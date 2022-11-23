Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HZON   KYG460441069

HORIZON ACQUISITION CORPORATION II

(HZON)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-23 pm EST
9.930 USD   -0.10%
05:32pHorizon Acquisition Corporation II Transfers Listing to NYSE American LLC
BU
11/14Horizon Acquisition Corporation II Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/11Horizon Acquisition Corporation II Signs Business Combination Agreement to Bring Flexjet Public
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II Transfers Listing to NYSE American LLC

11/23/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: HZON) (“Horizon”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it expects to transfer its listing from The New York Stock Exchange to the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”), where it has been approved for listing subject to confirmation of its satisfaction of the NYSE American’s listing standards. Horizon’s decision to transfer to the NYSE American was motivated by several factors, including more favorable thresholds for continued listing on the NYSE American following recent redemptions of Horizon’s Class A ordinary shares in connection with the vote to extend the deadline by which Horizon must complete its initial business combination. Following the transfer, Horizon intends to continue to file the same types of periodic reports and other information it currently files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Horizon anticipates the transfer to the NYSE American to occur on or about November 29, 2022.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 20,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,38 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 302 M 302 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,61%
Chart HORIZON ACQUISITION CORPORATION II
Duration : Period :
Horizon Acquisition Corporation II Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON ACQUISITION CORPORATION II
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Todd L. Boehly Chief Executive & Financial Officer, Director
Jason D. Robins Independent Director
Cindy Holland Independent Director
Stephen D. Sautel Independent Director
Zachary D. Warren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON ACQUISITION CORPORATION II1.12%302
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.37%55 989
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.12%21 430
HAL TRUST-9.76%11 725
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-20.58%11 419
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-8.53%10 668