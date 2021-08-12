Log in
    6856   JP3853000002

HORIBA, LTD.

(6856)
HORIBA : 〔Delayed〕Notice of Difference between Financial Forecasts and Actual Results for Year 2021

08/12/2021
August 10, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name:

HORIBA, Ltd.

Representative:

Atsushi Horiba,

Chairman & Group CEO

(Securities code:

6856)

Contact:

Yoshihiro Morita,

Department Manager

Accounting Dept.

Telephone:

(81)75-313-8121

Notice of Difference between Financial Forecasts and

Actual Results for Year 2021

HORIBA, Ltd. announces the difference between its consolidated forecasts announced on May 13 2021 and results announced today as per the details below.

１． Difference between its consolidated forecasts for six months ended June 30, 2021 and actual results (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)

Net income

Net income

Attributable to

Operating

Ordinary

Attributable to

Net Sales

Owners of

Income

Income

Owners of

Parent per

Parent

Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Previous Forecasts (A)

97,000

10,500

10,300

6,700

158.77

(May 13, 2021)

Actual results (B)

101,317

13,069

13,047

8,744

207.24

Changes(B-A)

4,317

2,569

2,747

2,044

Changes (%)

4.5

24.5

26.7

30.5

(Reference)

Results for the

84,975

6,676

6,776

4,860

115.20

FY2020 first half

２． Reason

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, HORIBA,Ltd and its consolidated subsidiaries increased sales to semiconductor production equipment manufactures significantly, in response to expansion of semiconductor manufacturers capital expenditures driven by an increase in demand for semiconductors. As a result, Net income Attributable to Owners of Parent was significantly higher than the previous forecast. For details, please refer to the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021".

Disclaimer

Horiba Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
