HORIBA : Richter Syndrome - Clinical Cases of Yumizen H2500 Hematology Analyzers "Chase the Case"…

The 14th issue of the Chase the Case discusses a case with the chronic lymphocytic leukemia with transformation to Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, possible Richter Syndrome.

This contents is available for subscribers. Please subscribe at the following web page.

Subscribe ► Chase the Case page

What is "Chase the Case"?

Each month, HORIBA Medical shares a selected hematology clinical case with you in the PDF presentation named "Chase the Case". Every clinical case introduced here is picked up from a real laboratory in the world. It will help in a variety of ways: