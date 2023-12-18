The 27 issue of Chase the Case case diagnosed as Pyropoikilocytosis exhibits significant RBC morphology variability and also emphasizes the utility of Optical Platelet (PLT-Ox) count for accurate platelet count due to interference from fragmented RBCs.

► Click here to see the Chase the Case #27.

This monthly series will introduce a selected clinical case of Yumizen analyzers sourced from real labs. There, you can see the interpretation of Yumizen flags, alarms, histograms, and matrices for specific diseases. It will help anyone who works at labs and also biology students. Now let's Chase the Case and explore the performance of Yumizen instruments!