HORIBA : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March…

(Figures have been rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages represent changes from the corresponding in the previous year)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income Attributable
to Owners of Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three Months Ended 3/31/23
65,854
18.6
10,450
21.4
10,320
18.0
13,556
136.9
Three Months Ended 3/31/22
55,510
14.3
8,605
45.0
8,743
48.6
5,721
46.7
(Note) Comprehensive income:
FY2023Q1
15,865 million yen (43.2%)
FY2022Q1 11,077 million yen (16.9%)
Net Income Attributable
Net Income Attributable
to Owners of Parent per Share
to Owners of Parent per Share
(Diluted)
Yen
Yen
Three Months Ended 3/31/23
320.99
319.36
Three Months Ended 3/31/22
135.59
134.88
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders'
Equity Ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of 3/31/23
414,063
249,114
60.0
As of 12/31/22
416,742
240,850
57.6
(Reference) Net assets excluding subscription rights to shares and non-controlling interests:
As of 3/31/23 248,341 million yen
As of 12/31/22 240,065 million yen
2. Dividend
Dividend per Share
First
Second
Third
Year End
Total
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY 12/2022
-
65.00
-
180.00
245.00
FY 12/2023
-
FY 12/2023 (Forecast)
80.00
-
175.00
255.00
(Note) Changes in the latest dividend forecasts released: None
3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Year Ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023)
(Percentages represent changes from the same period in the previous year)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income Attributable
to Owners of Parent
Net Income Attributable
to Owners of Parent
per Share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
First Half
127,500
10.9
18,500
13.8
18,300
9.0
19,000
69.0
Full Year
279,000
3.3
40,000
-12.7
39,500
-15.7
34,000
-0.2
(Note) Changes in the latest business forecasts released: Yes
Yen 449.87 805.03
HORIBA, Ltd.(Consolidated)
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): None
Application of the accounting method specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: None
Changes in accounting policies arising from other than the above: None
③ Changes in accounting estimates: None
④ Retrospective restatement: None
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
① Shares issued (including treasury stock)
March 31, 2023
42,532,752
December 31, 2022
42,532,752
② Treasury stock
March 31, 2023
298,394
December 31, 2022
302,553
③ Average number of outstanding shares
Jan. - Mar., 2023
42,231,966
Jan. - Mar., 2022
42,197,250
Note 1. This consolidated financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or accounting firms.
Note 2. Appropriate use of business forecasts and other important information
The forecasts of dividend amount and business performance contained in this report have been made based on certain future assumptions, outlooks, and plans which are available at the HORIBA Group as of May 12,2023. However, due to risks and various uncertain factors such as future business operation policies, changes in the economic environment in Japan and overseas, fluctuation of currency rates, it is possible that actual performance would vary considerably from the forecasts.
HORIBA, Ltd.(Consolidated)
1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Results
(1) Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results
(For details, see page 12-14, "3. Supplemental Information - HORIBA, Ltd. Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023")
During the three months ended March 31,2023 (the first quarter), HORIBA, Ltd. ("the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together "the HORIBA Group" or "HORIBA" as a consolidated group) increased sales by 18.6% year-on- year to 65,854 million yen, mainly due to an increase in sales in the Semiconductor segment. Operating income increased by 21.4% to 10,450 million yen and ordinary income, by 18.0% to 10,320 million yen. In addition, contributed mainly by extraordinary gain on the sale of shares of subsidiaries, net income attributable to owners of parent ("net income") increased by 136.9% to 13,556 million yen.
The operating results of each business segment are summarized as follows.
(Automotive Segment)
Sales of emission measurement systems increased in Americas and Asia. As a result, segment sales increased by 16.6% year-on-year to 15,943 million yen and operating income increased by 147.3% to 330 million yen.
(Process & Environmental Segment)
Mainly due to demand for industrial process measurement expanded, sales of process measurement equipment business increased in Americas and Japan as well as water quality system in Japan. As a result, segment sales increased by 12.9% year-on-year to 5,404 million yen an operating income increased by 16.6% to 529 million yen.
(Medical-Diagnostics Segment)
Mainly due to an increase in sales of hematology analyzers in Japan and Asia as well as clinical chemistry analyzers and reagents in Americas, segment sales increased by 10.5% year-on-year to 7,351 million yen. On the profit side, operating loss of 43 million yen was recorded owing mainly to an increase in rising purchasing prices (compared to an operating income of 154 million yen in the first three months of the previous year).
(Semiconductor Segment)
Sales to semiconductor production equipment manufacturers increased due to high-level of order backlogs in the previous year, while demand appeared to be slower recently. As a result, segment sales increased by 30.4% year-on- year to 28,988 million yen and operating income increased by 35.2% to 9,707 million yen.
