase Program, Keeps Quarterly Di..
MT
05/25Horace Mann Board of Directors authorizes new $50 million share repurchase program
BU
05/25Horace Mann Educators Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for $50 million worth of ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 426 M - -
Net income 2022 125 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 1 469 M 1 469 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Horace Mann Educators Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 35,46 $
Average target price 42,50 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marita Zuraitis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bret A. Conklin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henry Wade Reece Chairman
Stephanie A. Fulks Vice President
Donald M. Carley Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION-8.37%1 469
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-9.50%40 766
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES3.48%38 557
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.15.28%36 047
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.47%33 152
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.52%23 909