Horace Mann Educators : Transcript(opens in new window)

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Heather J. Wietzel Robert Stubbe Vice President-Investor Relations, Horace Mann Educators Corp. Executive Vice President, Madison National Life Insurance Company, Marita Zuraitis Inc. Matthew P. Sharpe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Horace Mann Educators Corp. Executive Vice President-Distribution & Business Development, Horace Bret A. Conklin Mann Educators Corp. Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Horace Mann Educators Corp. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... OTHER PARTICIPANTS Meyer Shields Gary Kent Ransom Analyst, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. Analyst, Dowling & Partners Securities LLC Matthew J. Carletti Alex Bolton Analyst, JMP Securities LLC Analyst, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. John Barnidge Analyst, Piper Sandler & Co. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Heather J. Wietzel Vice President-Investor Relations, Horace Mann Educators Corp. Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Horace Mann's discussion of our planned acquisition of Madison National Life Insurance Company. Copies of our news release and accompanying investor presentation are available on our website. Our speakers today are Marita Zuraitis, Horace Mann's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bret Conklin, Horace Mann's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. They're joined by Matt Sharpe, Horace Mann's Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development; and Bob Stubbe, Senior Executive of Madison National. Before I turn it over to Marita, I want to note that our presentation today includes forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that any forward- looking statements include risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward- looking statements are based on management's current expectations and we assume no obligation to update them.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) Acquisition of Madison National Life Insurance Company by Horace Mann Educators Corrected Transcript Corporation Call 14-Jul-2021 Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, which are described in our news release and SEC filings. In our prepared remarks, we used some non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are available in our news release. I'll now turn the call over to Marita. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Marita Zuraitis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Horace Mann Educators Corp. Thank you, Heather, and welcome, everyone, to our call. Earlier this morning, we announced that Horace Mann has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Madison National Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Independence Holding Company and a leading writer of employer-paid and sponsored benefits provided to educators by K-12 school districts. To the members of Madison National's team on the line, I want to let you know how excited we are about our companies joining forces, and we're looking forward to working together to serve our nation's educators. On to the transaction, adding Madison National will be immediately accretive to Horace Mann's EPS and ROE. At the same time, the transaction accelerates our progress on all fronts of our multi-year strategic plan to strengthen our product offerings, enhance our distribution and add capabilities to our infrastructure to better serve the education market. Like Horace Mann, Madison National is an educator-centric company with more than 60 years of experience. Madison National serves approximately 340,000 educator households in about 1,250 districts. Together, we can more quickly and efficiently achieve Horace Mann's long-term objective of a sustainable, double-digit ROE and significant growth in the education market. We are especially excited to be adding a new distribution channel that enables us to serve every employee in a district with employer-sponsored solutions. This comes at a time when districts are increasingly looking to provide more comprehensive benefits to help attract and retain educators. Our company will be uniquely equipped to support districts in their efforts to offer differentiated benefits for employees. I'll turn to the strategic benefits in a moment but, first, I want to highlight some key points about Madison National and explain why our companies are a natural fit. Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Madison National offers short and long-term group disability, group life and other products. In 2020, Madison National's net premiums were approximately $108 million and statutory earnings were approximately $14 million. K-12 school districts represented about 80% of 2020 premiums. Madison National's scalable group operations are focused on a high quality customer experience and the company maintains a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) by AM Best. About 60% of Madison National's premiums are from the Midwest. So there's a substantial opportunity for geographic expansion leveraging Horace Mann's strong national footprint. Districts generally work with independent benefit brokers to purchase Madison National's group products. We have already signed a long-term distribution agreement with National Insurance Services which has been a key distribution partner for Madison National for about 40 years. NIS is an employee benefit brokerage subsidiary of AssuredPartners, one of the largest insurance brokers in the United States. NIS provides employee benefit solutions for K-12 schools and other public sector employees. Our agreement with NIS takes effect concurrent with the closing of the Madison National transaction. 