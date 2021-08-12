Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HORIBA : 〔Summary〕〔Delayed〕Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021(Japanese GAAP)

08/12/2021 | 12:11am EDT
Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Japanese GAAP)

HORIBA, Ltd.

August 10, 2021

Company name

Listed stock exchanges: Tokyo

Listing code

6856

URL: https://www.horiba.com/en_en/

Representative

Atsushi Horiba, Chairman & Group CEO

TEL: (81)75-313-8121

Contact

Yoshihiro Morita, Department Manager, Accounting Dept.

Scheduled date of start of interim dividend payment: September 6, 2021

(Figures have been rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages represent changes from the corresponding in the previous year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income Attributable

to Owners of Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended 6/30/21

101,317

19.2

13,069

95.7

13,047

92.5

8,744

79.9

Six months ended 6/30/20

84,975

-7.2

6,676

-19.4

6,776

-15.7

4,860

-15.8

(Note) Comprehensive Income:

FY2021Q2

15,294 million yen (-%)

FY2020Q2

705 million yen (-81.8%)

Net Income Attributable

Net Income Attributable

to Owners of Parent per Share

to Owners of Parent per Share

(Diluted)

Yen

Yen

Six months ended 6/30/21

207.24

206.20

Six months ended 6/30/20

115.20

114.67

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders'

Equity Ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of 6/30/21

348,968

191,554

54.7

As of 12/31/20

328,068

178,669

54.3

(Reference) Net assets excluding

subscription rights to shares and non-controlling interests:

As of 6/30/21 190,754 million yen

As of 12/31/20 177,964 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per Share

First

Second

Third

Year End

Total

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended 12/31/20

-

30.00

-

60.00

90.00

Year ended 12/31/21

-

50.00

Year ending 12/31/21

-

80.00

130.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Changes in the latest dividend forecasts

released: Yes

3. Consolidated Forecast for the Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)

(Percentages represent changes from the previous fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income Attributable

Net Income Attributable

to Owners of Parent

to Owners of Parent

per Share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

220,000

17.6

28,500

44.7

28,000

44.3

18,500

40.3

438.42

(Note) Changes in the latest business forecasts released: Yes

1

HORIBA, Ltd. (Consolidated)

Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): None

(2)Application of the accounting method specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

  1. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
  • Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: None

Changes in accounting policies arising from other than the above: None

Changes in accounting estimates: None

Retrospective restatement: None

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

Shares issued (including treasury stock)

June 30, 2021

42,532,752

December 31, 2020

42,532,752

Treasury stock

June 30, 2021

335,390

December 31, 2020

335,478

Average number of outstanding shares

Jan. - Jun.,2021

42,197,315

Jan. - Jun., 2020

42,188,329

Note 1. This consolidated financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or accounting firms.

Note 2. Appropriate use of business forecasts and other important information

The forecasts of dividend amount and business performance contained in this report have been made based on certain future assumptions, outlooks, and plans which are available on August 10, 2021.

However, due to risks and various uncertain factors such as future business operation policies, changes in the economic environment in Japan and overseas, fluctuation of currency rates, it is possible that actual performance would vary considerably from the forecasts.

2

HORIBA, Ltd. (Consolidated)

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Results

  1. Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results

(For details, see page 13-15, "3. Supplemental Information - HORIBA, Ltd. Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021")

During the six months ended June 30, 2021 (the first half year), HORIBA, Ltd. ("the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together "the HORIBA Group" or "HORIBA" as a consolidated group) increased sales by 19.2% year-on-year to 101,317 million yen, mainly due to an increase in sales of the Semiconductor segment. Operating income increased by 95.7% to 13,069 million yen, ordinary income by 92.5% to 13,047 million yen and net income attributable to owners of parent by 79.9% to 8,744 million yen.

The operating results of each business segment are summarized as follows.

(Automotive Segment)

Sales decreased due to the decrease in backlog at the end of the previous fiscal year. As a result, segment sales decreased by 8.1% year-on-year to 24,924 million yen, and operating loss of 1,187 million yen was recorded (compared to operating loss of 269 million yen in the second quarter of the previous year).

