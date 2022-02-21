HORIBA : Scientific Presents Young Fluorescence Investigator Award at 2022...

PISCATAWAY, NJ MARCH 1ST, 2022 - HORIBA Scientific, world leader in fluorescence spectroscopy solutions, presented Dr. Ahmed Abdelfattah with the annual Young Fluorescence Investigator Award at the 2022 Biophysical Society event. Dr Abdelfattah is an Assistant Professor of Neuroscience at Brown University in Providence, RI. The winner was selected by the Biological Fluorescence Subgroup of the Biophysical Society.

Along with the recognition, HORIBA presented a $1000 check to Dr. Abdelfattah, and a crystal award.

Since April 2021, Dr. Abdelfattah has been both an Assistant Professor of Neuroscience, and the Robert J. and Nancy D. Carney University Assistant Professor of Brain Science at Brown University.

He worked in a post-doctoral fellow position with Dr. Eric Schreiter at Janelia Research Campus. During this time, he made a series of creative and highly impactful contributions in the high-profile area of developing innovative fluorescent probes for imaging of neural activity. One example of his postdoctoral work is the voltage probe designated as Voltron, which enabled recording membrane voltage from tens of cells in live animals. His Ph.D. research was with Professor Robert Campbell and focused on the use of protein engineering to develop improved fluorescent genetically encoded indicators of neuronal activity.

HORIBA Scientific has been the sole sponsor of this award since 1997. The Young Fluorescence Investigator Award is presented to a researcher who has been nominated by their peers for significant advancements and/or contributions in or using fluorescence methodologies. The candidate must be a Ph.D., and a pre-tenured faculty member or a junior level investigator working in the field of fluorescence.

"HORIBA is very proud to sponsor this prestigious award again, and Dr. Abdelfattah is a very deserving choice as this year's recipient." said Cary Davies, Director of the Fluorescence group at HORIBA Scientific. "Dr. Abdelfattah is the 27th researcher to win the Young Investigator Award since 1997, and joins a prestigious group of scientists who have had a tremendous impact in the biophysical research community."

About HORIBA Scientific

HORIBA Scientific, part of HORIBA Instruments Incorporated, headquartered in the United States, provides an extensive array of instruments and solutions for applications across a broad range of scientific R&D and QC measurements. HORIBA Scientific is a world leader in OEM Spectroscopy, elemental analysis, fluorescence (including the PTI brand), forensics, GDS, ICP, particle characterization, Raman, spectroscopic ellipsometry, sulfur-in-oil, SPRi and water quality measurements, as well as XRF.

Our instruments are found in universities and industries around the world. Proven quality and trusted performance have established widespread confidence in the HORIBA Brand. HORIBA supplies over 500 types of scientific analyzers to universities, research institutions, various manufacturing industries and the government. In some of the most advanced science and technologies, HORIBA provides multi-faceted data solutions for what are niche markets - assisting the most cutting-edge research in the tackling of uncharted territories.

Building on a long tradition of pursuing innovative technology to advance scientific efforts, HORIBA Instruments Incorporated owns various technologies that had been acquired through M&A such as Société Générale d'Optique (1969), SPEX (1988), Dilor (1995), SOFIE (1996), Jobin Yvon (1997), IBH (2003), GenOptics (2009), and Photon Technology International (2014).

The HORIBA Group is a global company that offers solutions and engineering services, based on our strong performance in developing and manufacturing instruments and products in the analysis and measurement fields. With "Explore the Future" as its brand message, HORIBA has been pursuing state-of-the-art analysis and measurement technology since its establishment in 1953. Founded in the historic city of Kyoto, Japan, it has grown steadily throughout its 67 years of establishment and is now providing services worldwide as the leader in the analysis technology field. We engage in five different business segments with high value-added products and services: Automotive, Medical-Diagnostic Instruments and Systems, Semiconductor Instruments and Systems, Scientific Instruments and Systems, and Process and Environmental Instruments and Systems. We have established an optimal number of business bases in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

