HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION

Horace Mann Educators : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

05/27/2021
Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share payable on June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2021.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements included in this news release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Horace Mann is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021, and the company's past and future filings and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information concerning the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 301 M - -
Net income 2021 132 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 1 627 M 1 627 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 490
Free-Float 61,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 43,50 $
Last Close Price 39,23 $
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marita Zuraitis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bret A. Conklin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henry Wade Reece Chairman
Donald M. Carley Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & EVP
Robert Stricker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION-6.68%1 627
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC35.68%44 083
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.32%40 581
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.53%39 515
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.35%33 127
SAMPO OYJ12.44%26 364