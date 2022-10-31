Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Horana Plantations PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOPL.N0000   LK0252N00003

HORANA PLANTATIONS PLC

(HOPL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
64.80 LKR   +1.57%
04:50aHorana Plantations : Interim Financial Statements 30th September 2022
PU
08/12Horana Plantations PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/12Horana Plantations : Interim Financial Statements as at 30-06-2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horana Plantations : Interim Financial Statements 30th September 2022

10/31/2022 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HORANA PLANTATIONS PLC

(Company Number : PQ 126)

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Six (06) Months Ended

30-Sep-2022

Registered Office - No.400, Deans Road, P.O.Box 2042, Colombo 10, Sri Lanka

# Tel: 011 2627000 # Facsimile: 011 2627323 # E-mail: horanap@hplnet.com # Web: www.horanaplantations.com

Horana Plantations PLC

Interim Financial Statements

For the Six (06) Months Ended 30th September 2022

Contents

Page No.

  • Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
    2 Statement of Financial Position
    3 Statement of Changes in Equity
    4 Statement of Cash Flows
    5 Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
    6 Notes to the Interim Financial Statements (Contd…)

Page 1

Horana Plantations PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the Six (06) Months Ended 30th September 2022

Year Ended

31-Mar

30-Sep

30-Sep

Change

30-Sep

30-Sep

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Audited)

Rs' 000

Rs' 000

Rs' 000

%

Rs' 000

Rs' 000

2,563,636

Revenue

1,946,221

1,260,574

54.39

1,055,966

666,936

(2,192,626) Cost of Sales

(1,282,130)

(1,097,070)

(16.87)

(654,863)

(586,649)

371,010

Gross Profit

664,091

163,504

306.16

401,104

80,287

7,564

Other Operating Income

3,946

3,783

4.30

2,024

1,900

31,464

Change in Fair Value of Biological Assets

9,446

5,679

66.33

609

(124)

(185,153) Administrative Expenses

(111,947)

(85,619)

(30.75)

(47,411)

(43,453)

(16,200) Management Fees

(8,338)

(8,100)

(2.93)

(4,288)

(4,050)

208,685

Profit from Operations

557,198

79,247

603.11

352,037

34,560

(140,363) Net Finance Expense

(160,257)

(64,469)

(148.58)

(86,566)

(31,959)

68,322

Profit before Taxation

396,941

14,779

2,585.91

265,471

2,602

(25,868) Tax Expense

(51,268)

(3,187)

(1,508.85)

(49,668)

(1,594)

42,454

Profit for the period

345,673

11,592

2,881.99

215,803

1,009

Other Comprehensive Income:-

6,547

Actuarial Gain on Retirement Benefit

-

-

-

-

-

Obligations

(687) Tax expense on Other Comprehensive

-

-

-

-

-

Income

5,860

Other Comprehensive Income for the

-

-

-

-

-

period, net of Tax

Total Comprehensive Income for the

345,673

215,803

48,314

period

11,592

2,881.99

1,009

1.70

Basic Earnings per Share (Rs.)

13.83

0.46

2,881.99

8.63

0.04

-

Dividend per Share (Rs.)

-

-

-

-

-

Page 2

Horana Plantations PLC

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30th September 2022

As at

As at

31-Mar

30-Sep

30-Sep

2022

2022

2021

(Audited)

