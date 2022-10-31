Horana Plantations : Interim Financial Statements 30th September 2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Page 2 Horana Plantations PLC Statement of Financial Position As at 30th September 2022 As at As at 31-Mar 30-Sep 30-Sep 2022 2022 2021 (Audited) Rs' 000 Rs' 000 Rs' 000 ASSETS Non-Current Assets 194,693 Right of Use Assets 196,185 207,438 2,172,955 Bearer Biological Assets 2,199,053 2,152,471 595,643 Consumable Biological Assets 597,522 624,359 442,750 Property, Plant & Equipment 469,247 353,726 3,406,041 Total Non-Current Assets 3,462,007 3,337,994 Current Assets 8,129 Non-Harvested Produce on Bearer Biological Assets 9,446 5,679 350,398 Inventories 546,141 327,538 17,586 Advance Company Tax (ACT) Recoverable 10,963 19,185 137,620 Trade and Other Receivables 221,491 126,947 6,170 Related Company Receivables 836 25,465 38,261 Cash and Cash Equivalents 71,347 25,355 558,164 Total Current Assets 860,224 530,169 3,964,205 Total Assets 4,322,231 3,868,163 EQUITY & LIABILITIES Equity 250,000 Stated Capital 250,000 250,000 546,124 Retained Earnings 891,797 509,402 796,124 Total Equity 1,141,797 759,402 Non-Current Liabilities 796,364 Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings 964,607 947,591 181,691 Lease Liabilities 189,418 186,719 483,611 Retirement Benefit Obligations 469,024 544,184 113,324 Deferred Income 110,311 116,996 129,110 Deferred Tax Liability 173,754 110,527 1,704,100 Total Non-Current Liabilities 1,907,114 1,906,017 Current Liabilities 291,547 Trade and Other Payables 446,197 287,954 55,896 Related Company Payables 36,744 19,601 404,069 Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings 445,467 418,740 10,314 Lease Liabilities 10,230 10,072 702,154 Short Term Borrowings 334,683 466,377 1,463,981 Total Current Liabilities 1,273,320 1,202,744 3,168,081 Total Liabilities 3,108,761 3,964,205 Total Equity & Liabilities 4,322,231 3,868,163 31.84 Net Assets per Ordinary Share (Rs.) 45.67 30.38

The Statement of Financial Position as at 30th September 2022 and the Statement of Profit or Loss, Statement of Comprehensive Income , the Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement for the period ended 30th September 2022 are drawn up from the unaudited Financial Statements of the Company, provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.

It is certified that these Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

(Sgd) Ajith Nissanka

General Manager - Finance

Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Horana Plantations PLC:-