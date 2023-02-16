HORIBA : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31,…

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Results

Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results

(For details, see page 16-18, "4. Supplemental Information - HORIBA, Ltd. Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022)

In FY2022, HORIBA, Ltd. ("the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together "the HORIBA Group" or "HORIBA" as a consolidated group) increased sales by 20.4% year-on-year to 270,133 million yen, mainly due to an increase in sales of the Semiconductor segment. Operating income increased by 43.1% to 45,843 million yen, ordinary income by 46.3% to 46,860 million yen and net income attributable to owners of parent ("net income") by 59.9% to 34,072 million yen.

The annual average exchange rates for 2022 were 131.62 yen against the U.S. dollar and 138.14 yen against the euro, representing year-on-year depreciation of 19.8% against the U.S. dollar and 6.3% against the euro.

The operating results of each business segment are summarized as follows.

(Automotive Segment)

In the MCT (Mechatronics) business, sales of products for the hydrogen energy industry by HORIBA FuelCon GmbH (Germany), which was acquired in 2018, increased. Also, sales increased in the ECT (Engineering Consultancy & Testing) business, as demand for R&D engineering of new automotive technology such as electrification expanded. As a result, segment sales increased by 10.2% year-on-year to 67,524 million yen. On the profit side, operating loss of 667 million yen was recorded owing mainly to an increase in expenses due to expanded investments in growth area, as well as rising purchasing prices (compared to an operating loss of 13 million yen in the previous year).

(Process & Environmental Segment)

Mainly due to demand for industrial process measurement expanded, sales of stack gas analyzers in Americas and Japan as well as water quality system in Japan and Asia increased. As a result, segment sales increased by 11.5% year-on-year to 22,541 million yen and operating income increased by 7.9% to 2,101 million yen.

(Medical-Diagnostics Segment)

Mainly due to an increase in sales of hematology analyzers in Japan and Asia as well as clinical chemistry analyzers and reagents in Americas, segment sales increased by 15.0% year-on-year to 29,753 million yen. On the profit side, operating loss of 99 million yen was recorded owing mainly to an increase in rising purchasing prices, even though the sales of reagents, which are profitable products, increased (compared to an operating income of 148 million yen in the previous year).

(Semiconductor Segment)

Sales to semiconductor production equipment manufacturers increased significantly, in response to expansion of semiconductor manufacturers' capital expenditures. As a result, segment sales increased by 31.1% year-on-year to 114,075 million yen and operating income increased by 50.0% to 42,005 million yen.

(Scientific Segment)

Mainly due to the expansion of demand for products targeted for the semiconductor and life-science markets, sales of Raman spectrometers and optical modules increased. As a result, segment sales increased by 21.0% year-on-year to 36,239 million yen and operating income increased by 27.9% to 2,503 million yen.