Rs' 000

Rs' 000

Rs' 000

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

194,693

Right of Use Assets

196,185

207,438

2,172,955

Bearer Biological Assets

2,199,053

2,152,471

595,643

Consumable Biological Assets

597,522

624,359

442,750

Property, Plant & Equipment

469,247

353,726

3,406,041

Total Non-Current Assets

3,462,007

3,337,994

Current Assets

8,129

Non-Harvested Produce on Bearer Biological Assets

9,446

5,679

350,398

Inventories

546,141

327,538

17,586

Advance Company Tax (ACT) Recoverable

10,963

19,185

137,620

Trade and Other Receivables

221,491

126,947

6,170

Related Company Receivables

836

25,465

38,261

Cash and Cash Equivalents

71,347

25,355

558,164

Total Current Assets

860,224

530,169

3,964,205

Total Assets

4,322,231

3,868,163

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Equity

250,000

Stated Capital

250,000

250,000

546,124

Retained Earnings

891,797

509,402

796,124

Total Equity

1,141,797

759,402

Non-Current Liabilities

796,364

Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings

964,607

947,591

181,691

Lease Liabilities

189,418

186,719

483,611

Retirement Benefit Obligations

469,024

544,184

113,324

Deferred Income

110,311

116,996

129,110

Deferred Tax Liability

173,754

110,527

1,704,100

Total Non-Current Liabilities

1,907,114

1,906,017

Current Liabilities

291,547

Trade and Other Payables

446,197

287,954

55,896

Related Company Payables

36,744

19,601

404,069

Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings

445,467

418,740

10,314

Lease Liabilities

10,230

10,072

702,154

Short Term Borrowings

334,683

466,377

1,463,981

Total Current Liabilities

1,273,320

1,202,744

3,168,081

Total Liabilities

3,108,761

3,964,205

Total Equity & Liabilities

4,322,231

3,868,163

31.84

Net Assets per Ordinary Share (Rs.)

45.67

30.38

The Statement of Financial Position as at 30th September 2022 and the Statement of Profit or Loss, Statement of Comprehensive Income , the Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement for the period ended 30th September 2022 are drawn up from the unaudited Financial Statements of the Company, provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.

It is certified that these Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

(Sgd) Ajith Nissanka

General Manager - Finance

Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Horana Plantations PLC:-

(Sgd) A.M.Pandithage

(Sgd.) Dr. Roshan Rajadurai

Chairman

Managing Director

29th October 2022

Page 3

Horana Plantations PLC

Statement of Changes in Equity

For the Six (06) Months Ended 30th September 2022

(Stated Capital comprised - 25 Million Ordinary

Stated

Retained

Total

Shares and 1 Golden Share)

Capital

Earnings

Rs'000

Rs'000

Rs'000

Six (06) Months Ended 30th September 2021:-

Balance as at 1st April 2021

250,000

497,810

747,810

Comprehensive Income for the period

Profit for the period

-

11,592

11,592

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

-

11,592

11,592

Balance as at 30th September 2021

250,000

509,402

759,402

Six (06) Months Ended 30th September 2022:-

Balance as at 1st April 2022

250,000

546,124

796,124

Comprehensive Income for the period

Profit for the period

-

345,673

345,673

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

-

345,673

345,673

Balance as at 30th September 2022

250,000

891,797

1,141,797

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Horana Plantations plc published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HORANA PLANTATIONS PLC
04:50aHorana Plantations : Interim Financial Statements 30th September 2022
PU
08/12Horana Plantations PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
08/12Horana Plantations : Interim Financial Statements as at 30-06-2022
PU
05/04Horana Plantations PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/04Horana Plantations PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/01Horana Plantations : Interim Financial Statements 31.12.2021
PU
02/01Horana Plantations PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2021Horana Plantations PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
2021Horana Plantations plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021Horana Plantations plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 564 M 7,01 M 7,01 M
Net income 2022 42,5 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net Debt 2022 2 027 M 5,54 M 5,54 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 620 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 4 186
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart HORANA PLANTATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Horana Plantations PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Johann A. Rodrigo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
J. R. Gunathilake Manager-Finance
Abeyakumar Mohan Pandithage Executive Chairman
Chaminda J. K. Rupasinghe Manager-Information Technology
Anthony Nishantha Wickremasinghe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORANA PLANTATIONS PLC115.28%4
CORTEVA, INC.39.64%48 123
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-10.93%34 879
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-6.70%16 220
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-21.35%13 204
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-16.50%7 826