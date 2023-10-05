2022-2023Report
Year ended December 31, 2022
Omoshiro-okashiku
Joy and Fun
The corporate motto of HORIBA is Joy and Fun. We believe taking interest and pride in the work
that occupies so much of our lives, and in the workplaces where many of us spend a large part of each day,
will increase our satisfaction in life and allow us to enjoy our lives even more.
Day One, our starting line
HORIBA, which began as a small factory in Kyoto, has earnestly explored analysis and measurement technologies that contribute to scientific development, and developed unique products and solutions.Over the past 70 years, we have gathered colleagues from different countries and regions as our founding spirit and corporate motto of "Joy and Fun" resonate with them. This has made us a global company where diverse human assets can let their colors shine. Since its inception, the HONMAMON analysis and measurement technologies we have built up through our pursuit of unrivaled excellence, have earned a high level of trust as the HORIBA brand and supported research in cutting-edge fields around the world.
The anniversary logo is designed to evoke an image of HORIBA's five business segments mixed together as we push towards the next stage. Its outline is inspired by the symbol ∞, to express our company's infinite possibilities, the number "70" angled upward to the right by 70 degrees represents our steady growth.
Established
HORIBA RADIO
Created corporate motto
LABORATORY
"Joy and Fun"
Strive to reach the next stage through "HONMAMON*" technologies and people in the changing world
Atsushi Horiba
Chairman & Group CEO
A year in which HORIBA demonstrated
its strengths leading to signiﬁcant results
2022 turned out to be a year of increasing
We saw a significant increase in
instability in international politics and social
semiconductor segment sales due to a
conditions. This was triggered by Russia's
booming semiconductor market, as well as
invasion of Ukraine, accelerating global
increased revenue and profits in the
inflation that included soaring energy
Process & Environmental and Scientific
prices, and the depreciation of the yen.
segments. As a result, we achieved the
HORIBA's business was also affected by
targets for operating income and net
procurement prices and delays in parts and
income set forth in our Mid-Long Term
materials such as electronic components.
Management Plan, MLMAP2023 a year
However, even under these challenging
ahead of schedule. We were only able to
achieve this level of performance among
conditions, HORIBA posted record highs in
worldwide difficulties because our group
sales, operating income, ordinary income,
companies in Japan and overseas
The success of global collaboration within HORIBA in 2022 resulted to
and net income attributable to owners of
collaborated globally to increase supply
parent (net income) for the fiscal year
capacity and accordingly to minimize the
achieve significant growth. Now, HORIBA has the challenge of rapidly
ended in December 2022. Thus, we
impact on customers.
secured an operating profit margin of
progressing to the next stage in sight. We will not fail to seize this opportunity to
I believe this is one of our major
17.0% (up 2.7 percentage points
year-on-year).
achievements in 2022.
work toward further enhancing our corporate value.
"HONMAMON"
CEO MESSAGE
Technologies and Human assets
*HONMAMON: HONMAMON is a Japanese word, used especially often in KYOTO, where HORIBA is located. The word describes authenticity and excellence.
CEO MESSAGE
HORIBA's strengths include comprehensive capabilities and agility
Since our founding HORIBA has been proud to be a R&D-oriented company committed to nurturing HONMAMON technologies. As for our global growth, we have also focused on linking functions such as production, sales, and management in a well-balanced manner and on a global scale. I also believe that HORIBA's strength lies in its comprehensive capabilities which allow us to organically integrate various functions and flexibly handle diverse customers and markets.
To improve the comprehensive capabilities of a company, it is vital to maintain close collaborative relationships with suppliers. We have built strong relationships of trust by treating HORIBA's suppliers not simply as vendors, but collaborating with them as partner companies. We take the time to continually communicate with partner companies and always consider mutually beneficial methods and measures. Thanks to this, shipments to HORIBA from partner companies have rarely been delayed, even when the impacts of business cycles have made procurement difficult. We always collaborate closely with partner companies on technology as well.
