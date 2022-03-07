Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Horace Mann Educators Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMN   US4403271046

HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION

(HMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horace Mann increases quarterly shareholder dividend

03/07/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 3.2% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.32 per share. This represents an indicated annual dividend of $1.28 per share.

“Horace Mann is committed to driving long-term shareholder value creation,” said Marita Zuraitis, Horace Mann President and CEO. “This is the 14th consecutive year the Board has increased the annual shareholder cash dividend, a key element of our capital management strategy. Going forward, we expect to generate more than $50 million in excess capital each year, reflecting the stronger and more diverse company that Horace Mann has become, further strengthened by the recent acquisition of Madison National Life Insurance Co. We continue to prioritize growth in our capital plans, but also remain committed to opportunistic share repurchase. In the first two months of 2022, we bought about 60,000 shares at a total cost of approximately $2.2 million.

“This year, we expect to see growth accelerate in all our segments,” Zuraitis added. “As previously disclosed, we anticipate 2022 core earnings per share will be in the range of $3.45 to $3.65 and core return on equity will be near 10% as we leverage our strengthened value proposition to serve more educators. Beginning in 2023, we are targeting 10% average annual EPS growth and sustained double-digit ROEs.”

The quarterly dividend is payable on March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2022.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION
02/28Horace Mann CEO Marita Zuraitis to Present at Raymond James' Annual Institutional Inves..
BU
02/25HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP /DE/ I Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
02/07HORACE MANN EDUCATORS : Q4 2021 Call Transcript
PU
02/02TRANSCRIPT : Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2022
CI
02/01HORACE MANN : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/01HORACE MANN EDUCATORS : Glossary of Selected Terms - Form 8-K
PU
02/01Tranche Update on Horace Mann Educators Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
02/01Horace Mann Educators Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
02/01Horace Mann Educators Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended..
CI
02/01Horace Mann Educators Q4 Core EPS, Revenue Decline
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 387 M - -
Net income 2022 152 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 1 703 M 1 703 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float -
Chart HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Horace Mann Educators Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 41,18 $
Average target price 43,50 $
Spread / Average Target 5,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marita Zuraitis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bret A. Conklin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henry Wade Reece Chairman
Donald M. Carley Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & EVP
Robert Stricker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION6.41%1 703
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.1.09%46 832
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.85%41 876
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.44%37 807
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION8.41%35 503
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.93%25 383