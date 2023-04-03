Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Horace Mann Educators Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMN   US4403271046

HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION

(HMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-03 pm EDT
33.89 USD   +1.22%
05:37pHorace Mann Educators : Q4 2022 Investor Supplement recast for LDTI
PU
05:16pHorace Mann to announce first-quarter 2023 financial results on May 2
BU
03/29Horace Mann releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility reporting
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horace Mann Educators : Q4 2022 Investor Supplement recast for LDTI

04/03/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
Table of Contents

Page

Consolidated Financial Highlights

3

Selected Financial Data - Five Year History

4

Consolidated Statements of Operations

5

Consolidated Balance Sheets

6

Capital Metrics

7

Property & Casualty Segment

Statements of Operations

8

Auto / Property and Other Products

9

Life & Retirement Segment

Statements of Operations

10

Life Insurance / Retirement Products

11

Account Value Rollforward

12

Supplemental & Group Benefits

Statements of Operations

13

Worksite Direct / Employer-Sponsored Products

14

Corporate & Other Segment

Statements of Operations

15

Investment Earnings Before Taxes Consolidated

16

Composition of Invested Assets Consolidated

17

Appendix: Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

18

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Core Earnings

19

Reconciliation of Life & Retirement Net Income to Core Earnings and Adjusted Core Earnings

20

Reconciliation of Supplemental & Group Benefits Net Income to Core Earnings and Adjusted Core Earnings

Reconciliation of Return on Equity

21

Reconciliation of Book Value per Common Share to Adjusted Book Value per Common Share and Tangible Book Value per Common Share

Reconciliation of Debt to Total Capitalization Ratio to Debt to Total Capitalization Ratio, Excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Fixed Maturity Securities

22

and Net Reserve Remeasurements Attributable to Discount Rates

Reconciliation of Investment Yield, Excluding Limited Partnership Interests

23

Operating Ratios - Property & Casualty

24

Ratings and Contact Information

26

Note: The information contained in this document includes measures which are based on methodologies other than accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (non-GAAP) and are marked with an asterisk (*) within this document. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are contained in the supplemental numerical pages of HMEC's quarterly earnings releases (and related SEC filings), and additional descriptions of non-GAAP measures are contained in the Glossary of Selected Terms included as an exhibit to HMEC's SEC filings.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation I Fourth-Quarter 2022 Investor Supplement - Recast

Consolidated Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net premiums and contract charges earned

$

259.1

$

257.4

$

255.4

$

255.8

$

210.6

$

1,027.7

$

888.8

Net investment income

100.2

97.6

105.2

97.9

114.1

400.9

422.5

Net investment losses

(12.7)

(12.8)

(15.5)

(15.5)

(0.4)

(56.5)

(11.0)

Other income

(0.2)

0.4

0.8

8.5

6.9

9.5

29.0

Total revenues

$

346.4

$

342.6

$

345.9

$

346.7

$

331.2

$

1,381.6

$

1,329.3

Net income (loss)

$

(16.7)

$

20.4

$

(4.2)

$

20.3

$

46.9

$

19.8

$

170.4

Core earnings (loss)*

(2.9)

30.5

8.0

32.5

47.2

68.1

179.0

Adjusted core earnings (loss)*

0.5

33.8

11.3

35.8

49.8

81.4

189.3

At Period End

Total assets

$

13,310.5

$

13,166.6

$

13,665.0

$

14,408.0

$

14,465.4

$

13,310.5

$

14,465.4

Total policy liabilities

7,668.8

7,649.6

7,783.8

7,956.7

7,733.1

7,668.8

7,733.1

Debt

498.0

497.9

497.8

502.7

502.6

498.0

502.6

Shareholders' equity

1,098.3

1,092.3

1,197.2

1,351.5

1,499.0

1,098.3

1,499.0

Per Share and Shares Data (in millions)(1)

Net income (loss) per share (basic)

$

(0.40)

$

0.49

$

(0.10)

$

0.48

$

1.12

$

0.48

$

4.06

Net income (loss) per share (diluted)

(0.40)

0.49

(0.10)

0.48

1.11

0.47

4.04

Core earnings (loss) per share (diluted)*

(0.06)

