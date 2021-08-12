HORIBA : 〔Delayed〕Notice of Difference between Financial Forecasts and Actual Results for Year 2021

August 10, 2021

Company Name: HORIBA, Ltd.
(Securities code: 6856)

Notice of Difference between Financial Forecasts and

Actual Results for Year 2021

HORIBA, Ltd. announces the difference between its consolidated forecasts announced on May 13 2021 and results announced today as per the details below.

１． Difference between its consolidated forecasts for six months ended June 30, 2021 and actual results (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)

Net income Net income Attributable to Operating Ordinary Attributable to Net Sales Owners of Income Income Owners of Parent per Parent Share Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen Previous Forecasts (A) 97,000 10,500 10,300 6,700 158.77 (May 13, 2021) Actual results (B) 101,317 13,069 13,047 8,744 207.24 Changes(B-A) 4,317 2,569 2,747 2,044 Changes (%) 4.5 24.5 26.7 30.5 (Reference) Results for the 84,975 6,676 6,776 4,860 115.20 FY2020 first half

２． Reason

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, HORIBA,Ltd and its consolidated subsidiaries increased sales to semiconductor production equipment manufactures significantly, in response to expansion of semiconductor manufacturers capital expenditures driven by an increase in demand for semiconductors. As a result, Net income Attributable to Owners of Parent was significantly higher than the previous forecast. For details, please refer to the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021".