    HMN   US4403271046

HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION

(HMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-03 pm EDT
33.89 USD   +1.22%
05:37pHorace Mann Educators : Q4 2022 Investor Supplement recast for LDTI
PU
05:16pHorace Mann to announce first-quarter 2023 financial results on May 2
BU
03/29Horace Mann releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility reporting
BU
Horace Mann to announce first-quarter 2023 financial results on May 2

04/03/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
Conference call to discuss results will be at noon Eastern Time on May 3

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) plans to release its first-quarter 2023 results on May 2, after the market closes. At that time, the quarterly news release, investor supplement and investor presentation will be available on the company’s website at investors.horacemann.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on May 3 at noon Eastern Time. Investors can access the call webcast via the Events page of the company’s investor site or by dialing 844-735-3325. For the webcast, please log on to the site several minutes in advance to register and download any required audio software. On-demand replay will be available later that day.

Horace Mann has adopted the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s Accounting Standard Update 2018-12 Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts as of January 1, 2023, with a January 1, 2021 transition date. The company’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Supplement has been recast to reflect the ASU, with changes highlighted in yellow, and it is now available on the “Quarterly Results” page of the company’s investor site.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 497 M - -
Net income 2023 85,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,1x
Yield 2023 3,88%
Capitalization 1 367 M 1 367 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 60,5%
Managers and Directors
Marita Zuraitis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bret A. Conklin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henry Wade Reece Chairman
Stephanie A. Fulks Vice President
Donald M. Carley Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
