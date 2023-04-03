Horace Mann Educators : Q4 2022 Investor Supplement recast for LDTI
04/03/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
Table of Contents
Page
Consolidated Financial Highlights
3
Selected Financial Data - Five Year History
4
Consolidated Statements of Operations
5
Consolidated Balance Sheets
6
Capital Metrics
7
Property & Casualty Segment
Statements of Operations
8
Auto / Property and Other Products
9
Life & Retirement Segment
Statements of Operations
10
Life Insurance / Retirement Products
11
Account Value Rollforward
12
Supplemental & Group Benefits
Statements of Operations
13
Worksite Direct / Employer-Sponsored Products
14
Corporate & Other Segment
Statements of Operations
15
Investment Earnings Before Taxes Consolidated
16
Composition of Invested Assets Consolidated
17
Appendix: Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
18
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Core Earnings
19
Reconciliation of Life & Retirement Net Income to Core Earnings and Adjusted Core Earnings
20
Reconciliation of Supplemental & Group Benefits Net Income to Core Earnings and Adjusted Core Earnings
Reconciliation of Return on Equity
21
Reconciliation of Book Value per Common Share to Adjusted Book Value per Common Share and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
Reconciliation of Debt to Total Capitalization Ratio to Debt to Total Capitalization Ratio, Excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Fixed Maturity Securities
22
and Net Reserve Remeasurements Attributable to Discount Rates
Reconciliation of Investment Yield, Excluding Limited Partnership Interests
23
Operating Ratios - Property & Casualty
24
Ratings and Contact Information
26
Note: The information contained in this document includes measures which are based on methodologies other than accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (non-GAAP) and are marked with an asterisk (*) within this document. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are contained in the supplemental numerical pages of HMEC's quarterly earnings releases (and related SEC filings), and additional descriptions of non-GAAP measures are contained in the Glossary of Selected Terms included as an exhibit to HMEC's SEC filings.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation I Fourth-Quarter 2022 Investor Supplement - Recast
Consolidated Financial Highlights
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net premiums and contract charges earned
$
259.1
$
257.4
$
255.4
$
255.8
$
210.6
$
1,027.7
$
888.8
Net investment income
100.2
97.6
105.2
97.9
114.1
400.9
422.5
Net investment losses
(12.7)
(12.8)
(15.5)
(15.5)
(0.4)
(56.5)
(11.0)
Other income
(0.2)
0.4
0.8
8.5
6.9
9.5
29.0
Total revenues
$
346.4
$
342.6
$
345.9
$
346.7
$
331.2
$
1,381.6
$
1,329.3
Net income (loss)
$
(16.7)
$
20.4
$
(4.2)
$
20.3
$
46.9
$
19.8
$
170.4
Core earnings (loss)*
(2.9)
30.5
8.0
32.5
47.2
68.1
179.0
Adjusted core earnings (loss)*
0.5
33.8
11.3
35.8
49.8
81.4
189.3
At Period End
Total assets
$
13,310.5
$
13,166.6
$
13,665.0
$
14,408.0
$
14,465.4
$
13,310.5
$
14,465.4
Total policy liabilities
7,668.8
7,649.6
7,783.8
7,956.7
7,733.1
7,668.8
7,733.1
Debt
498.0
497.9
497.8
502.7
502.6
498.0
502.6
Shareholders' equity
1,098.3
1,092.3
1,197.2
1,351.5
1,499.0
1,098.3
1,499.0
Per Share and Shares Data (in millions)(1)
Net income (loss) per share (basic)
$
(0.40)
$
0.49
$
(0.10)
$
0.48
$
1.12
$
0.48
$
4.06
Net income (loss) per share (diluted)
(0.40)
0.49
(0.10)
0.48
1.11
0.47
4.04
Core earnings (loss) per share (diluted)*
(0.06)
0.73
0.19
0.77
1.12
1.62
4.24
Adjusted core earnings per share (diluted)*
0.02
0.82
0.26
0.85
1.18
1.94
4.48
Weighted average shares (basic)
41.4
41.4
41.8
41.9
42.0
41.6
42.0
Dilutive effect of share equivalents
0.2
0.2
-
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Weighted average shares (diluted)
41.6
41.6
41.8
42.1
42.2
41.8
42.2
Book value per share
$
26.85
$
26.71
$
29.06
$
32.66
$
36.21
$
26.85
$
36.21
Per share impact of net unrealized investment gains (losses) on fixed maturity securities*
(10.99)
(12.14)
(6.84)
0.31
8.39
(10.99)
8.39
Per share impact of net reserve remeasurements attributable to discount rates*
1.44
1.80
(0.90)
(4.96)
(9.35)
1.44
(9.35)
Adjusted book value per share*
$
36.40
$
37.05
$
36.80
$
37.31
$
37.17
$
36.40
$
37.17
Tangible book value per share*
$
30.58
$
30.99
$
30.69
$
31.12
$
32.62
$
30.58
$
32.62
Dividends paid per share
$
0.32
$
0.32
$
0.32
$
0.32
$
0.31
$
1.28
$
1.24
Financial Ratios
Net Income ROE - LTM(2)
1.6 %
6.3 %
5.9 %
9.8 %
11.6 %
1.6 %
11.6 %
Net Income ROE - Annualized
(6.1)%
7.1 %
(1.3)%
5.7 %
12.6 %
1.5 %
11.9 %
Core ROE - LTM*
4.5 %
7.8 %
7.4 %
10.3 %
11.9 %
4.5 %
11.9 %
Core ROE - Annualized*
(0.8)%
8.0 %
2.1 %
8.4 %
12.4 %
4.5 %
12.1 %
Adjusted Core ROE - LTM*
5.4 %
8.6 %
8.2 %
11.0 %
12.6 %
5.4 %
12.6 %
Adjusted Core ROE - Annualized*
0.1 %
8.9 %
3.0 %
9.3 %
13.1 %
5.4 %
12.8 %
Debt to total capitalization excluding net unrealized investment gains (losses) on fixed maturity
securities and net reserve remeasurements attributable to discount rates*
Calculated using basic shares when in a net loss or core loss position.
