Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. HORIBA, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6856   JP3853000002

HORIBA, LTD.

(6856)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-12 am EDT
5890.00 JPY   -3.44%
10:05aHORIBA : new VULCAN 4x4 Compact chassis dynamometer expands portfolio for...
PU
06/29HORIBA, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/23HORIBA : Taiwan strengthens customer support and cross-segment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HORIBA : new VULCAN 4x4 Compact chassis dynamometer expands portfolio for...

07/12/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

• No retrofitting necessary for existing test facilities, improved energy efficiency with up to 97% efficiency

• Equipped with patented synchronous motor technology and flexibly applicable

HORIBA has launched a new chassis dynamometer: the VULCAN 4x4 Compact. It extends the existing VULCAN product series and HORIBA's portfolio for electrified mobility.

The VULCAN 4x4 Compact features many advantages: Not only does it allow for an easy, cost-effective upgrade of existing facilities with little impact on building services - it fits into existing pits that are now being upgraded to electric vehicles - and improved energy efficiency with up to 97% efficiency. Thanks to its patented synchronous motor technology in each individual roller, the new chassis dynamometer also covers technical requirements in high performance ranges with a small "installation space" and - since it has 24 poles - allows a significantly better torque distribution. Last but not least, the VULCAN 4x4 Compact is flexibly applicable: it is suitable for NVH tests on chassis dynamometers, for LDVs and two-wheelers up to 350 km/h and can also be combined well with HORIBA's solutions for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAV).

"We are excited that with the new VULCAN 4x4 Compact we have been able to add an innovative chassis dynamometer to the existing VULCAN product series. It is a further indication that we support our customers in meeting ever-increasing requirements through our profound know-how in the development and production of high-quality chassis dynamometers," explains Dirk Kaffenberger, Product Manager Chassis Dyno at HORIBA Europe.

Learn more about the product HERE.

Detail shot of the roller module with compact synchronous motor 115/150 Kw

Disclaimer

Horiba Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 14:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HORIBA, LTD.
10:05aHORIBA : new VULCAN 4x4 Compact chassis dynamometer expands portfolio for...
PU
06/29HORIBA, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/23HORIBA : Taiwan strengthens customer support and cross-segment
PU
06/23HORIBA : Product expansion for mass flow controllers and the group products at the Aso...
PU
06/19HORIBA : Presentation material for online conferences (Q1 2022)
PU
05/17HORIBA, Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Year Ending December..
CI
05/17HORIBA, Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Year Ending December 31,..
CI
05/13HORIBA, Ltd. Revises Dividend Guidance for the Interim Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year..
CI
04/29HORIBA : Ralph Lauxmann becomes new president of HORIBA Europe
PU
04/26HORIBA : responds to increased demand for new technologies and energy solutions...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 251 B 1 828 M 1 828 M
Net income 2022 25 200 M 183 M 183 M
Net cash 2022 55 339 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 2,97%
Capitalization 249 B 1 810 M 1 810 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 8 205
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart HORIBA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
HORIBA, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIBA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6 100,00 JPY
Average target price 7 664,38 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Horiba General Manager-Overseas
Masayuki Adachi Senior Manager-Automotive Measurement System
Sunao Kikkawa General Manager-Finance & Control Division
Juichi Saito Manager-Engine Measurement Planning & Development
Masao Okawa Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIBA, LTD.-9.76%1 874
SMC CORPORATION-19.58%29 688
COGNEX CORPORATION-42.99%7 702
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-28.99%6 004
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-43.89%5 439
RENISHAW PLC-18.37%3 376