This includes adopting an approach where we create basic technologies in-house, then outsource design and production to trusted
"HONMAMON"
Technologies and Human assets
partner companies. We increase our comprehensive capabilities by valuing mutual trust and constant communication based on HONMAMON technologies. I want us to continue to be a company that can flexibly meet the customer expectations.
HORIBA has made its presence known through high-end analysis and measurement equipment used primarily in research and development. At the same time, we have expanded our business portfolio and gained opportunities for significant growth by applying our technologies in different fields.
We are also starting to see new business opportunities for industrial applications in Bio & Healthcare, which is one of the focus areas identified in MLMAP2023. HORIBA has more than 30 years' experience in the medical business centered around the sale of hematology analyzers. In recent years, we have expanded into the field of Life Science by uniting this with scientific analysis equipment technology. We are also cultivating human assets who will lead development of cutting-edge technology, and have high expectations for future growth.
CEOMESSAGE "HONMAMON"
The timing of investment is momentary, afﬁnity with the corporate culture is the key to success
Since the late 1990s, HORIBA has grown by actively accepting attractive technologies or companies with superior technical prowess into the group through investment, including corporate acquisitions. In the future, such strategic investments will become increasingly important. We will develop our business in several fields without being partial to any single business, and continue to generate cash even in the midst of economic ups and downs. The solid financial foundation that HORIBA has built up so far will definitively become a major strength.
I also believe that, rather than things like performance that are easy to evaluate, the most important aspects in assessing a company are its invisible corporate culture and
values. One of the things that makes a corporate acquisition successful is understanding of and affinity for one another's corporate culture. HORIBA has grown through mergers and acquisitions by not missing the chance to seize opportunities that present themselves from time to time. Jobin Yvon (current HORIBA FRANCE SAS) is a prestigious company in the field of optical spectroscopy that joined HORIBA in 1997. It boasts a history longer than HORIBA's, stretching back 200 years. In this way companies from around the world, with excellent technologies and histories, are breathing new life into HORIBA and adding value to the entire group.
Weaving together diverse human assets and technologies
-Unfading value like Kumihimo*1-
HORIBA celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2023. In January, approximately 2,700 HORIBARIANs*2 mainly in Japan, out of the roughly 8,500 employees at our group companies, gathered under one roof for a commemorative ceremony. Many representatives from overseas group companies participated as well to celebrate the 70th anniversary with us.
The commemorative ceremony was planned and run entirely by HORIBARIANs, mainly younger members. I'm sure that planning an event for thousands of people and incorporating fresh ideas on their own was an invaluable experience for the HORIBARIANs
involved. Also, when considering the future of the company, it is not possible to envision the future simply by extrapolating from our present state. A new dimension of thinking is required. Gaining knowledge is important, but being creative even more so. We have been planning and carrying out various events, including anniversaries, on our own since our company's foundation. We believe it contributes to human asset development by providing opportunities for HORIBARIANs to build flexible creativity.
At HORIBA, we view our employees as valuable assets. That is why we use the words "human assets" rather than "human resources". However, a company that relies on just one person or a few people with exceptional abilities as its human assets cannot grow. Diverse and unique HORIBARIANs working together as a team is what produces great results.
Weaving together diverse human assets and HONMAMON technologies, like the braided cords that are a part of traditional Japanese
numerous products and services. As we pursue cutting-edge technologies, we aim to be a company that creates value like that of traditional crafts-value which does not fade even after many years. We look forward to your continued understanding and support in 2023.
May 2023
Atsushi Horiba
*1 Kumihimo: Kumihimo is traditional Japanese braiding using cords. The braiding technique has been used in Japan for over 1,300 years and its uses range from kimonos to modern fashion and accessories.
*2 HORIBARIANs: All HORIBA workers are regarded as family and called HORIBARIAN as a nickname.
Kumihimo
crafts, has enabled HORIBA to develop
Chairman & Group CEO
Technologies and Human assets
