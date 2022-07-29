Log in
    6856   JP3853000002

HORIBA, LTD.

(6856)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-29 am EDT
6530.00 JPY   +0.62%
HORIBA : Richter Syndrome - Clinical Cases of Yumizen H2500 Hematology Analyzers "Chase the Case"…
PU
HORIBA : new VULCAN 4x4 Compact chassis dynamometer expands portfolio for electrified…
PU
HORIBA : new VULCAN 4x4 Compact chassis dynamometer expands portfolio for...
PU
HORIBA : Richter Syndrome - Clinical Cases of Yumizen H2500 Hematology Analyzers "Chase the Case"…

07/29/2022 | 03:55am EDT
The 14th issue of the Chase the Case discusses a case with the chronic lymphocytic leukemia with transformation to Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, possible Richter Syndrome.

This contents is available for subscribers. Please subscribe at the following web page.
Subscribe ► Chase the Case page

What is "Chase the Case"?
Each month, HORIBA Medical shares a selected hematology clinical case with you in the PDF presentation named "Chase the Case". Every clinical case introduced here is picked up from a real laboratory in the world. It will help in a variety of ways:

  • Understanding the pattern of the matrix given by Yumizen H2500 hematology analyzers for various pathological cases.
  • As a learning opportunity for biology students.
  • HORIBA Medical users can contribute to the "Chase the Case" by submitting clinical cases they obtained.

Disclaimer

Horiba Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 07:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 251 B 1 869 M 1 869 M
Net income 2022 25 237 M 188 M 188 M
Net cash 2022 55 382 M 412 M 412 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 2,86%
Capitalization 274 B 2 037 M 2 037 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 8 205
Free-Float 89,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6 490,00 JPY
Average target price 7 568,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Horiba General Manager-Overseas
Masayuki Adachi Senior Manager-Automotive Measurement System
Sunao Kikkawa General Manager-Finance & Control Division
Juichi Saito Manager-Engine Measurement Planning & Development
Masao Okawa Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIBA, LTD.-3.99%2 037
SMC CORPORATION-16.36%31 620
COGNEX CORPORATION-34.94%8 789
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-35.70%6 540
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-26.67%6 174
RENISHAW PLC-10.75%3 765