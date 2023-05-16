HORIBA : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March…

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Results

(1) Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results

(For details, see page 12-14, "3. Supplemental Information - HORIBA, Ltd. Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023")

During the three months ended March 31,2023 (the first quarter), HORIBA, Ltd. ("the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together "the HORIBA Group" or "HORIBA" as a consolidated group) increased sales by 18.6% year-on- year to 65,854 million yen, mainly due to an increase in sales in the Semiconductor segment. Operating income increased by 21.4% to 10,450 million yen and ordinary income, by 18.0% to 10,320 million yen. In addition, contributed mainly by extraordinary gain on the sale of shares of subsidiaries, net income attributable to owners of parent ("net income") increased by 136.9% to 13,556 million yen.

The operating results of each business segment are summarized as follows.

(Automotive Segment)

Sales of emission measurement systems increased in Americas and Asia. As a result, segment sales increased by 16.6% year-on-year to 15,943 million yen and operating income increased by 147.3% to 330 million yen.

(Process & Environmental Segment)

Mainly due to demand for industrial process measurement expanded, sales of process measurement equipment business increased in Americas and Japan as well as water quality system in Japan. As a result, segment sales increased by 12.9% year-on-year to 5,404 million yen an operating income increased by 16.6% to 529 million yen.

(Medical-Diagnostics Segment)

Mainly due to an increase in sales of hematology analyzers in Japan and Asia as well as clinical chemistry analyzers and reagents in Americas, segment sales increased by 10.5% year-on-year to 7,351 million yen. On the profit side, operating loss of 43 million yen was recorded owing mainly to an increase in rising purchasing prices (compared to an operating income of 154 million yen in the first three months of the previous year).

(Semiconductor Segment)

Sales to semiconductor production equipment manufacturers increased due to high-level of order backlogs in the previous year, while demand appeared to be slower recently. As a result, segment sales increased by 30.4% year-on- year to 28,988 million yen and operating income increased by 35.2% to 9,707 million yen.

(Scientific Segment)

Mainly due to a decrease in sales of optical components, segment sales decreased slightly to 8,166 million yen (compared to a sales of 8,169 million yen in the first three months of the previous year). On the profit side, operating loss of 73 million yen was recorded mainly caused by a change in the product sales mix (compared to an operating income of 683 million yen in the first three months of the previous year).