Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. HORIBA, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6856   JP3853000002

HORIBA, LTD.

(6856)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/13 02:00:00 am EDT
5900.00 JPY   +2.08%
11:58aHORIBA : and Digital Surf partner to launch graphYX software range
PU
04/06FTX-ONE : Two new lineup added to HORIBA's FTIR exhaust gas analyzers ...
PU
04/05HORIBA : Acute myeloid leukemia - HORIBA Medical QSP Newsletter #23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HORIBA : and Digital Surf partner to launch graphYX software range

04/13/2022 | 11:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For the correlative analysis of Raman, AFM, AFM-Raman, cathodoluminescence and fluorescence data and microscopy images (optical, scanning probe microscopy, electron microscopy)

April 12, 2022
Palaiseau, Saclay Campus, France, and Besançon, France

World leader in Raman microscopy and nanoscopy, HORIBA Scientific and Digital Surf, creator of the Mountains® software platform for image and surface analysis in microscopy and metrology, today announced the release of graphYX, a new software range for users of HORIBA's Raman spectroscopy solutions, comprising two product levels: graphYX and graphYX-3D.

graphYX, powered by Mountains® technology, is an app included in HORIBA's LabSpec 6 software suite that allows users to highlight features of their samples by combining multimodal images obtained from SEM, Raman, CL, AFM, NanoRaman, EDX, EBSD, FTIR and other techniques. It will be delivered as standard on instruments such as the HORIBA AFM-Raman and nanoGPS navYX.

graphYX software, when combined with nanoGPS navYX, provides a complete solution for quickly relocating points of interest and overlapping map data on the sample surface.
nanoGPS navYX is a multimodal and multiscale solution that facilitates sample study and collaboration between researchers using different analytical tools at different locations.

graphYX users will benefit from the following features:

  • Colocalization tools allowing the correlative analysis of data from several sources or several datasets from the same instrument (these can be from multiple users and multiple labs):
    • from a single instrument: study sample kinetics, monitor evolution over time, overlap data from more than two modalities (Raman, photocurrent, epifluorescence, darkfield etc.), optimize palette, contrast and brightness of the various components of multivariate analysis;
    • from multiple instruments: correlate optical microscope images with SEM images, adjust orientation, scale and size of images generated by SEM, AFM, and optical microscopes;
  • Quick enhancement and correction of images and chemical maps.
  • Interactive document layout and workflow allowing users to track and modify each individual analysis step at any time.
  • Compatible with multiple types of HORIBA analysers.
  • Combine graphYX with nanoGPS navYX to quickly relocate points of interest and overlapping map areas on samples.
  • graphYX-3D adds 3D topographic image rendering for techniques such as AFM and AFM-Raman.

"graphYX opens up a new world of possibilities for users of HORIBA's leading analytical solutions. Its compatibility with a wide range of instrument technologies makes it truly unique and will make life easier for our customers working in fields ranging from automotive to semiconductor manufacturing and materials research" stated Laurent Fullana, President of HORIBA France.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with HORIBA, a company highly regarded for its expertise in Raman spectroscopy. graphYX brings Mountains® powerful range of analytical tools for microscopy data analysis to those working with data from multiple sources, increasing research productivity and driving innovation even further" said Christophe Mignot, CEO of Digital Surf.

Jobin Yvon, part of HORIBA Scientific, today offers 200 years of experience in developing high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions for life sciences, material sciences, water, energy, and many other applications. www.HORIBA.com

Contact Odile Hirsch
odile.hirsch@horiba.com

Digital Surf is the editor of Mountains® surface metrology and image analysis software for profilers and microscopes, integrated by leading instrument manufacturers worldwide. www.digitalsurf.com

Contact Clare Jamet
marketing@digitalsurf.com

Correlative analysis study on 2D heterostructures produced and exported using graphYX software
KPFM-FM signal overlaid on topography using graphYX-3D software - Device: graphite gate/hBN/bilayer graphene / hBN on SiO2/Si - Sample courtesy of A. Reserbat-Plantey, ICFO, Spain

Disclaimer

Horiba Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 15:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HORIBA, LTD.
11:58aHORIBA : and Digital Surf partner to launch graphYX software range
PU
04/06FTX-ONE : Two new lineup added to HORIBA's FTIR exhaust gas analyzers ...
PU
04/05HORIBA : Acute myeloid leukemia - HORIBA Medical QSP Newsletter #23
PU
04/05HORIBA : UK partners with academia to develop new methods for drug discovery and...
PU
03/31HORIBA : InGaAs-layers growth by MOCVD via vapor concentration control - HORIBA's novel...
PU
03/28HORIBA : Notice of resolutions of the 84th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ...
PU
03/28HORIBA : Notice of resolutions of the 84th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/15HORIBA : Babesia Divergens - Clinical Cases of Yumizen H2500 Hematology Analyzers "Chase....
PU
03/11HORIBA : Launches Hydrogen Gas Analyzer HyEVO
PU
03/09HORIBA : Masao Horiba Awards 2022 now accepting applications!
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 242 B 1 931 M 1 931 M
Net income 2022 23 890 M 191 M 191 M
Net cash 2022 64 924 M 519 M 519 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 249 B 1 989 M 1 989 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 8 205
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart HORIBA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
HORIBA, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIBA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5 900,00 JPY
Average target price 7 701,88 JPY
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Horiba General Manager-Overseas
Masayuki Adachi Senior Manager-Automotive Measurement System
Sunao Kikkawa General Manager-Finance & Control Division
Juichi Saito Manager-Engine Measurement Planning & Development
Masao Okawa Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIBA, LTD.-14.50%1 949
SMC CORPORATION-17.30%33 499
COGNEX CORPORATION-8.91%12 317
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-27.01%6 515
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-32.91%6 487
RENISHAW PLC-19.54%3 649