    HMN   US4403271046

HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION

(HMN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horace Mann Educators Corporation announces appointment of Thomas A. Bradley to Board of Directors

11/08/2021 | 05:16pm EST
Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) today announced the appointment of Thomas A. Bradley to its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108006132/en/

Thomas A. Bradley (Photo: Business Wire)

Thomas A. Bradley (Photo: Business Wire)

Bradley currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.. He retired as executive vice president and CFO of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG, in 2017. He brings a wealth of insurance industry and financial services experience to the Horace Mann Board, including senior financial and operational roles at Zurich Insurance Group, Fair Isaac Corporation and the St. Paul Companies.

“Tom will be an incredibly valuable addition to our Board, especially as the company expands the ways it meets educator needs, such as the pending Madison National Life acquisition,” said Horace Mann Board Chair H. Wade Reece.

“Tom’s strong financial and governance expertise will be beneficial as Horace Mann continues to expand our business and further integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into our operations,” said Horace Mann President and CEO Marita Zuraitis.

Bradley’s appointment is effective immediately. He will also serve as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee.

“I have long admired Horace Mann’s commitment to serving educators, and I’m pleased to join a company with such a strong focus on growth opportunities,” Bradley said. “As a new member to the Board, I look forward to contributing to those goals.”

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and others who serve the community with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 327 M - -
Net income 2021 135 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 1 687 M 1 687 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 490
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION
Horace Mann Educators Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 40,66 $
Average target price 43,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marita Zuraitis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bret A. Conklin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henry Wade Reece Chairman
Donald M. Carley Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & EVP
Robert Stricker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION-3.28%1 687
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.55.73%48 954
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.70%39 263
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.13.06%36 067
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.58%33 587
SAMPO OYJ30.17%28 735