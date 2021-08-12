HORIBA : 〔Summary〕〔Delayed〕Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021(Japanese GAAP)

Yoshihiro Morita, Department Manager, Accounting Dept.
Scheduled date of start of interim dividend payment: September 6, 2021
(Figures have been rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages represent changes from the corresponding in the previous year)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income Attributable
to Owners of Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended 6/30/21
101,317
19.2
13,069
95.7
13,047
92.5
8,744
79.9
Six months ended 6/30/20
84,975
-7.2
6,676
-19.4
6,776
-15.7
4,860
-15.8
(Note) Comprehensive Income:
FY2021Q2
15,294 million yen (-%)
FY2020Q2
705 million yen (-81.8%)
Net Income Attributable
Net Income Attributable
to Owners of Parent per Share
to Owners of Parent per Share
(Diluted)
Yen
Yen
Six months ended 6/30/21
207.24
206.20
Six months ended 6/30/20
115.20
114.67
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders'
Equity Ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of 6/30/21
348,968
191,554
54.7
As of 12/31/20
328,068
178,669
54.3
(Reference) Net assets excluding
subscription rights to shares and non-controlling interests:
As of 6/30/21 190,754 million yen
As of 12/31/20 177,964 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per Share
First
Second
Third
Year End
Total
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended 12/31/20
-
30.00
-
60.00
90.00
Year ended 12/31/21
-
50.00
Year ending 12/31/21
-
80.00
130.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Changes in the latest dividend forecasts
released: Yes
3. Consolidated Forecast for the Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)
(Percentages represent changes from the previous fiscal year)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income Attributable
Net Income Attributable
to Owners of Parent
to Owners of Parent
per Share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
220,000
17.6
28,500
44.7
28,000
44.3
18,500
40.3
438.42
(Note) Changes in the latest business forecasts released: Yes
Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): None
(2)Application of the accounting method specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: None
② Changes in accounting policies arising from other than the above: None
③ Changes in accounting estimates: None
④ Retrospective restatement: None
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
①
Shares issued (including treasury stock)
June 30, 2021
42,532,752
December 31, 2020
42,532,752
②
Treasury stock
June 30, 2021
335,390
December 31, 2020
335,478
③
Average number of outstanding shares
Jan. - Jun.,2021
42,197,315
Jan. - Jun., 2020
42,188,329
Note 1. This consolidated financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or accounting firms.
Note 2. Appropriate use of business forecasts and other important information
The forecasts of dividend amount and business performance contained in this report have been made based on certain future assumptions, outlooks, and plans which are available on August 10, 2021.
However, due to risks and various uncertain factors such as future business operation policies, changes in the economic environment in Japan and overseas, fluctuation of currency rates, it is possible that actual performance would vary considerably from the forecasts.
1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Results
Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results
(For details, see page 13-15, "3. Supplemental Information - HORIBA, Ltd. Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021")
During the six months ended June 30, 2021 (the first half year), HORIBA, Ltd. ("the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together "the HORIBA Group" or "HORIBA" as a consolidated group) increased sales by 19.2% year-on-year to 101,317 million yen, mainly due to an increase in sales of the Semiconductor segment. Operating income increased by 95.7% to 13,069 million yen, ordinary income by 92.5% to 13,047 million yen and net income attributable to owners of parent by 79.9% to 8,744 million yen.
The operating results of each business segment are summarized as follows.
(Automotive Segment)
Sales decreased due to the decrease in backlog at the end of the previous fiscal year. As a result, segment sales decreased by 8.1% year-on-year to 24,924 million yen, and operating loss of 1,187 million yen was recorded (compared to operating loss of 269 million yen in the second quarter of the previous year).
(Process & Environmental Segment)
Mainly due to an increase in sales of stack gas analyzers in Asia, segment sales increased by 15.8% year-on-year to 10,040 million yen and operating income increased by 153.7% to 1,114 million yen.
