HORIBA : Richter Syndrome - Clinical Cases of Yumizen H2500 Hematology Analyzers "Chase the Case"…

Richter Syndrome - Clinical Cases of Yumizen H2500 Hematology Analyzers "Chase the Case"
07/29/2022 | 03:55am EDT
The 14th issue of the Chase the Case discusses a case with the chronic lymphocytic leukemia with transformation to Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, possible Richter Syndrome.
This contents is available for subscribers. Please subscribe at the following web page. Subscribe ► Chase the Case page
What is "Chase the Case"?
Each month, HORIBA Medical shares a selected hematology clinical case with you in the PDF presentation named "Chase the Case". Every clinical case introduced here is picked up from a real laboratory in the world. It will help in a variety of ways:
Understanding the pattern of the matrix given by Yumizen H2500 hematology analyzers for various pathological cases.
As a learning opportunity for biology students.
HORIBA Medical users can contribute to the "Chase the Case" by submitting clinical cases they obtained.