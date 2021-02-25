Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Horisont Energi AS    HRGI   NO0010917339

HORISONT ENERGI AS

(HRGI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Oslo Bors - 02/24
60.89 NOK   -1.82%
07:47aHORISONT ENERGI : Discussing innovation and new sustainable business development with the Prime Minister
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horisont Energi : Discussing innovation and new sustainable business development with the Prime Minister

02/25/2021 | 07:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Horisont Energi was invited by the Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, to contribute to a joint discussion on innovation and new sustainable business development on 19. February.

The CEO of Horisont Energi, Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter, together with representatives from four other companies from Rogaland County had the opportunity to present at the meeting. Bjørgulf described the evolution of Horisont Energi, and how support from Innovation Norway at key junctions in the development of the company had helped contribute to its growth. Furthermore, Bjørgulf provided Mrs. Solberg with a short introduction to the Barents Blue project, which is set to be the first large-scale carbon-neutral ammonia project in Europe, and among the first in the world. The project will produce 1 million tons of blue ammonia per year via reforming of natural gas into hydrogen and CO2, coupled with carbon storage.

After the company presentations, the participants were given the chance to provide input to the Prime Minister. Bjørgulf lent his perspective and provided advice on how to make sustainable start-ups succeed.

We thank the Prime Minister and her Office for the given occasion to contribute, and we thank the other participants for great presentations and a good discussion.

Disclaimer

Horisont Energi AS published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 12:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HORISONT ENERGI AS
07:47aHORISONT ENERGI : Discussing innovation and new sustainable business development..
PU
More news
Chart HORISONT ENERGI AS
Duration : Period :
Horisont Energi AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORISONT ENERGI AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kåre Johannes Lie Chairman
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