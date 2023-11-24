HORIBA,Ltd. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of measuring instruments. The Company operates through five business segments. The main products of the Automotive Test Systems segment are engine exhaust gas measuring devices, on-vehicle exhaust gas analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test systems and brake test systems, among others. The main products of the Process & Environmental Systems segment are flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, analyzers for monitoring air pollution and environmental radiation measuring devices. The main products of the Medical Systems segment are blood cell counting devices and immunoassay devices. The main products of the Semiconductor System segment are mass flow controllers and chemical solution concentration monitors. The main products of the Scientific System segment are particle size distribution measuring devices, X-ray fluorescence analyzers and metal analyzers.