(Scientific Segment)
Mainly due to a decrease in sales of optical components, segment sales decreased slightly to 8,166 million yen (compared to a sales of 8,169 million yen in the first three months of the previous year). On the profit side, operating loss of 73 million yen was recorded mainly caused by a change in the product sales mix (compared to an operating income of 683 million yen in the first three months of the previous year).
HORIBA, Ltd.(Consolidated)
Information Concerning Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for FY2023 The consolidated earnings forecasts are summarized as follows.
Our assumption for the exchange rate has been changed from 130 yen to 133 yen against the US dollars and 140 yen to 144 yen against the euro.
Consolidated forecasts for the first half of FY2023
Amount: Millions of yen
Previous Forecasts
Revised Forecasts
Changes
(As of Feb. 14)
(As of May 12)
Net Sales
128,000
127,500
-500
Operating Income
19,000
18,500
-500
Ordinary Income
18,800
18,300
-500
Net Income Attributable
17,000
19,000
+2,000
to Owners of Parent
Consolidated forecasts for the first half of FY2023 by segment
Net Sales
Amount: Millions of yen
Operating Income
Amount: Millions of yen
Previous
Revise
Forecasts
Forecasts
Changes
(As of Feb.
(As of May
14)
12)
Automotive
30,000
30,000
-
Process&
11,000
11,000
-
Environmental
Medical-Diagnostics
15,000
15,000
-
Semiconductor
54,000
54,000
-
Scientific
18,000
17,500
-500
Total
128,000
127,500
-500
Previous
Revised
Forecasts
Forecasts
Changes
(As of Feb.
(As of May
14)
12)
Automotive
(1,500)
(1,000)
+500
Process&
1,000
1,000
-
Environmental
Medical-Diagnostics
-
-
-
Semiconductor
18,000
18,000
-
Scientific
1,500
500
-1,000
Total
19,000
18,500
-500
With regard to consolidated earnings forecasts for the first half of FY2023, overall sales and operating income forecasts have been revised to 127,500 million yen and 18,500 million yen respectively. Also forecast for ordinary income has been revised downward by 500 million yen to 18,300 million yen. Meanwhile, net income forecast has been revised upward by 2,000 million yen to 19,000 million yen, resulting from the UK's Substantial Shareholders Exemption which will be applied to extraordinary gain on the sale of shares of subsidiaries.
By business segment, the Company has revised downward sales and operating income forecasts of the Scientific segment by 500 million yen and 1,000 million yen respectively, after taking into account the recent order trend. On the other hand, operating income forecast of the Automotive segment has been revised upward by 500 million yen, since products with good profit margins are expected to be recorded in the first half.
HORIBA, Ltd.(Consolidated)
Consolidated forecasts of full year FY2023
Amount: Millions of yen
Previous Forecasts
Revised Forecasts
Changes
(As of Feb. 14)
(As of May 12)
Net Sales
290,000
279,000
-11,000
Operating Income
46,000
40,000
-6,000
Ordinary Income
45,500
39,500
-6,000
Net Income Attributable
35,500
34,000
-1,500
to Owners of Parent
Consolidated forecasts of full year FY2023 by segment
Net Sales
Amount: Millions of yen
Operating Income
Amount: Millions of yen
Previous
Revise
Forecasts
Forecasts
Changes
(As of Feb.
(As of May
14)
12)
Automotive
79,000
79,000
-
Process&
25,000
25,000
-
Environmental
Medical-Diagnostics
31,000
31,000
-
Semiconductor
115,000
105,000
-10,000
Scientific
40,000
39,000
-1,000
Total
290,000
279,000
-11,000
Previous
Revised
Forecasts
Forecasts
Changes
(As of Feb.
(As of May
12)
Automotive
500
500
-
Process&
2,500
2,500
-
Environmental
Medical-Diagnostics
500
500
-
Semiconductor
38,500
33,500
-5,000
Scientific
4,000
3,000
-1,000
Total
46,000
40,000
-6,000
With regard to consolidated earnings forecasts for the full fiscal year, overall sales and operating income forecasts have been revised to 279,000 million yen and 40,000 million yen respectively, while forecasts for ordinary income and net income have been revised downward by 6,000 million yen to 39,500 million yen and by 1,500 million yen to 34,000 million yen respectively due to a decrease in operating income.
By business segment, forecasts for sales and operating income of the Semiconductor segment have been revised downward by 10,000 million yen and 5,000 million yen respectively, while those forecasts of the Scientific segment have also been revised downward by 1,000 million yen each , after taking into account the recent order trend.
The dividend forecast for the current fiscal year remains unchanged.
Cautionary statement with respect to earnings forecasts
The forecasts of dividend amount and business performance contained in this report have been made based on certain future assumptions, outlooks, and plans which are available at the HORIBA Group as of May 12, 2023. However, due to risks and various uncertain factors such as future business operation policies, changes in the economic environment in Japan and overseas, fluctuation of currency rates, it is possible that actual performance would vary considerably from the forecasts.