0.73

0.19

0.77

1.12

1.62

4.24

Adjusted core earnings per share (diluted)*

0.02

0.82

0.26

0.85

1.18

1.94

4.48

Weighted average shares (basic)

41.4

41.4

41.8

41.9

42.0

41.6

42.0

Dilutive effect of share equivalents

0.2

0.2

-

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Weighted average shares (diluted)

41.6

41.6

41.8

42.1

42.2

41.8

42.2

Book value per share

$

26.85

$

26.71

$

29.06

$

32.66

$

36.21

$

26.85

$

36.21

Per share impact of net unrealized investment gains (losses) on fixed maturity securities*

(10.99)

(12.14)

(6.84)

0.31

8.39

(10.99)

8.39

Per share impact of net reserve remeasurements attributable to discount rates*

1.44

1.80

(0.90)

(4.96)

(9.35)

1.44

(9.35)

Adjusted book value per share*

$

36.40

$

37.05

$

36.80

$

37.31

$

37.17

$

36.40

$

37.17

Tangible book value per share*

$

30.58

$

30.99

$

30.69

$

31.12

$

32.62

$

30.58

$

32.62

Dividends paid per share

$

0.32

$

0.32

$

0.32

$

0.32

$

0.31

$

1.28

$

1.24

Financial Ratios

Net Income ROE - LTM(2)

1.6 %

6.3 %

5.9 %

9.8 %

11.6 %

1.6 %

11.6 %

Net Income ROE - Annualized

(6.1)%

7.1 %

(1.3)%

5.7 %

12.6 %

1.5 %

11.9 %

Core ROE - LTM*

4.5 %

7.8 %

7.4 %

10.3 %

11.9 %

4.5 %

11.9 %

Core ROE - Annualized*

(0.8)%

8.0 %

2.1 %

8.4 %

12.4 %

4.5 %

12.1 %

Adjusted Core ROE - LTM*

5.4 %

8.6 %

8.2 %

11.0 %

12.6 %

5.4 %

12.6 %

Adjusted Core ROE - Annualized*

0.1 %

8.9 %

3.0 %

9.3 %

13.1 %

5.4 %

12.8 %

Debt to total capitalization excluding net unrealized investment gains (losses) on fixed maturity

securities and net reserve remeasurements attributable to discount rates*

25.1 %

24.7 %

24.7 %

24.6 %

24.6 %

25.1 %

24.6 %

Investment yield, excluding limited partnership interests, pretax - annualized*

4.01 %

4.26 %

4.28 %

4.29 %

4.32 %

4.25 %

4.27 %

  1. Calculated using basic shares when in a net loss or core loss position.
  2. LTM = Last twelve months.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation I Fourth-Quarter 2022 Investor Supplement - Recast

Page 3

Selected Financial Data - Five Year History

($ in millions, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31,

2022(1)

2021

2020

2019(1)

2018

Consolidated Statement of Operations Data

Net premiums and contract charges earned

$

1,027.7

$

888.8

$

930.7

$

898.0

$

817.3

Net investment income

400.9

422.5

357.6

365.1

376.5

Net income (loss)

19.8

170.4

133.3

184.4

18.3

Net income ROE - Annualized

1.5 %

11.9 %

7.9 %

12.9 %

1.3 %

At Period End

Total assets

$

13,310.5

$

14,465.4

$

13,471.8

$

12,478.7

$

11,031.9

Total policy liabilities

7,668.8

7,733.1

7,148.6

6,956.5

6,384.1

Debt

498.0

502.6

437.3

433.0

297.7

Shareholders' equity

1,098.3

1,499.0

1,790.1

1,567.3

1,290.6

Per Share and Shares Data (in millions)

Net income (loss) per share (basic)

$

0.48

$

4.06

$

3.18

$

4.42

$

0.44

Net income (loss) per share (diluted)

0.47

4.04

3.17

4.40

0.44

Weighted average shares (basic)

41.6

42.0

41.9

41.7

41.6

Weighted average shares (diluted)

