    HMN   US4403271046

HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION

(HMN)
Horace Mann declares regular quarterly dividend

12/02/2021 | 04:17pm EST
Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share payable on Dec. 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 16, 2021.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and others who serve the community with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements included in this news release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Horace Mann is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021, and the company's past and future filings and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information concerning the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 329 M - -
Net income 2021 135 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 3,35%
Capitalization 1 537 M 1 537 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 490
Free-Float 61,6%
Managers and Directors
Marita Zuraitis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bret A. Conklin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henry Wade Reece Chairman
Donald M. Carley Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & EVP
Robert Stricker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION-11.82%1 537
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.36.61%42 943
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES3.64%35 789
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.9.55%34 958
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-2.55%30 712
SAMPO OYJ26.12%27 141