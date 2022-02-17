HORIBA : (delayed) Notice regarding the nomination of the candidate for director

February 14th, 2022 To whom it may concern: Company Name: HORIBA, Ltd. Representative: Atsushi Horiba, Chairman & Group CEO (Securities code: 6856) Contact: Masao Okawa, Managing Director Telephone: (81)75-313-8121

Notice regarding the nomination of the candidate for director

HORIBA, Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces that the board of directors' meeting held on February 14th, 2022 passed a resolution to nominate the candidate for director of the Company. The candidate for director and the directors to be reelected will be officially assigned after the resolution at the 84th ordinary general meeting of shareholders ("the Meeting") which will be held on March 26th, 2022.

1. Name and career summary of the candidate for director

Name Career Summary (Date of birth) 1979 Vice President, Rockwell International Corporation 1997 Vice President, Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates Inc. Vice President and General Manager, Intel Corporation 2005 Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Intel Corporation 2007 President & CEO, R.C. International LLC (to present) Senior Advisor and Operating Executive, Golden Gate Capital 2010 Joined the Company Jai Hakhu Executive Corporate Officer of the Company (to present) 2011 Chairman & President, HORIBA Instruments Incorporated (USA) (July 9th, 1947) President, HORIBA India Private Limited (India) Chancellors Roundtable Member, University of California, Irvine (to present) 2012 President, HORIBA ABX SAS (France) (to present) 2014 Chairman & CEO, HORIBA Instruments Incorporated (USA) (to present) 2016 Chairman, HORIBA India Private Limited (India) (to present) 2018 Board of Directors, Montpellier University of Excellence (MUSE), France (to present) 2022 Board of Directors, University of Montpellier (UM), France (to present)

2. Reason to nominate the candidate for director

The candidate has extensive knowledge based on management experience in leading companies in the United States, and also has experience leading the Company's Medical business and others in the United States, France, India and other areas. He is considered highly qualified to strengthen supervisory functions and accelerate decision making in global operations. In view of this, the Company requests to appoint the candidate for a director.