41.8

42.2

42.0

41.9

41.9

Book value per share

$

26.85

$

36.21

$

43.22

$

38.01

$

31.50

Adjusted book value per share*

36.40

37.17

34.38

32.42

29.13

Tangible book value per share*

30.58

32.62

29.52

26.90

27.91

Dividends paid per share

$

1.28

$

1.24

$

1.20

$

1.15

$

1.14

Segment Information

Net premiums written and contract deposits*

Property & Casualty

$

617.5

$

607.8

$

635.5

$

683.1

$

681.5

Life & Retirement

544.8

563.0

536.3

529.6

550.4

Supplemental & Group Benefits

274.7

128.0

133.2

68.7

3.1

Total

$

1,437.0

$

1,298.8

$

1,305.0

$

1,281.4

$

1,235.0

Net income (loss)

Property & Casualty

$

(44.4)

$

57.0

$

76.5

$

54.3

$

(14.3)

Life & Retirement

63.8

89.1

30.7

12.6

60.4

Supplemental & Group Benefits

65.9

52.9

42.9

18.2

0.1

Corporate & Other

(65.5)

(28.6)

(16.8)

99.3

(27.9)

Total

$

19.8

$

170.4

$

133.3

$

184.4

$

18.3

  1. The acquisition of NTA Life Enterprises, LLC closed on July 1, 2019. The acquisition of Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. closed on January 1, 2022. Both entities are reported in the Supplemental & Group Benefits segment.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation I Fourth-Quarter 2022 Investor Supplement - Recast

Page 4

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

Net premiums and contract charges earned

$

259.1

$

257.4

$

255.4

$

255.8

$

210.6

$

1,027.7

$

888.8

Net investment income

100.2

97.6

105.2

97.9

114.1

400.9

422.5

Net investment losses

(12.7)

(12.8)

(15.5)

(15.5)

(0.4)

(56.5)

(11.0)

Other income

(0.2)

0.4

0.8

8.5

6.9

9.5

29.0

Total revenues

346.4

342.6

345.9

346.7

331.2

1,381.6

1,329.3

Benefits, losses and expenses

Benefits, claims and settlement expenses

201.2

167.2

203.4

175.2

165.9

747.0

590.7

Interest credited

47.5

44.8

41.4

39.7

9.6

173.4

160.0

Operating expenses

86.1

75.5

77.2

76.7

68.6

315.5

251.0

DAC amortization expense

22.6

22.2

21.4

22.0

22.6

88.2

90.6

Intangible asset amortization expense

4.2

4.2

4.2

4.2

3.2

16.8

13.0

Interest expense

5.9

5.3

4.3

3.9

3.5

19.4

13.9

Other expense - goodwill and intangible asset impairments

4.8

-

-

-

-

4.8

-

Total benefits, losses and expenses

372.3

319.2

351.9

321.7

273.4

1,365.1

1,119.2

Income (loss) before income taxes

(25.9)

23.4

(6.0)

25.0

57.8

16.5

210.1

Income tax expense (benefit)

(9.2)

3.0

(1.8)

4.7

10.9

(3.3)

39.7

Net income (loss)

$

(16.7)

$

20.4

$

(4.2)

$

20.3

$

46.9

$

19.8

$

170.4

Other Statistics

Effective tax rate on net investment income

20.7 %

20.6 %

20.6 %

20.5 %

20.6 %

20.6 %

20.5 %

Net investment income, after tax

$

79.5

$

77.5

$

83.5

$

77.8

$

90.6

$

318.3

$

335.7

Credit loss and intent-to-sell impairments(1)

(0.3)

(6.7)

(1.9)

(1.8)

(0.6)

(10.7)

(10.4)

Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, pretax

12.4

14.6

45.7

7.3

11.1

80.0

78.2

Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, after tax

9.8

11.5

36.2

5.7

8.8

63.2

61.8

  1. Included in pretax net investment losses.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation I Fourth-Quarter 2022 Investor Supplement - Recast

Page 5

Disclaimer

Horace Mann Educators Corporation published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 21:35:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 497 M - -
Net income 2023 85,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,1x
Yield 2023 3,88%
Capitalization 1 367 M 1 367 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Horace Mann Educators Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 33,48 $
Average target price 39,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marita Zuraitis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bret A. Conklin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henry Wade Reece Chairman
Stephanie A. Fulks Vice President
Donald M. Carley Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION-10.41%1 367
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.58%39 783
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.92%38 240
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-20.37%36 948
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-18.28%29 180
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.8.11%25 136
