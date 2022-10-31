Horana Plantations : Interim Financial Statements 30th September 2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
2 Statement of Financial Position
3 Statement of Changes in Equity
4 Statement of Cash Flows
5 Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
6 Notes to the Interim Financial Statements (Contd…)
Page 1
Horana Plantations PLC
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the Six (06) Months Ended 30th September 2022
Year Ended
31-Mar
30-Sep
30-Sep
Change
30-Sep
30-Sep
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Audited)
Rs' 000
Rs' 000
Rs' 000
%
Rs' 000
Rs' 000
2,563,636
Revenue
1,946,221
1,260,574
54.39
1,055,966
666,936
(2,192,626) Cost of Sales
(1,282,130)
(1,097,070)
(16.87)
(654,863)
(586,649)
371,010
Gross Profit
664,091
163,504
306.16
401,104
80,287
7,564
Other Operating Income
3,946
3,783
4.30
2,024
1,900
31,464
Change in Fair Value of Biological Assets
9,446
5,679
66.33
609
(124)
(185,153) Administrative Expenses
(111,947)
(85,619)
(30.75)
(47,411)
(43,453)
(16,200) Management Fees
(8,338)
(8,100)
(2.93)
(4,288)
(4,050)
208,685
Profit from Operations
557,198
79,247
603.11
352,037
34,560
(140,363) Net Finance Expense
(160,257)
(64,469)
(148.58)
(86,566)
(31,959)
68,322
Profit before Taxation
396,941
14,779
2,585.91
265,471
2,602
(25,868) Tax Expense
(51,268)
(3,187)
(1,508.85)
(49,668)
(1,594)
42,454
Profit for the period
345,673
11,592
2,881.99
215,803
1,009
Other Comprehensive Income:-
6,547
Actuarial Gain on Retirement Benefit
-
-
-
-
-
Obligations
(687) Tax expense on Other Comprehensive
-
-
-
-
-
Income
5,860
Other Comprehensive Income for the
-
-
-
-
-
period, net of Tax
Total Comprehensive Income for the
345,673
215,803
48,314
period
11,592
2,881.99
1,009
1.70
Basic Earnings per Share (Rs.)
13.83
0.46
2,881.99
8.63
0.04
-
Dividend per Share (Rs.)
-
-
-
-
-
Page 2
Horana Plantations PLC
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30th September 2022
As at
As at
31-Mar
30-Sep
30-Sep
2022
2022
2021
(Audited)
Rs' 000
Rs' 000
Rs' 000
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
194,693
Right of Use Assets
196,185
207,438
2,172,955
Bearer Biological Assets
2,199,053
2,152,471
595,643
Consumable Biological Assets
597,522
624,359
442,750
Property, Plant & Equipment
469,247
353,726
3,406,041
Total Non-Current Assets
3,462,007
3,337,994
Current Assets
8,129
Non-Harvested Produce on Bearer Biological Assets
9,446
5,679
350,398
Inventories
546,141
327,538
17,586
Advance Company Tax (ACT) Recoverable
10,963
19,185
137,620
Trade and Other Receivables
221,491
126,947
6,170
Related Company Receivables
836
25,465
38,261
Cash and Cash Equivalents
71,347
25,355
558,164
Total Current Assets
860,224
530,169
3,964,205
Total Assets
4,322,231
3,868,163
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
Equity
250,000
Stated Capital
250,000
250,000
546,124
Retained Earnings
891,797
509,402
796,124
Total Equity
1,141,797
759,402
Non-Current Liabilities
796,364
Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings
964,607
947,591
181,691
Lease Liabilities
189,418
186,719
483,611
Retirement Benefit Obligations
469,024
544,184
113,324
Deferred Income
110,311
116,996
129,110
Deferred Tax Liability
173,754
110,527
1,704,100
Total Non-Current Liabilities
1,907,114
1,906,017
Current Liabilities
291,547
Trade and Other Payables
446,197
287,954
55,896
Related Company Payables
36,744
19,601
404,069
Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings
445,467
418,740
10,314
Lease Liabilities
10,230
10,072
702,154
Short Term Borrowings
334,683
466,377
1,463,981
Total Current Liabilities
1,273,320
1,202,744
3,168,081
Total Liabilities
3,108,761
3,964,205
Total Equity & Liabilities
4,322,231
3,868,163
31.84
Net Assets per Ordinary Share (Rs.)
45.67
30.38
The Statement of Financial Position as at 30th September 2022 and the Statement of Profit or Loss, Statement of Comprehensive Income , the Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement for the period ended 30th September 2022 are drawn up from the unaudited Financial Statements of the Company, provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.
It is certified that these Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.
(Sgd) Ajith Nissanka
General Manager - Finance
Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Horana Plantations PLC:-
(Sgd) A.M.Pandithage
(Sgd.) Dr. Roshan Rajadurai
Chairman
Managing Director
29th October 2022
Page 3
Horana Plantations PLC
Statement of Changes in Equity
For the Six (06) Months Ended 30th September 2022
(Stated Capital comprised - 25 Million Ordinary
Stated
Retained
Total
Shares and 1 Golden Share)
Capital
Earnings
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Six (06) Months Ended 30th September 2021:-
Balance as at 1st April 2021
250,000
497,810
747,810
Comprehensive Income for the period
Profit for the period
-
11,592
11,592
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
-
11,592
11,592
Balance as at 30th September 2021
250,000
509,402
759,402
Six (06) Months Ended 30th September 2022:-
Balance as at 1st April 2022
250,000
546,124
796,124
Comprehensive Income for the period
Profit for the period
-
345,673
345,673
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
-
345,673
345,673
Balance as at 30th September 2022
250,000
891,797
1,141,797
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Horana Plantations plc published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:49:04 UTC.