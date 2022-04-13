HORIBA : and Digital Surf partner to launch graphYX software range

For the correlative analysis of Raman, AFM, AFM-Raman, cathodoluminescence and fluorescence data and microscopy images (optical, scanning probe microscopy, electron microscopy)

April 12, 2022

Palaiseau, Saclay Campus, France, and Besançon, France

World leader in Raman microscopy and nanoscopy, HORIBA Scientific and Digital Surf, creator of the Mountains® software platform for image and surface analysis in microscopy and metrology, today announced the release of graphYX, a new software range for users of HORIBA's Raman spectroscopy solutions, comprising two product levels: graphYX and graphYX-3D.

graphYX, powered by Mountains® technology, is an app included in HORIBA's LabSpec 6 software suite that allows users to highlight features of their samples by combining multimodal images obtained from SEM, Raman, CL, AFM, NanoRaman, EDX, EBSD, FTIR and other techniques. It will be delivered as standard on instruments such as the HORIBA AFM-Raman and nanoGPS navYX.

graphYX software, when combined with nanoGPS navYX, provides a complete solution for quickly relocating points of interest and overlapping map data on the sample surface.

nanoGPS navYX is a multimodal and multiscale solution that facilitates sample study and collaboration between researchers using different analytical tools at different locations.

graphYX users will benefit from the following features:

Colocalization tools allowing the correlative analysis of data from several sources or several datasets from the same instrument (these can be from multiple users and multiple labs): from a single instrument: study sample kinetics, monitor evolution over time, overlap data from more than two modalities (Raman, photocurrent, epifluorescence, darkfield etc.), optimize palette, contrast and brightness of the various components of multivariate analysis; from multiple instruments: correlate optical microscope images with SEM images, adjust orientation, scale and size of images generated by SEM, AFM, and optical microscopes;

Quick enhancement and correction of images and chemical maps.

Interactive document layout and workflow allowing users to track and modify each individual analysis step at any time.

Compatible with multiple types of HORIBA analysers.

Combine graphYX with nanoGPS navYX to quickly relocate points of interest and overlapping map areas on samples.

graphYX-3D adds 3D topographic image rendering for techniques such as AFM and AFM-Raman.

"graphYX opens up a new world of possibilities for users of HORIBA's leading analytical solutions. Its compatibility with a wide range of instrument technologies makes it truly unique and will make life easier for our customers working in fields ranging from automotive to semiconductor manufacturing and materials research" stated Laurent Fullana, President of HORIBA France.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with HORIBA, a company highly regarded for its expertise in Raman spectroscopy. graphYX brings Mountains® powerful range of analytical tools for microscopy data analysis to those working with data from multiple sources, increasing research productivity and driving innovation even further" said Christophe Mignot, CEO of Digital Surf.