(Medical-Diagnostics Segment)
Sales of hematology analyzers increased in Americas and other areas. As a result, segment sales increased by 24.0% year-on-year to 12,896 million yen and operating income of 326 million yen was recorded (compared to operating loss of 75 million yen in the second quarter of the previous year).
(Semiconductor Segment)
Sales to semiconductor production equipment manufacturers increased significantly, in response to expansion of semiconductor manufacturers' capital expenditures driven by an increase in demand for semiconductors. As a result, segment sales increased by 46.0% year-on-year to 40,043 million yen and operating income increased by 92.4% to 12,351 million yen.
(Scientific Segment)
Mainly due to an increase in sales of optical components in Americas, segment sales increased by 18.0% year-on-year to 13,412 million yen and operating income increased by 184.0% to 464 million yen.
Information Concerning Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for FY2021 HORIBA's full year consolidated earnings forecast is as follows.
Our assumption for the exchange rate has been changed from 108 yen to 109 yen against the US dollars and 128 yen to 130 yen against the euro.
Consolidated forecasts of full year FY2021
Amount : Millions of yen
Previous
Revised Forecast
Changes
Forecast
(As of Aug. 10)
(As of May 13)
Net Sales
210,000
220,000
+10,000
Operating Income
24,500
28,500
+4,000
Ordinary Income
24,000
28,000
+4,000
Net Income Attributable
16,000
18,500
+2,500
to Owners of Parent
Consolidated forecasts of full year FY2021 by segment
Net Sales
Amount : Millions of yen
Previous
Revised
Forecast
Forecast
Changes
(As of May
(As of Aug.
13)
10)
Automotive
64,000
64,000
-
Process &
21,000
21,000
-
Environmental
Medical-Diagnostics
25,000
25,000
-
Semiconductor
71,000
81,000
+10,000
Scientific
29,000
29,000
-
Total
210,000
220,000
+10,000
Operating Income
Amount : Millions of yen
Previous
Revised
Forecast
Forecast
Changes
(As of May
(As of Aug.
10)
Automotive
1,000
1,000
-
Process &
1,500
1,500
-
Environmental
Medical-Diagnostics
500
500
-
Semiconductor
20,000
24,000
+4,000
Scientific
1,500
1,500
-
Total
24,500
28,500
+4,000
By taking into account the recent order trend, the Company revised upward the sales and the operating income of the Semiconductor segment by 10,000 million yen and 4,000 million yen respectively. As a result, sales and operating income forecasts has been revised to 220,000 million yen and 28,500 million yen respectively. Also forecasts for ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of parent has been revised upward by 4,000 million yen and 2,500 million yen respectively.
Amendments to dividend forecasts for fiscal 2021
Dividend per Share(Yen)
Record Date
Interim
Year-end
Total
Previous Forecasts
40
70
110
(As of May 13)
Revised Forecasts
50
80
130
Actual Results
30
60
90
for Fiscal 2020
The Company's shareholder return policy is to set the total returns to shareholders (the combined amount of dividend payments and share buybacks) at approximately 30% of consolidated net income attributable to owners of parent.
Dividend forecasts for fiscal 2021 had been 110 yen per share for the full year (40 yen for the interim and 70 yen for the year-end) since the announcement of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021" on May 13, 2021. However, considering the revised consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal 2021, the Company has amended the forecasts to increase the year-endper-share dividend forecast by 20 yen (10 yen for the interim) to 130 yen (50 yen for the interim and 80 yen for the year-end).
Cautionary statement with respect to earnings forecasts
The forecasts of dividend amount and business performance contained in this report have been made based on certain future assumptions, outlooks, and plans which are available at the HORIBA Group as of August 10, 2021. However, due to risks and various uncertain factors such as future business operation policies, changes in the economic environment in Japan and overseas, fluctuation of currency rates, it is possible that actual performance would vary considerably from the forecasts.
