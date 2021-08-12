Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. HORIBA, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6856   JP3853000002

HORIBA, LTD.

(6856)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HORIBA : 〔Delayed〕Notice Regarding Interim Dividend for Fiscal Year 2021 and Amendments to Dividend Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2021

08/12/2021 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 10, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: HORIBA, Ltd.

Representative: Atsushi Horiba, Chairman & Group CEO

(Securities code: 6856)

Contact: Aiji Horii, Department Manager Administration Dept.

Telephone: (81)75-313-8121

Notice Regarding Interim Dividend for Fiscal Year 2021 and

Amendments to Dividend Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2021

HORIBA, Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces that the board of directors' meeting held on August 10, 2021 passed a resolution as shown below regarding the payment of interim dividend from retained earnings and that amendment to its dividend forecasts for fiscal 2021, which were previously announced on August 10, 2021.

1. Details of the dividends(Interim)

Items Decided

Latest Dividend Forecast

Previous Year's Dividend

(May 13, 2021)

(Six months Ended

June 30, 2020)

Record Date

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Dividend per Share

50 yen

40 yen

30 yen

Total Dividend Payment

2,109 million yen

1,265 million yen

Effective Date

September 6, 2021

September 1, 2020

Source

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Amendments to dividend forecasts for fiscal 2021

Dividend per Share (Yen)

Record Date

Interim

Year-end

Total

Previous Forecasts

40

70

110

(As of May 13, 2021)

Revised Forecasts

50

80

130

Actual Results

30

60

90

for Fiscal 2020

3. Reasons for the amendments

The Company's shareholder return policy is to set the total returns to shareholders (the combined amount of dividend payments and share buybacks) at approximately 30% of consolidated net income attributable to owners of parent.

Dividend forecasts for fiscal 2021 had been 110 yen per share for the full year (40 yen for the interim and 70 yen for the year-end) since the announcement of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021" on May 13, 2021. However, considering the revised consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal 2021, the Company has amended the forecasts to increase the year-end per- share dividend forecast by 20 yen (10 yen for the interim) to 130 yen (50 yen for the interim and 80 yen for the year-end).

Disclaimer

Horiba Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HORIBA, LTD.
12:11aHORIBA : 〔Summary〕〔Delayed〕Summary of Consolidated F..
PU
12:11aHORIBA : 〔Delayed〕Notice Regarding Interim Dividend for Fiscal Yea..
PU
12:11aHORIBA : 〔Delayed〕Notice of Difference between Financial Forecasts..
PU
08/10HORIBA : Released " Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the...
PU
07/29HORIBA : PLGA with IRLAM™ Technology is Now Available
PU
06/29HORIBA, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/17HORIBA, Ltd. Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
05/17HORIBA, Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half of 2021 and Year E..
CI
05/17HORIBA, Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the First Half of 2021 and Year 2..
CI
02/17HORIBA : Attributable Net Income Drops 15% in FY20
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 210 B 1 904 M 1 904 M
Net income 2021 18 656 M 169 M 169 M
Net cash 2021 39 295 M 356 M 356 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 334 B 3 021 M 3 024 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 8 269
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart HORIBA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
HORIBA, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIBA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7 910,00 JPY
Average target price 8 037,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Horiba Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Masayuki Adachi President & Representative Director
Sunao Kikkawa General Manager-Finance & Control Division
Juichi Saito Vice Chairman & Group Chief Operating Officer
Masao Okawa Managing Director & General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIBA, LTD.30.74%3 027
SMC CORPORATION11.90%41 481
COGNEX CORPORATION7.59%15 054
SHIMADZU CORPORATION19.08%12 607
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.0.74%8 405
RENISHAW PLC-11.28%5 148