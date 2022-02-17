HORIBA : (delayed) Notice regarding the nomination of the candidate for director
02/17/2022 | 12:44am EST
February 14th, 2022
To whom it may concern:
Company Name:
HORIBA, Ltd.
Representative:
Atsushi Horiba,
Chairman & Group CEO
(Securities code:
6856)
Contact:
Masao Okawa,
Managing Director
Telephone:
(81)75-313-8121
Notice regarding the nomination of the candidate for director
HORIBA, Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces that the board of directors' meeting held on February 14th, 2022 passed a resolution to nominate the candidate for director of the Company. The candidate for director and the directors to be reelected will be officially assigned after the resolution at the 84th ordinary general meeting of shareholders ("the Meeting") which will be held on March 26th, 2022.
1. Name and career summary of the candidate for director
Name
Career Summary
(Date of birth)
1979
Vice President, Rockwell International Corporation
1997
Vice President, Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates Inc.
Vice President and General Manager, Intel Corporation
2005
Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Intel Corporation
2007
President & CEO, R.C. International LLC (to present)
Senior Advisor and Operating Executive, Golden Gate Capital
2010
Joined the Company
Jai Hakhu
Executive Corporate Officer of the Company (to present)
Chairman, HORIBA India Private Limited (India) (to present)
2018
Board of Directors, Montpellier University of Excellence (MUSE), France (to present)
2022
Board of Directors, University of Montpellier (UM), France (to present)
2. Reason to nominate the candidate for director
The candidate has extensive knowledge based on management experience in leading companies in the United States, and also has experience leading the Company's Medical business and others in the United States, France, India and other areas. He is considered highly qualified to strengthen supervisory functions and accelerate decision making in global operations. In view of this, the Company requests to appoint the candidate for a director.