LTM = Last twelve months.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation I Fourth-Quarter 2022 Investor Supplement - Recast
Page 3
Selected Financial Data - Five Year History
($ in millions, except per share data)
Year Ended December 31,
2022(1)
2021
2020
2019(1)
2018
Consolidated Statement of Operations Data
Net premiums and contract charges earned
$
1,027.7
$
888.8
$
930.7
$
898.0
$
817.3
Net investment income
400.9
422.5
357.6
365.1
376.5
Net income (loss)
19.8
170.4
133.3
184.4
18.3
Net income ROE - Annualized
1.5 %
11.9 %
7.9 %
12.9 %
1.3 %
At Period End
Total assets
$
13,310.5
$
14,465.4
$
13,471.8
$
12,478.7
$
11,031.9
Total policy liabilities
7,668.8
7,733.1
7,148.6
6,956.5
6,384.1
Debt
498.0
502.6
437.3
433.0
297.7
Shareholders' equity
1,098.3
1,499.0
1,790.1
1,567.3
1,290.6
Per Share and Shares Data (in millions)
Net income (loss) per share (basic)
$
0.48
$
4.06
$
3.18
$
4.42
$
0.44
Net income (loss) per share (diluted)
0.47
4.04
3.17
4.40
0.44
Weighted average shares (basic)
41.6
42.0
41.9
41.7
41.6
Weighted average shares (diluted)
41.8
42.2
42.0
41.9
41.9
Book value per share
$
26.85
$
36.21
$
43.22
$
38.01
$
31.50
Adjusted book value per share*
36.40
37.17
34.38
32.42
29.13
Tangible book value per share*
30.58
32.62
29.52
26.90
27.91
Dividends paid per share
$
1.28
$
1.24
$
1.20
$
1.15
$
1.14
Segment Information
Net premiums written and contract deposits*
Property & Casualty
$
617.5
$
607.8
$
635.5
$
683.1
$
681.5
Life & Retirement
544.8
563.0
536.3
529.6
550.4
Supplemental & Group Benefits
274.7
128.0
133.2
68.7
3.1
Total
$
1,437.0
$
1,298.8
$
1,305.0
$
1,281.4
$
1,235.0
Net income (loss)
Property & Casualty
$
(44.4)
$
57.0
$
76.5
$
54.3
$
(14.3)
Life & Retirement
63.8
89.1
30.7
12.6
60.4
Supplemental & Group Benefits
65.9
52.9
42.9
18.2
0.1
Corporate & Other
(65.5)
(28.6)
(16.8)
99.3
(27.9)
Total
$
19.8
$
170.4
$
133.3
$
184.4
$
18.3
The acquisition of NTA Life Enterprises, LLC closed on July 1, 2019. The acquisition of Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. closed on January 1, 2022. Both entities are reported in the Supplemental & Group Benefits segment.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation I Fourth-Quarter 2022 Investor Supplement - Recast
Page 4
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in millions)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Net premiums and contract charges earned
$
259.1
$
257.4
$
255.4
$
255.8
$
210.6
$
1,027.7
$
888.8
Net investment income
100.2
97.6
105.2
97.9
114.1
400.9
422.5
Net investment losses
(12.7)
(12.8)
(15.5)
(15.5)
(0.4)
(56.5)
(11.0)
Other income
(0.2)
0.4
0.8
8.5
6.9
9.5
29.0
Total revenues
346.4
342.6
345.9
346.7
331.2
1,381.6
1,329.3
Benefits, losses and expenses
Benefits, claims and settlement expenses
201.2
167.2
203.4
175.2
165.9
747.0
590.7
Interest credited
47.5
44.8
41.4
39.7
9.6
173.4
160.0
Operating expenses
86.1
75.5
77.2
76.7
68.6
315.5
251.0
DAC amortization expense
22.6
22.2
21.4
22.0
22.6
88.2
90.6
Intangible asset amortization expense
4.2
4.2
4.2
4.2
3.2
16.8
13.0
Interest expense
5.9
5.3
4.3
3.9
3.5
19.4
13.9
Other expense - goodwill and intangible asset impairments
4.8
-
-
-
-
4.8
-
Total benefits, losses and expenses
372.3
319.2
351.9
321.7
273.4
1,365.1
1,119.2
Income (loss) before income taxes
(25.9)
23.4
(6.0)
25.0
57.8
16.5
210.1
Income tax expense (benefit)
(9.2)
3.0
(1.8)
4.7
10.9
(3.3)
39.7
Net income (loss)
$
(16.7)
$
20.4
$
(4.2)
$
20.3
$
46.9
$
19.8
$
170.4
Other Statistics
Effective tax rate on net investment income
20.7 %
20.6 %
20.6 %
20.5 %
20.6 %
20.6 %
20.5 %
Net investment income, after tax
$
79.5
$
77.5
$
83.5
$
77.8
$
90.6
$
318.3
$
335.7
Credit loss and intent-to-sell impairments(1)
(0.3)
(6.7)
(1.9)
(1.8)
(0.6)
(10.7)
(10.4)
Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, pretax
12.4
14.6
45.7
7.3
11.1
80.0
78.2
Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, after tax
9.8
11.5
36.2
5.7
8.8
63.2
61.8
Included in pretax net investment losses.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation I Fourth-Quarter 2022 Investor Supplement - Recast
Horace Mann Educators Corporation published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 21:35:49 UTC.