(Process & Environmental Segment)

Mainly due to an increase in sales of stack gas analyzers in Asia, segment sales increased by 15.8% year-on-year to 10,040 million yen and operating income increased by 153.7% to 1,114 million yen.

(Medical-Diagnostics Segment)

Sales of hematology analyzers increased in Americas and other areas. As a result, segment sales increased by 24.0% year-on-year to 12,896 million yen and operating income of 326 million yen was recorded (compared to operating loss of 75 million yen in the second quarter of the previous year).

(Semiconductor Segment)

Sales to semiconductor production equipment manufacturers increased significantly, in response to expansion of semiconductor manufacturers' capital expenditures driven by an increase in demand for semiconductors. As a result, segment sales increased by 46.0% year-on-year to 40,043 million yen and operating income increased by 92.4% to 12,351 million yen.

(Scientific Segment)

Mainly due to an increase in sales of optical components in Americas, segment sales increased by 18.0% year-on-year to 13,412 million yen and operating income increased by 184.0% to 464 million yen.

3

HORIBA, Ltd. (Consolidated)

  1. Information Concerning Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for FY2021 HORIBA's full year consolidated earnings forecast is as follows.
    Our assumption for the exchange rate has been changed from 108 yen to 109 yen against the US dollars and 128 yen to 130 yen against the euro.

Consolidated forecasts of full year FY2021

Amount : Millions of yen

Previous

Revised Forecast

Changes

Forecast

(As of Aug. 10)

(As of May 13)

Net Sales

210,000

220,000

+10,000

Operating Income

24,500

28,500

+4,000

Ordinary Income

24,000

28,000

+4,000

Net Income Attributable

16,000

18,500

+2,500

to Owners of Parent

Consolidated forecasts of full year FY2021 by segment

Net Sales

Amount : Millions of yen

Previous

Revised

Forecast

Forecast

Changes

(As of May

(As of Aug.

13)

10)

Automotive

64,000

64,000

-

Process &

21,000

21,000

-

Environmental

Medical-Diagnostics

25,000

25,000

-

Semiconductor

71,000

81,000

+10,000

Scientific

29,000

29,000

-

Total

210,000

220,000

+10,000

Operating Income

Amount : Millions of yen

Previous

Revised

Forecast

Forecast

Changes

(As of May

(As of Aug.

  1. 10)

Automotive

1,000

1,000

-

Process &

1,500

1,500

-

Environmental

Medical-Diagnostics

500

500

-

Semiconductor

20,000

24,000

+4,000

Scientific

1,500

1,500

-

Total

24,500

28,500

+4,000

By taking into account the recent order trend, the Company revised upward the sales and the operating income of the Semiconductor segment by 10,000 million yen and 4,000 million yen respectively. As a result, sales and operating income forecasts has been revised to 220,000 million yen and 28,500 million yen respectively. Also forecasts for ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of parent has been revised upward by 4,000 million yen and 2,500 million yen respectively.

4

HORIBA, Ltd. (Consolidated)

Amendments to dividend forecasts for fiscal 2021

Dividend per Share(Yen)

Record Date

Interim

Year-end

Total

Previous Forecasts

40

70

110

(As of May 13)

Revised Forecasts

50

80

130

Actual Results

30

60

90

for Fiscal 2020

The Company's shareholder return policy is to set the total returns to shareholders (the combined amount of dividend payments and share buybacks) at approximately 30% of consolidated net income attributable to owners of parent.

Dividend forecasts for fiscal 2021 had been 110 yen per share for the full year (40 yen for the interim and 70 yen for the year-end) since the announcement of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021" on May 13, 2021. However, considering the revised consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal 2021, the Company has amended the forecasts to increase the year-endper-share dividend forecast by 20 yen (10 yen for the interim) to 130 yen (50 yen for the interim and 80 yen for the year-end).

Cautionary statement with respect to earnings forecasts

The forecasts of dividend amount and business performance contained in this report have been made based on certain future assumptions, outlooks, and plans which are available at the HORIBA Group as of August 10, 2021. However, due to risks and various uncertain factors such as future business operation policies, changes in the economic environment in Japan and overseas, fluctuation of currency rates, it is possible that actual performance would vary considerably from the forecasts.

5

HORIBA, Ltd. (Consolidated)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Horiba Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
