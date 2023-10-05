Omoshiro-okashiku

Joy and Fun

The corporate motto of HORIBA is Joy and Fun. We believe taking interest and pride in the work

that occupies so much of our lives, and in the workplaces where many of us spend a large part of each day,

will increase our satisfaction in life and allow us to enjoy our lives even more.

Day One, our starting line

HORIBA, which began as a small factory in Kyoto, has earnestly explored analysis and measurement technologies that contribute to scientific development, and developed unique products and solutions.Over the past 70 years, we have gathered colleagues from different countries and regions as our founding spirit and corporate motto of "Joy and Fun" resonate with them. This has made us a global company where diverse human assets can let their colors shine. Since its inception, the HONMAMON analysis and measurement technologies we have built up through our pursuit of unrivaled excellence, have earned a high level of trust as the HORIBA brand and supported research in cutting-edge fields around the world.