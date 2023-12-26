HORIBA : Acute Leukemia - HORIBA Medical QSP Newsletter #42
December 26, 2023 at 09:16 am EST
Share
This month's edition showcases a case study on an AML patient and the classification of AML. Also, you can test your knowledge with a special Christmas quiz in this issue.
► Read the QSP Newsletter #42
► Visit QSP Newsletter page
QSP Newsletter is based on the monthly case studies provided in HORIBA Medical's QSP program for helping laboratories to update themselves quickly with important and unique real Hematology cases from around the world.
HORIBA,Ltd. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of measuring instruments. The Company operates through five business segments. The main products of the Automotive Test Systems segment are engine exhaust gas measuring devices, on-vehicle exhaust gas analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test systems and brake test systems, among others. The main products of the Process & Environmental Systems segment are flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, analyzers for monitoring air pollution and environmental radiation measuring devices. The main products of the Medical Systems segment are blood cell counting devices and immunoassay devices. The main products of the Semiconductor System segment are mass flow controllers and chemical solution concentration monitors. The main products of the Scientific System segment are particle size distribution measuring devices, X-ray fluorescence analyzers and metal analyzers.