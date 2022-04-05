Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. HORIBA, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6856   JP3853000002

HORIBA, LTD.

(6856)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

HORIBA : Acute myeloid leukemia - HORIBA Medical QSP Newsletter #23

04/05/2022 | 11:38am EDT
This QSP Newsletter 23rd edition discusses the case of 84 years old male who is suspected to have acute myeloid leukemia. The newsletter provides a good understanding of hairy cell leukemia (HCL) and splenic lymphoma with villous lymphocytes (SLVL)... Download and read more on ►QSP Newsletter page

QSP Newsletter is based on the monthly case studies provided in HORIBA Medical's QSP program for helping laboratories to update themselves quickly with important and unique real Hematology cases from around the world.

Disclaimer

Horiba Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 15:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 240 B 1 952 M 1 952 M
Net income 2022 23 590 M 192 M 192 M
Net cash 2022 64 924 M 529 M 529 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 273 B 2 228 M 2 228 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 8 205
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart HORIBA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
HORIBA, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIBA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6 480,00 JPY
Average target price 7 701,88 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Horiba General Manager-Overseas
Masayuki Adachi Senior Manager-Automotive Measurement System
Sunao Kikkawa General Manager-Finance & Control Division
Juichi Saito Manager-Engine Measurement Planning & Development
Masao Okawa Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIBA, LTD.-3.85%2 235
SMC CORPORATION-11.02%36 759
COGNEX CORPORATION1.35%13 704
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-11.53%10 312
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-16.96%8 029
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-29.49%6 295