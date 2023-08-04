HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION FQ2 2023 EARNINGS CALL AUG 02, 2023

We are actively introducing an enhanced group supplemental product line this fall, bringing to bear the strengths of both acquired businesses. The products are chosen by the employer and underwritten at the group level to provide employees options for purchase. Employers appreciate our long-standing reputation in the educator niche and educators value our solutions orientation. To accelerate the pace of growth in this segment, we are also investing in expanding our distribution reach, recruiting agents to support the Worksite Direct business and expanding our relationships with benefit brokers that brings solutions to employers. We're making strides in both fronts and continue to build brand recognition in this space.

Turning to the retail side of the business. We're also seeing successful agent recruiting with new agents reaching key milestones at a pace we haven't seen since before the Pandemic. Sales growth in our Life and Retirement segment remains encouraging with net annuity contract deposits increasing 8% for the quarter and life sales up year-to-date. We continue to see a nice contribution to life sales from the Worksite direct agents, an early indicator of the cross-sell potential across divisions. The value of our diversification is clear. Horace Mann can remain profitable in 2023 despite the unprecedented pressure on the personal lines P&C industry.

Our Life and Retirement earnings continue to be solid, and we are benefiting from growing contributions from the worksite business. With that context, let me give you an update on the actions we're taking to address the challenging loss cost environment affecting the property and casualty industry.

In auto, the rate plan we have been implementing since the beginning of 2022 to address inflation and the return to pre-pandemic levels of frequency is proceeding as we planned. with up to 25 points of cumulative rate expected by year-end 2023. As a result, the underlying loss ratio is approaching the inflection point we anticipated. And based on this trajectory, we will generate an underwriting profit during 2024 on our path to a long-term combined ratio target of 97% to 98%.

We have filed and are continuing to file for rate as needed to address anticipated loss cost trends. For example, we have filed for a California auto rate increase of 20%, reflecting our loss experience in that state for the past 3 years. We are hopeful that we'll be able to put that rate into use in the first half of 2024.

We are pleased that retention is holding across our auto and property books, but we also know that pricing changes can have an impact on our customers. We will continue to be thoughtful about balancing customer impact with the reality of current loss cost trends. We have equipped our agents with the data and resources for discussions with policyholders.

For property, the increase in adverse weather frequency, intensity and geographic reach means we need to take a multifaceted approach. We are addressing the increased loss costs associated with the more severe weather events in 3 ways: additional filed rate, product changes and enhanced modeling. First rate, we expect to meet our rate plan of 12% to 15% increases nationwide by the end of the year. In addition, we continue to implement inflation guard increases that allow us to make adjustments for higher home coverage values at renewal. So the impact on average renewal premium through year-end is closer to a 17% to 20% increase. As we evaluate the impact of continued elevated weather losses, we've already doubled our planned rate increases for property for 2024.

We now expect the impact on average written premiums next year, will be approaching this year's levels. One important example is the property rate increase of about 25% we have pending in California. We'll work closely with the department to bring that filing to resolution with the impact expected on renewals in 2024.

Second, we are looking to modify policy terms and conditions to mitigate the cost of damages. For example, in several key states, we are implementing an age of roof loss settlement process that will result in significant savings to offset higher loss costs and catastrophe volatility in those states. Lastly, we are continually updating and enhancing our modeling sophistication. We have brought in new tools specifically to help us better understand the impact of severe convective storms, and we will integrate that data into our future rate and underwriting actions. These actions to further address severe weather will start to contribute in 2024, but the full benefit can be expected in 2025. As Bret will discuss, these actions keep us on track to our combined ratio targets and we'll respond with further actions if external factors require.

As our business grows more diversified, the Property & Casualty segment becomes a smaller part of the larger business, but retains its strategic importance. For example, as the most broadly purchased personal lines product, auto remains a key entry point to educate our households.

Turning to the current financial concerns facing educators, Student loan repayments will resume this fall after a 3-year federal pause. This milestone disproportionately affects teachers who often have higher educational requirements for their jobs and lower salaries than workers in the private sector. And while some borrowers may have counted on $10,000 or $20,000 onetime loan forgiveness assistance, that isn't likely to be broadly available anytime soon. To be clear, the Biden administration's plan that was blocked by the Supreme Court is completely separate from the public service loan forgiveness program that is the bedrock of our student loan solutions program.

