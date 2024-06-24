24 Jun 2024 16:15 CEST
Horisont Energi AS
SANDNES, Norway 24 June 2024 - Reference is made to Horisont Energi (EURONEXT:
HRGI) stock exchange notice on 10 June "Application for deadline extension for
Decision of Concretisation (BoK) of Polaris project". The Ministry of Energy has
today approved the extension with a new deadline of 1 November 2024.
About Polaris
The Polaris licence (EXL003) was awarded in April 2022 and is the only CO2
storage licence in the Barents Sea. PGNiG Upstream Norway is the operator with
Horisont Energi as the partner, each holding a 50% share. Designed for
sustainability and EU Taxonomy compliance, the project ensures safe, long-term
CO2 sequestration, supporting the Barents Blue project and other CO2 customers,
and is pivotal in developing a green industry in northern Norway.
About Horisont Energi
Horisont Energi (EURONEXT: HRGI) is a Norwegian clean energy company that
provides clean energy and carbon transport and storage services. The company
plan to transform gas, water and renewable energy into cost-leading clean
ammonia and hydrogen and offer CO2 transportation and storage services using
proprietary technology, paving the way for a low carbon economy. The Horisont
Energi group includes three subsidiaries: Horisont Ammoniakk for the clean
ammonia business; Horisont Karbon for the carbon storage business; and Horisont
Infra for the mid-stream CCS infrastructure. The company was founded in 2019 and
is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.
www.horisontenergi.no