3 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2021 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) Acquisition of Madison National Life Insurance Company by Horace Mann Educators Corrected Transcript Corporation Call 14-Jul-2021 It covers short and long term group disability, group life and group supplemental products. In short, our two companies are aligned in our offerings and our strategic vision to provide the highest quality solutions to the educators who serve our communities, and we both bring dedication, experience and dependability to this significant task. Moving to the benefits of the transaction, as we outlined on our first quarter earnings call, our top priority for excess capital is to grow our businesses at returns that meet or exceed our ROE targets. We have two important criteria when we're evaluating capital deployment to support growth. First, it has to make financial sense. And second, it has to advance our strategy. Similar to the acquisition of NTA in 2019, this transaction clearly meets both criteria. From a financial standpoint, Madison National will be immediately accretive to EPS, adding $0.15 to $0.20 in the first 12 months. We expect ROE accretion of 50 basis points in 2022 with further ROE benefit in 2023 and beyond. Our strong organic capital generation allows us to finance this transaction primarily with excess capital and a modest amount of debt, staying in line with our debt-to-capital ratio target. In addition, the transaction brings an earnings diversification benefit to Horace Mann, as well as risk mitigation as Madison National's product set is not exposed to weather risk. That's the financial side. Strategically, this transaction enables us to advance our multi-year strategic plan on all fronts, strengthening our product offerings, enhancing our distribution and adding capabilities to our infrastructure to better serve the education market. Our business model evolves in tandem with the changing educational environment, and this transaction takes our evolution to a new level. So let's look at the business opportunity and how Madison National offers products, distribution and infrastructure, that positions Horace Mann to help more educators achieve lifelong financial success. The school district employee benefits space is growing quickly. In the past 10 years, group sales nationwide have doubled. This is particularly relevant for the significant portion of school districts that are struggling to fill open teaching positions. While the need for K-12 teachers steadily increases each year, the number of people pursuing an education degree is decreasing. On top of this, districts are competing against private sector jobs with higher salaries and better benefits for candidates with the same qualifications. From a product perspective, Madison National brings a portfolio of group products with years of experience in their design and underwriting. These products can offer educators peace of mind that their families will be able to respond to unexpected events without depleting their savings. Madison National offers a variety of employer-paid products, as well as a new suite of employee voluntary products, including dental and vision. Turning to distribution. Because of the nature of the public sector benefits space and the way it has evolved, the marketplace is complex. Many districts, particularly large ones, are now turning to benefits brokers and consultants to assist in the design of employee benefits plans and offerings. This process is completely complementary to our existing individual product set and our established distribution through local trusted advisers. We will continue to leverage Madison National's long-standing relationship with NIS, which gives us immediate access to this portion of the market. In addition, we intend to introduce Horace Mann's group supplemental offering. 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2021 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) Acquisition of Madison National Life Insurance Company by Horace Mann Educators Corrected Transcript Corporation Call 14-Jul-2021 In smaller school districts, more business officials utilize voluntary worksite plans in which districts choose benefit options that employees can purchase through payroll deduction, pre-tax when appropriate. We continue to strengthen this district solution with our Section 125 administration service, which allows us to provide voluntary supplemental benefits to more educators. Districts can use either platform or both, and we now have the capability to meet employer-sponsored needs across the board. In terms of infrastructure, Madison National brings an experienced team focused on delivering great educator customer experiences, supported by modern and scalable infrastructure. They're ready to add scale, and we're the right partner to help them do so. The acquisition of Madison National will enable us to leverage our leadership position in the education market in 2022. We enter the 2021-2022 school year expecting an overwhelming emphasis on in-person learning, in line with the CDC's most recent guidance and an educator consensus that remote learning doesn't serve students well. We are ramping up our traditional back-to-school sales process across our distribution footprint in tandem with the successful virtual strategies we put in place over the past 18 months. In summary, adding a suite of competitive employer-sponsored benefits distributed through the employee benefit model ensures that no matter how educators receive the coverage to protect what they have today and prepare for a successful tomorrow, Horace Mann can provide it. Together, Horace Mann and Madison National will be better positioned to maximize the value of solutions for all educators. Thank you. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Bret to discuss the transaction details. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Bret A. Conklin Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Horace Mann Educators Corp. Thanks, Marita, and welcome, everyone. Let me begin by saying this is another meaningful transaction for Horace Mann and an excellent use of capital to create long-term value for our shareholders. Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Horace Mann will acquire 100% of Madison National for $172.5 million. We expect to close in early 2022, pending regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. Independence Holding Company will have a potential earn-out of up to $12.5 million payable in cash if Madison National achieves specified financial targets by the end of 2023. The transaction includes all in-force policies and premiums for short and long-term group disability, group term life, and a variety of smaller group products, including vision and dental, that expand our ability to meet district needs. In addition to the strong strategic fit of Madison National, this is another business with predictable and stable underwriting profitability as well as strong capital generation. In 2020, Madison National had net premiums of approximately $108 million and statutory income of approximately $14 million. Madison National's premiums have grown in the mid-single digits over the past five years, with a trailing five-year loss ratio below 50%. They are also rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best & Company (sic) [AM Best Company]. The transaction is expected to be accretive by mid-single digits to Horace Mann's earnings from the level we would anticipate for 2022, including a normal catastrophe load and improve ROE by about 50 basis points in the first 12 months. 5 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2021 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

