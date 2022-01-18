Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. HORIBA, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6856   JP3853000002

HORIBA, LTD.

(6856)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HORIBA : Malaria interpretation - Clinical Cases of Yumizen H2500 Hematology Analyzers...

01/18/2022 | 04:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 8th issue of the Chase the Case talks about a 36 year-old male who has Malaria (Plasmodium) infection. This infection represents a specific pattern on the high-end hematology analyzer (Yumizen H2500) matrix. This pattern can be seen in this case.
Download and subscribe ► Chase the Case page

What is "Chase the Case"?
Each month, HORIBA Medical shares a selected hematology clinical case with you in the PDF presentation named "Chase the Case". Every clinical case introduced here is picked up from a real laboratory in the world. It will help in a variety of ways:

  • Understanding the pattern of the matrix given by Yumizen H2500 hematology analyzers for various pathological cases.
  • As a learning opportunity for biology students.
  • HORIBA Medical users can contribute to the "Chase the Case" by submitting clinical cases they obtained.

Disclaimer

Horiba Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 09:34:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HORIBA, LTD.
04:35aHORIBA : Malaria interpretation - Clinical Cases of Yumizen H2500 Hematology Analyzers...
PU
01/17HORIBA : Scientific Celebrates 25th Anniversary of SPEX Forensics
PU
2021HORIBA, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021HORIBA : Opens the Special Site about Analysis in Hayabusa2 project！
PU
2021HORIBA : Neutro Toxic Granulation (NTG) - HORIBA Medical QSP Newsletter #20
PU
2021HORIBA : Veterinary CPD Webinar on Raw Feeding, Parasite Testing and Control Hosted by...
PU
2021HORIBA : Strengthens Mass Flow Controller Production System in China
PU
2021HORIBA : Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Excess Blasts (MDS-EB-1)- Clinical Cases of...
PU
2021HORIBA : wins key industry award for excellence in electronic systems...
PU
2021HORIBA : France wins the Innovative Investment Trophy for its location in Loos ...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 220 B 1 919 M 1 919 M
Net income 2021 20 119 M 175 M 175 M
Net cash 2021 39 591 M 345 M 345 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 269 B 2 350 M 2 344 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 8 269
Free-Float -
Chart HORIBA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
HORIBA, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIBA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6 380,00 JPY
Average target price 7 787,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Horiba Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Masayuki Adachi President & Representative Director
Sunao Kikkawa General Manager-Finance & Control Division
Juichi Saito Vice Chairman & Group Chief Operating Officer
Masao Okawa Managing Director & General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIBA, LTD.-5.62%2 350
SMC CORPORATION-11.93%38 918
COGNEX CORPORATION-9.13%12 493
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-14.83%10 595
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.3.74%10 021
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-4.01%8 590