HORIBA : 〔Delayed〕Notice Regarding Interim Dividend for Fiscal Year 2021 and Amendments to Dividend Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2021

August 10, 2021
To whom it may concern:
Company Name: HORIBA, Ltd.
Representative: Atsushi Horiba, Chairman & Group CEO
(Securities code: 6856)
Contact: Aiji Horii, Department Manager Administration Dept.
Telephone: (81)75-313-8121
Notice Regarding Interim Dividend for Fiscal Year 2021 and
Amendments to Dividend Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2021
HORIBA, Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces that the board of directors' meeting held on August 10, 2021 passed a resolution as shown below regarding the payment of interim dividend from retained earnings and that amendment to its dividend forecasts for fiscal 2021, which were previously announced on August 10, 2021.
1. Details of the dividends(Interim)
Items Decided
Latest Dividend Forecast
Previous Year's Dividend
(May 13, 2021)
(Six months Ended
June 30, 2020)
Record Date
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Dividend per Share
50 yen
40 yen
30 yen
Total Dividend Payment
2,109 million yen
－
1,265 million yen
Effective Date
September 6, 2021
－
September 1, 2020
Source
Retained earnings
－
Retained earnings
2. Amendments to dividend forecasts for fiscal 2021
Dividend per Share (Yen)
Record Date
Interim
Year-end
Total
Previous Forecasts
40
70
110
Revised Forecasts
50
80
130
Actual Results
30
60
90
3. Reasons for the amendments
The Company's shareholder return policy is to set the total returns to shareholders (the combined amount of dividend payments and share buybacks) at approximately 30% of consolidated net income attributable to owners of parent.
Dividend forecasts for fiscal 2021 had been 110 yen per share for the full year (40 yen for the interim and 70 yen for the year-end) since the announcement of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021" on May 13, 2021. However, considering the revised consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal 2021, the Company has amended the forecasts to increase the year-end per- share dividend forecast by 20 yen (10 yen for the interim) to 130 yen (50 yen for the interim and 80 yen for the year-end).
Disclaimer
Horiba Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:10:05 UTC.