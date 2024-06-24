Ministry of Energy approves deadline extension for Decision of Concretisation (BoK) of Polaris project

SANDNES, Norway 24 June 2024 - Reference is made to Horisont Energi (EURONEXT:

HRGI) stock exchange notice on 10 June "Application for deadline extension for

Decision of Concretisation (BoK) of Polaris project". The Ministry of Energy has

today approved the extension with a new deadline of 1 November 2024.



About Polaris

The Polaris licence (EXL003) was awarded in April 2022 and is the only CO2

storage licence in the Barents Sea. PGNiG Upstream Norway is the operator with

Horisont Energi as the partner, each holding a 50% share. Designed for

sustainability and EU Taxonomy compliance, the project ensures safe, long-term

CO2 sequestration, supporting the Barents Blue project and other CO2 customers,

and is pivotal in developing a green industry in northern Norway.



About Horisont Energi

Horisont Energi (EURONEXT: HRGI) is a Norwegian clean energy company that

provides clean energy and carbon transport and storage services. The company

plan to transform gas, water and renewable energy into cost-leading clean

ammonia and hydrogen and offer CO2 transportation and storage services using

proprietary technology, paving the way for a low carbon economy. The Horisont

Energi group includes three subsidiaries: Horisont Ammoniakk for the clean

ammonia business; Horisont Karbon for the carbon storage business; and Horisont

Infra for the mid-stream CCS infrastructure. The company was founded in 2019 and

is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

www.horisontenergi.no



