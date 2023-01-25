Advanced search
    HOPL.N0000   LK0252N00003

HORANA PLANTATIONS PLC

(HOPL.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  23/01/2023
67.60 LKR   -2.73%
09:37aHorana Plantations : Interim Financial Statements as at 31.12.2022
PU
2022Horana Plantations PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Horana Plantations : Interim Financial Statements 30th September 2022
PU
Horana Plantations : Interim Financial Statements as at 31.12.2022

01/25/2023 | 09:37am GMT
HORANA PLANTATIONS PLC

(Company Number : PQ 126)

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Nine (09) Months Ended

31-Dec-2022

Registered Office - No.400, Deans Road, P.O.Box 2042, Colombo 10, Sri Lanka

# Tel: 011 2627000 # Facsimile: 011 2627323 # E-mail: horanap@hplnet.com # Web: www.horanaplantations.com

Horana Plantations PLC

Interim Financial Statements

For the Nine (09) Months Ended 31st December 2022

Contents

Page No.

  1. Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
  2. Statement of Financial Position
  3. Statement of Changes in Equity
  4. Statement of Cash Flows
  5. Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
  6. Notes to the Interim Financial Statements (Contd…)

Page 1

Horana Plantations PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the Nine (09) Months Ended 31st December 2022

Year Ended

Nine (09) Months Ended

Three (03) Months Ended

31-Mar

31-Dec

31-Dec

Change

31-Dec

31-Dec

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Audited)

Rs' 000

Rs' 000

Rs' 000

%

Rs' 000

Rs' 000

2,563,636

Revenue

2,871,362

1,858,100

54.53

925,142

597,526

(2,192,626)

Cost of Sales

(1,914,295)

(1,618,804)

(18.25)

(632,165)

(521,734)

371,010

Gross Profit

957,067

239,296

299.95

292,977

75,792

7,564

Other Operating Income

5,864

5,675

3.33

1,918

1,891

31,464

Change in Fair Value of Biological Assets

9,683

5,837

65.88

238

159

(185,153)

Administrative Expenses

(170,507)

(132,187)

(28.99)

(58,560)

(46,568)

(16,200)

Management Fees

(12,650)

(12,150)

(4.12)

(4,313)

(4,050)

208,685

Profit from Operations

789,457

106,471

641.48

232,260

27,224

(140,363)

Net Finance Expense

(246,408)

(97,926)

(151.63)

(86,151)

(33,458)

68,322

Profit before Taxation

543,049

8,545

6,255.52

146,109

(6,234)

(25,868)

Tax Expense

(433,507)

(4,780)

(8,969.38)

(382,239)

(1,593)

42,454

Profit for the period

109,542

3,765

2,809.77

(236,131)

(7,827)

Other Comprehensive Income:-

6,547

Actuarial Gain on Retirement Benefit

-

-

-

-

-

Obligations

(687)

Tax expense on Other Comprehensive

-

-

-

-

-

Income

5,860

Other Comprehensive Income for the

-

-

-

-

-

period, net of Tax

Total Comprehensive Income for the

48,314

period

109,542

3,765

2,809.77

(236,131)

(7,827)

1.70

Basic Earnings per Share (Rs.)

4.38

0.15

2,809.77

(9.45)

(0.31)

-

Dividend per Share (Rs.)

-

-

-

-

-

Page 2

Horana Plantations PLC

Statement of Financial Position

As at 31st December 2022

As at

As at

31-Mar

31-Dec

31-Dec

2022

2022

2021

(Audited)

Rs' 000

Rs' 000

Rs' 000

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

194,693

Right of Use Assets

190,781

200,804

2,172,955

Bearer Biological Assets

2,243,599

2,167,317

595,643

Consumable Biological Assets

592,226

592,893

442,750

Property, Plant & Equipment

518,486

355,456

3,406,041

Total Non-Current Assets

3,545,092

3,316,470

Current Assets

8,129

Non-Harvested Produce on Bearer Biological Assets

9,683

5,837

350,398

Inventories

547,561

362,768

17,586

Advance Company Tax (ACT) Recoverable

5,481

19,185

137,620

Trade and Other Receivables

142,089

131,687

6,170

Related Company Receivables

10,897

24,280

38,261

Cash and Cash Equivalents

40,934

27,177

558,164

Total Current Assets

756,646

570,934

3,964,205

Total Assets

4,301,738

3,887,404

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Equity

250,000

Stated Capital

250,000

250,000

546,124

Retained Earnings

655,666

501,575

796,124

Total Equity

905,666

751,575

Non-Current Liabilities

796,364

Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings

855,273

848,505

181,691

Lease Liabilities

186,879

184,243

483,611

Retirement Benefit Obligations

458,380

542,523

113,324

Deferred Income

108,393

115,214

129,110

Deferred Tax Liability

550,513

110,527

1,704,100

Total Non-Current Liabilities

2,159,438

1,801,012

Current Liabilities

291,547

Trade and Other Payables

426,364

300,800

55,896

Related Company Payables

30,624

16,208

404,069

Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings

441,022

421,759

10,314

Lease Liabilities

10,099

10,224

702,154

Short Term Borrowings

328,525

585,826

1,463,981

Total Current Liabilities

1,236,634

1,334,816

3,168,081

Total Liabilities

3,396,072

3,135,828

3,964,205

Total Equity & Liabilities

4,301,738

3,887,404

31.84

Net Assets per Ordinary Share (Rs.)

36.23

30.06

The Statement of Financial Position as at 31st December 2022 and the Statement of Profit or Loss, Statement of Comprehensive Income , the

Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement for the period ended 31st December 2022 are drawn up from the unaudited Financial Statements of the Company, provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.

It is certified that these Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

(Sgd) Ajith Nissanka

General Manager - Finance

Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Horana Plantations PLC:-

(Sgd) A.M.Pandithage

(Sgd.) Dr. Roshan Rajadurai

Chairman

Managing Director

24th January 2023

Page 3

Horana Plantations PLC

Statement of Changes in Equity

For the Nine (09) Months Ended 31st December 2022

(Stated Capital comprised - 25 Million Ordinary

Stated

Retained

Total

Shares and 1 Golden Share)

Capital

Earnings

Rs'000

Rs'000

Rs'000

Nine (09) Months Ended 31st December 2021:-

Balance as at 1st April 2021

250,000

497,810

747,810

Comprehensive Income for the period

Profit for the period

-

3,765

3,765

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

-

3,765

3,765

Balance as at 31st December 2021

250,000

501,575

751,575

Nine (09) Months Ended 31st December 2022:-

Balance as at 1st April 2022

250,000

546,124

796,124

Comprehensive Income for the period

Profit for the period

-

109,542

109,542

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

-

109,542

109,542

Balance as at 31st December 2022

250,000

655,666

905,666

Disclaimer

Horana Plantations plc published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 09:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
