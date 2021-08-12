HORIBA : 〔Delayed〕Notice Regarding Interim Dividend for Fiscal Year 2021 and Amendments to Dividend Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2021

HORIBA, Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces that the board of directors' meeting held on August 10, 2021 passed a resolution as shown below regarding the payment of interim dividend from retained earnings and that amendment to its dividend forecasts for fiscal 2021, which were previously announced on August 10, 2021.

3. Reasons for the amendments

The Company's shareholder return policy is to set the total returns to shareholders (the combined amount of dividend payments and share buybacks) at approximately 30% of consolidated net income attributable to owners of parent.

Dividend forecasts for fiscal 2021 had been 110 yen per share for the full year (40 yen for the interim and 70 yen for the year-end) since the announcement of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021" on May 13, 2021. However, considering the revised consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal 2021, the Company has amended the forecasts to increase the year-end per- share dividend forecast by 20 yen (10 yen for the interim) to 130 yen (50 yen for the interim and 80 yen for the year-end).