  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. HORIBA, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6856   JP3853000002

HORIBA, LTD.

(6856)
HORIBA : (delayed) Notice regarding the nomination of the candidate for director

02/17/2022
February 14th, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Company Name:

HORIBA, Ltd.

Representative:

Atsushi Horiba,

Chairman & Group CEO

(Securities code:

6856)

Contact:

Masao Okawa,

Managing Director

Telephone:

(81)75-313-8121

Notice regarding the nomination of the candidate for director

HORIBA, Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces that the board of directors' meeting held on February 14th, 2022 passed a resolution to nominate the candidate for director of the Company. The candidate for director and the directors to be reelected will be officially assigned after the resolution at the 84th ordinary general meeting of shareholders ("the Meeting") which will be held on March 26th, 2022.

1. Name and career summary of the candidate for director

Name

Career Summary

(Date of birth)

1979

Vice President, Rockwell International Corporation

1997

Vice President, Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates Inc.

Vice President and General Manager, Intel Corporation

2005

Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Intel Corporation

2007

President & CEO, R.C. International LLC (to present)

Senior Advisor and Operating Executive, Golden Gate Capital

2010

Joined the Company

Jai Hakhu

Executive Corporate Officer of the Company (to present)

2011

Chairman & President, HORIBA Instruments Incorporated (USA)

(July 9th, 1947)

President, HORIBA India Private Limited (India)

Chancellors Roundtable Member, University of California, Irvine (to present)

2012

President, HORIBA ABX SAS (France) (to present)

2014

Chairman & CEO, HORIBA Instruments Incorporated (USA) (to present)

2016

Chairman, HORIBA India Private Limited (India) (to present)

2018

Board of Directors, Montpellier University of Excellence (MUSE), France (to present)

2022

Board of Directors, University of Montpellier (UM), France (to present)

2. Reason to nominate the candidate for director

The candidate has extensive knowledge based on management experience in leading companies in the United States, and also has experience leading the Company's Medical business and others in the United States, France, India and other areas. He is considered highly qualified to strengthen supervisory functions and accelerate decision making in global operations. In view of this, the Company requests to appoint the candidate for a director.

3. List of the candidates for new corporate director position (planned to be resolved by the Meeting)

Name

Current position at the Company

Notes

Atsushi Horiba

Chairman & Group CEO

Reelection

Juichi Saito

Executive Vice Chairman & Group COO

Reelection

Masayuki Adachi

President & COO

Reelection

Masao Okawa

Managing Director

Reelection

Takashi Nagano

Director

Reelection

Jai Hakhu

Executive Corporate Officer

New election

Sawako Takeuchi

Director

Reelection/Director(Non-

executive)

Haruyuki Toyama

Director

Reelection/Director(Non-

executive)

Fumihiko Matsuda

Director

Reelection/Director(Non-

executive)

Disclaimer

Horiba Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
