Horana Plantations : Interim Financial Statements as at 31.12.2022

Page 2 Horana Plantations PLC Statement of Financial Position As at 31st December 2022 As at As at 31-Mar 31-Dec 31-Dec 2022 2022 2021 (Audited) Rs' 000 Rs' 000 Rs' 000 ASSETS Non-Current Assets 194,693 Right of Use Assets 190,781 200,804 2,172,955 Bearer Biological Assets 2,243,599 2,167,317 595,643 Consumable Biological Assets 592,226 592,893 442,750 Property, Plant & Equipment 518,486 355,456 3,406,041 Total Non-Current Assets 3,545,092 3,316,470 Current Assets 8,129 Non-Harvested Produce on Bearer Biological Assets 9,683 5,837 350,398 Inventories 547,561 362,768 17,586 Advance Company Tax (ACT) Recoverable 5,481 19,185 137,620 Trade and Other Receivables 142,089 131,687 6,170 Related Company Receivables 10,897 24,280 38,261 Cash and Cash Equivalents 40,934 27,177 558,164 Total Current Assets 756,646 570,934 3,964,205 Total Assets 4,301,738 3,887,404 EQUITY & LIABILITIES Equity 250,000 Stated Capital 250,000 250,000 546,124 Retained Earnings 655,666 501,575 796,124 Total Equity 905,666 751,575 Non-Current Liabilities 796,364 Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings 855,273 848,505 181,691 Lease Liabilities 186,879 184,243 483,611 Retirement Benefit Obligations 458,380 542,523 113,324 Deferred Income 108,393 115,214 129,110 Deferred Tax Liability 550,513 110,527 1,704,100 Total Non-Current Liabilities 2,159,438 1,801,012 Current Liabilities 291,547 Trade and Other Payables 426,364 300,800 55,896 Related Company Payables 30,624 16,208 404,069 Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings 441,022 421,759 10,314 Lease Liabilities 10,099 10,224 702,154 Short Term Borrowings 328,525 585,826 1,463,981 Total Current Liabilities 1,236,634 1,334,816 3,168,081 Total Liabilities 3,396,072 3,135,828 3,964,205 Total Equity & Liabilities 4,301,738 3,887,404 31.84 Net Assets per Ordinary Share (Rs.) 36.23 30.06

The Statement of Financial Position as at 31st December 2022 and the Statement of Profit or Loss, Statement of Comprehensive Income , the

Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement for the period ended 31st December 2022 are drawn up from the unaudited Financial Statements of the Company, provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.

It is certified that these Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

(Sgd) Ajith Nissanka

General Manager - Finance

Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Horana Plantations PLC:-