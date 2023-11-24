Financial Information
HORIBA, Ltd.
November, 2023
Contents
- 2023 3Q (Jan.- Sep.) Results & 2023 Forecasts
- Topics - Accelerate initiatives in focus markets
- Shareholder Return
- Financial Data
- Corporate Profile
2
3
2023 3Q (Jan.-Sep.) Results
（Billions of yen）
Increased in sales in the Automotive segment.
Decreased in profit mainly caused by a change in the Scientific product sales mix.
2022
2023
vs 2022
9 Months
9 Months
Results
Results
Changes
%
(Jan.-Sep.)
(Jan.-Sep.)
Sales
185.1
200.6
+15.5
+8.4%
Operating profit
28.5
28.4
- 0.0
-0.3%
O.P.%
15.4%
14.2%
-1.2p
-
Ordinary profit
29.5
29.0
- 0.4
-1.4%
Net income attributable
20.7
26.9
+6.2
+30.3%
to owners of parent
USD/JPY
128.30
138.24
+9.94
EUR/JPY
136.05
149.77
+13.72
: Record-high
4
2023 3Q (Jan.-Sep.) Results by Segment
Sales
Operating profit
2022
2023
vs 2022
2022
2023
vs 2022
9 Months
9 Months
9 Months
9 Months
Results
Results
Changes
%
Results
Results
Changes
%
(Jan.-Sep.)
(Jan.-Sep.)
(Jan.-Sep.)
(Jan.-Sep.)
Auto
41.3
48.1
+6.8
+16.6%
-3.2
-2.7
+0.5
-
P&E
15.4
17.2
+1.8
+11.9%
0.9
1.4
+0.4
+44.9%
Medical
21.5
23.4
+1.8
+8.4%
-0.0
0.2
+0.2
-
Semi
81.4
84.5
+3.1
+3.9%
29.2
28.8
-0.4
-1.5%
Scientific
25.3
27.2
+1.9
+7.6%
1.6
0.7
-0.8
-53.9%
Total
185.1
200.6
+15.5
+8.4%
28.5
28.4
-0.0
-0.3%
(Billions of yen)
： Record-high
＜Auto＞
Increased in sales of emission measurement systems in Asia and Americas, and the MCT* business in Europe. Operating loss was recorded owing
＜P&E＞
factors including an increase in expenses driven by expanded investment in the growth areas such as hydrogen related field
Increased in sales and profit of air pollution analyzers in Europe, the process measurement and water quality in Americas
＜Medical＞
Increased in sales and profit mainly due to an increase in sales of hematology analyzers in Asia and Americas as well as clinical chemistry analyzers
＜Semi＞
and reagents in Europe and Americas
Sales to semiconductor production equipment manufacturers increased due to the high-level of order backlogs by the previous year, while the
＜Scientific＞
adjustment phase continued in the semiconductor market. Operating income decreased mainly to a temporary change in the product sales mix
Increased in sales of Raman spectrometers in Asia. Operating income decreased mainly to a change in the product sales mix
MCT * ：Mechatronics
5
2023 Forecasts
(Billions of yen)
Upward revision on forecasts for net sales and all profits
2022
2023
Changes
Results
Previous
Forecasts
vs 2022
vs Previous
Forecasts
(as of Nov. 13)
Forecasts
(as of Aug. 9)
Sales
270.1
281.0
284.0
+13.8
+3.0
Operating profit
45.8
41.0
43.0
- 2.8
+2.0
O.P.%
17.0%
14.6%
15.1%
-1.9p
+0.5p
Ordinary profit
46.8
41.0
43.0
- 3.8
+2.0
Net income attributable
34.0
35.5
36.0
+1.9
+0.5
to owners of parent
USD/JPY
131.62
137.00
141.00
+9.38
+4.00
EUR/JPY
138.14
148.00
151.00
+12.86
+3.00
： Record-high6
2023 Forecasts by Segment
（Billions of yen）
： Record-high
Upward revision done on sales and operating profit thanks to exchange rate trends.
7
Accelerate initiatives in focus markets
Mid-Long Term Management Plan "MLMAP2023"
Market Oriented Business
To develop analysis and measurement solutions, utilizing HORIBA's core technologies,
in the leading three business fields of the mega trend
Energy & Environment
Bio & Healthcare
Materials & Semiconductor
Automotive
Medical-DiagnosticSemiconductor
Environmental
Process
Scientific
Solution Provider Beyond "Life Cycle Management"
To support customers' core businesses from all aspects - from product introduction to replacement
Three concepts of
Automotive Business
Service Lifecycle
Management
Mobility Solution
Business
Alternative Energy
Conversion
9
[Energy & Environment] Hydrogen Business
Production tweaking to meet growing needs
Started mass production in Europe
Growing demand for evaluation
systems and production inspection
of water electrolyzers that produce
systems for the development of
hydrogen by using renewable energy
electrolyzers
FuelCon: Booking and personnel
Plan to acquire more talent to respond to a growth in booking
The HORIBA Group
responds to growing needs
Build a production system that can meet increasing demand by strengthening personnel and production facilities
Optimization of the production floor
- Increase production lines
- Improve production processes
- Effectively use outsourcing
2020
2021
2022
2023
・・・
Personnel Booking
HORIBA FuelCon in Germany
「HORIBA eHUB」 10
