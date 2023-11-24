Financial Information

HORIBA, Ltd.

November, 2023

© 2023 HORIBA, Ltd. All rights reserved.

Contents

  • 2023 3Q (Jan.- Sep.) Results & 2023 Forecasts
  • Topics - Accelerate initiatives in focus markets
  • Shareholder Return
  • Financial Data
  • Corporate Profile

© 2023 HORIBA, Ltd. All rights reserved.

2

Contents

  • 2023 3Q (Jan.- Sep.) Results & 2023 Forecasts
  • Topics - Accelerate initiatives in focus markets
  • Shareholder Return
  • Financial Data
  • Corporate Profile

© 2023 HORIBA, Ltd. All rights reserved.

3

2023 3Q (Jan.-Sep.) Results

Billions of yen

Increased in sales in the Automotive segment.

Decreased in profit mainly caused by a change in the Scientific product sales mix.

2022

2023

vs 2022

9 Months

9 Months

Results

Results

Changes

%

(Jan.-Sep.)

(Jan.-Sep.)

Sales

185.1

200.6

+15.5

+8.4%

Operating profit

28.5

28.4

- 0.0

-0.3%

O.P.%

15.4%

14.2%

-1.2p

-

Ordinary profit

29.5

29.0

- 0.4

-1.4%

Net income attributable

20.7

26.9

+6.2

+30.3%

to owners of parent

USD/JPY

128.30

138.24

+9.94

EUR/JPY

136.05

149.77

+13.72

: Record-high

© 2023 HORIBA, Ltd. All rights reserved.

4

2023 3Q (Jan.-Sep.) Results by Segment

Sales

Operating profit

2022

2023

vs 2022

2022

2023

vs 2022

9 Months

9 Months

9 Months

9 Months

Results

Results

Changes

%

Results

Results

Changes

%

(Jan.-Sep.)

(Jan.-Sep.)

(Jan.-Sep.)

(Jan.-Sep.)

Auto

41.3

48.1

+6.8

+16.6%

-3.2

-2.7

+0.5

-

P&E

15.4

17.2

+1.8

+11.9%

0.9

1.4

+0.4

+44.9%

Medical

21.5

23.4

+1.8

+8.4%

-0.0

0.2

+0.2

-

Semi

81.4

84.5

+3.1

+3.9%

29.2

28.8

-0.4

-1.5%

Scientific

25.3

27.2

+1.9

+7.6%

1.6

0.7

-0.8

-53.9%

Total

185.1

200.6

+15.5

+8.4%

28.5

28.4

-0.0

-0.3%

(Billions of yen)

Record-high

Auto

Increased in sales of emission measurement systems in Asia and Americas, and the MCT* business in Europe. Operating loss was recorded owing

P&E

factors including an increase in expenses driven by expanded investment in the growth areas such as hydrogen related field

Increased in sales and profit of air pollution analyzers in Europe, the process measurement and water quality in Americas

Medical

Increased in sales and profit mainly due to an increase in sales of hematology analyzers in Asia and Americas as well as clinical chemistry analyzers

Semi

and reagents in Europe and Americas

Sales to semiconductor production equipment manufacturers increased due to the high-level of order backlogs by the previous year, while the

Scientific

adjustment phase continued in the semiconductor market. Operating income decreased mainly to a temporary change in the product sales mix

Increased in sales of Raman spectrometers in Asia. Operating income decreased mainly to a change in the product sales mix

© 2023 HORIBA, Ltd. All rights reserved.

MCT * Mechatronics

5

2023 Forecasts

(Billions of yen)

Upward revision on forecasts for net sales and all profits

2022

2023

Changes

Results

Previous

Forecasts

vs 2022

vs Previous

Forecasts

(as of Nov. 13)

Forecasts

(as of Aug. 9)

Sales

270.1

281.0

284.0

+13.8

+3.0

Operating profit

45.8

41.0

43.0

- 2.8

+2.0

O.P.%

17.0%

14.6%

15.1%

-1.9p

+0.5p

Ordinary profit

46.8

41.0

43.0

- 3.8

+2.0

Net income attributable

34.0

35.5

36.0

+1.9

+0.5

to owners of parent

USD/JPY

131.62

137.00

141.00

+9.38

+4.00

EUR/JPY

138.14

148.00

151.00

+12.86

+3.00

© 2023 HORIBA, Ltd. All rights reserved.

Record-high6

2023 Forecasts by Segment

Billions of yen

Record-high

Upward revision done on sales and operating profit thanks to exchange rate trends.

© 2023 HORIBA, Ltd. All rights reserved.

7

Contents

  • 2023 3Q (Jan.- Sep.) Results & 2023 Forecasts
  • Topics - Accelerate initiatives in focus markets
  • Shareholder Return
  • Financial Data
  • Corporate Profile

© 2023 HORIBA, Ltd. All rights reserved.

8

Accelerate initiatives in focus markets

Mid-Long Term Management Plan "MLMAP2023"

Market Oriented Business

To develop analysis and measurement solutions, utilizing HORIBA's core technologies,

in the leading three business fields of the mega trend

Energy & Environment

Bio & Healthcare

Materials & Semiconductor

Automotive

Medical-DiagnosticSemiconductor

Environmental

Process

Scientific

Solution Provider Beyond "Life Cycle Management"

To support customers' core businesses from all aspects - from product introduction to replacement

Three concepts of

Automotive Business

Service Lifecycle

Management

Mobility Solution

Business

Alternative Energy

Conversion

© 2023 HORIBA, Ltd. All rights reserved.

9

[Energy & Environment] Hydrogen Business

Production tweaking to meet growing needs

Started mass production in Europe

Growing demand for evaluation

systems and production inspection

of water electrolyzers that produce

systems for the development of

hydrogen by using renewable energy

electrolyzers

FuelCon: Booking and personnel

Plan to acquire more talent to respond to a growth in booking

The HORIBA Group

responds to growing needs

Build a production system that can meet increasing demand by strengthening personnel and production facilities

Optimization of the production floor

  • Increase production lines
  • Improve production processes
  • Effectively use outsourcing

© 2023 HORIBA, Ltd. All rights reserved.

2020

2021

2022

2023

・・・

Personnel Booking

HORIBA FuelCon in Germany

HORIBA eHUB 10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Horiba Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2023 08:37:07 UTC.