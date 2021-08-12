HORIBA : 〔Delayed〕Notice of Difference between Financial Forecasts and Actual Results for Year 2021
08/12/2021 | 12:11am EDT
August 10, 2021
Notice of Difference between Financial Forecasts and
Actual Results for Year 2021
HORIBA, Ltd. announces the difference between its consolidated forecasts announced on May 13 2021 and results announced today as per the details below.
１． Difference between its consolidated forecasts for six months ended June 30, 2021 and actual results (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)
Net income
Net income
Attributable to
Operating
Ordinary
Attributable to
Net Sales
Owners of
Income
Income
Owners of
Parent per
Parent
Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
Previous Forecasts (A)
97,000
10,500
10,300
6,700
158.77
(May 13, 2021)
Actual results (B)
101,317
13,069
13,047
8,744
207.24
Changes(B-A)
4,317
2,569
2,747
2,044
Changes (%)
4.5
24.5
26.7
30.5
(Reference)
Results for the
84,975
6,676
6,776
4,860
115.20
FY2020 first half
２． Reason
During the six months ended June 30, 2021, HORIBA,Ltd and its consolidated subsidiaries increased sales to semiconductor production equipment manufactures significantly, in response to expansion of semiconductor manufacturers capital expenditures driven by an increase in demand for semiconductors. As a result, Net income Attributable to Owners of Parent was significantly higher than the previous forecast. For details, please refer to the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021".