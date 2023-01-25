Horana Plantations : Interim Financial Statements as at 31.12.2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
Notes to the Interim Financial Statements (Contd…)
Page 1
Horana Plantations PLC
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the Nine (09) Months Ended 31st December 2022
Year Ended
Nine (09) Months Ended
Three (03) Months Ended
31-Mar
31-Dec
31-Dec
Change
31-Dec
31-Dec
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Audited)
Rs' 000
Rs' 000
Rs' 000
%
Rs' 000
Rs' 000
2,563,636
Revenue
2,871,362
1,858,100
54.53
925,142
597,526
(2,192,626)
Cost of Sales
(1,914,295)
(1,618,804)
(18.25)
(632,165)
(521,734)
371,010
Gross Profit
957,067
239,296
299.95
292,977
75,792
7,564
Other Operating Income
5,864
5,675
3.33
1,918
1,891
31,464
Change in Fair Value of Biological Assets
9,683
5,837
65.88
238
159
(185,153)
Administrative Expenses
(170,507)
(132,187)
(28.99)
(58,560)
(46,568)
(16,200)
Management Fees
(12,650)
(12,150)
(4.12)
(4,313)
(4,050)
208,685
Profit from Operations
789,457
106,471
641.48
232,260
27,224
(140,363)
Net Finance Expense
(246,408)
(97,926)
(151.63)
(86,151)
(33,458)
68,322
Profit before Taxation
543,049
8,545
6,255.52
146,109
(6,234)
(25,868)
Tax Expense
(433,507)
(4,780)
(8,969.38)
(382,239)
(1,593)
42,454
Profit for the period
109,542
3,765
2,809.77
(236,131)
(7,827)
Other Comprehensive Income:-
6,547
Actuarial Gain on Retirement Benefit
-
-
-
-
-
Obligations
(687)
Tax expense on Other Comprehensive
-
-
-
-
-
Income
5,860
Other Comprehensive Income for the
-
-
-
-
-
period, net of Tax
Total Comprehensive Income for the
48,314
period
109,542
3,765
2,809.77
(236,131)
(7,827)
1.70
Basic Earnings per Share (Rs.)
4.38
0.15
2,809.77
(9.45)
(0.31)
-
Dividend per Share (Rs.)
-
-
-
-
-
Page 2
Horana Plantations PLC
Statement of Financial Position
As at 31st December 2022
As at
As at
31-Mar
31-Dec
31-Dec
2022
2022
2021
(Audited)
Rs' 000
Rs' 000
Rs' 000
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
194,693
Right of Use Assets
190,781
200,804
2,172,955
Bearer Biological Assets
2,243,599
2,167,317
595,643
Consumable Biological Assets
592,226
592,893
442,750
Property, Plant & Equipment
518,486
355,456
3,406,041
Total Non-Current Assets
3,545,092
3,316,470
Current Assets
8,129
Non-Harvested Produce on Bearer Biological Assets
9,683
5,837
350,398
Inventories
547,561
362,768
17,586
Advance Company Tax (ACT) Recoverable
5,481
19,185
137,620
Trade and Other Receivables
142,089
131,687
6,170
Related Company Receivables
10,897
24,280
38,261
Cash and Cash Equivalents
40,934
27,177
558,164
Total Current Assets
756,646
570,934
3,964,205
Total Assets
4,301,738
3,887,404
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
Equity
250,000
Stated Capital
250,000
250,000
546,124
Retained Earnings
655,666
501,575
796,124
Total Equity
905,666
751,575
Non-Current Liabilities
796,364
Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings
855,273
848,505
181,691
Lease Liabilities
186,879
184,243
483,611
Retirement Benefit Obligations
458,380
542,523
113,324
Deferred Income
108,393
115,214
129,110
Deferred Tax Liability
550,513
110,527
1,704,100
Total Non-Current Liabilities
2,159,438
1,801,012
Current Liabilities
291,547
Trade and Other Payables
426,364
300,800
55,896
Related Company Payables
30,624
16,208
404,069
Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings
441,022
421,759
10,314
Lease Liabilities
10,099
10,224
702,154
Short Term Borrowings
328,525
585,826
1,463,981
Total Current Liabilities
1,236,634
1,334,816
3,168,081
Total Liabilities
3,396,072
3,135,828
3,964,205
Total Equity & Liabilities
4,301,738
3,887,404
31.84
Net Assets per Ordinary Share (Rs.)
36.23
30.06
The Statement of Financial Position as at 31st December 2022 and the Statement of Profit or Loss, Statement of Comprehensive Income , the
Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement for the period ended 31st December 2022 are drawn up from the unaudited Financial Statements of the Company, provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.
It is certified that these Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.
(Sgd) Ajith Nissanka
General Manager - Finance
Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Horana Plantations PLC:-
(Sgd) A.M.Pandithage
(Sgd.) Dr. Roshan Rajadurai
Chairman
Managing Director
24th January 2023
Page 3
Horana Plantations PLC
Statement of Changes in Equity
For the Nine (09) Months Ended 31st December 2022
(Stated Capital comprised - 25 Million Ordinary
Stated
Retained
Total
Shares and 1 Golden Share)
Capital
Earnings
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Nine (09) Months Ended 31st December 2021:-
Balance as at 1st April 2021
250,000
497,810
747,810
Comprehensive Income for the period
Profit for the period
-
3,765
3,765
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
-
3,765
3,765
Balance as at 31st December 2021
250,000
501,575
751,575
Nine (09) Months Ended 31st December 2022:-
Balance as at 1st April 2022
250,000
546,124
796,124
Comprehensive Income for the period
Profit for the period
-
109,542
109,542
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
-
109,542
109,542
Balance as at 31st December 2022
250,000
655,666
905,666
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Horana Plantations plc published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 09:36:03 UTC.