HORIBA : 〔Summary〕〔Delayed〕Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021(Japanese GAAP)

Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): None

(2)Application of the accounting method specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: None

② Changes in accounting policies arising from other than the above: None

③ Changes in accounting estimates: None

④ Retrospective restatement: None

Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

① Shares issued (including treasury stock) June 30, 2021 42,532,752 December 31, 2020 42,532,752 ② Treasury stock June 30, 2021 335,390 December 31, 2020 335,478 ③ Average number of outstanding shares Jan. - Jun.,2021 42,197,315 Jan. - Jun., 2020 42,188,329

Note 1. This consolidated financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or accounting firms.

Note 2. Appropriate use of business forecasts and other important information

The forecasts of dividend amount and business performance contained in this report have been made based on certain future assumptions, outlooks, and plans which are available on August 10, 2021.

However, due to risks and various uncertain factors such as future business operation policies, changes in the economic environment in Japan and overseas, fluctuation of currency rates, it is possible that actual performance would vary considerably from the forecasts.