HORIBA : Acute myeloid leukemia - HORIBA Medical QSP Newsletter #23

This QSP Newsletter 23rd edition discusses the case of 84 years old male who is suspected to have acute myeloid leukemia. The newsletter provides a good understanding of hairy cell leukemia (HCL) and splenic lymphoma with villous lymphocytes (SLVL)... Download and read more on ►QSP Newsletter page

QSP Newsletter is based on the monthly case studies provided in HORIBA Medical's QSP program for helping laboratories to update themselves quickly with important and unique real Hematology cases from around the world.