Horace Mann to announce first-quarter 2023 financial results on May 2

Conference call to discuss results will be at noon Eastern Time on May 3

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) plans to release its first-quarter 2023 results on May 2, after the market closes. At that time, the quarterly news release, investor supplement and investor presentation will be available on the company’s website at investors.horacemann.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on May 3 at noon Eastern Time. Investors can access the call webcast via the Events page of the company’s investor site or by dialing 844-735-3325. For the webcast, please log on to the site several minutes in advance to register and download any required audio software. On-demand replay will be available later that day.

Horace Mann has adopted the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s Accounting Standard Update 2018-12 Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts as of January 1, 2023, with a January 1, 2021 transition date. The company’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Supplement has been recast to reflect the ASU, with changes highlighted in yellow, and it is now available on the “Quarterly Results” page of the company’s investor site.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005879/en/