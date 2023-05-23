Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBNC   US4404071049

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

(HBNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HBNC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders

05/23/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 9, 2022 to March 10, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in HBNC:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/horizon-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39718&from=4

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. NEWS - HBNC NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; (iii) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company's ability to timely file its annual report for 2022; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Horizon you have until June 20, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Horizon securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the HBNC lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/horizon-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39718&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hbnc-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-20-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-horizon-bancorp-inc-shareholders-301831534.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
05:46aHbnc Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2023 in th..
PR
05/22ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Investors with L..
PR
05/22Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Horizon Investors of a Lead Pl..
PR
05/22Horizon Bancorp : Bank Welcomes Scott Freeman as Vice President Wealth Advisor
PU
05/20Horizon Shareholder Action Reminder : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson En..
PR
05/19Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Horizon Banc..
PR
05/19HBNC Jakubowitz Law Reminds Horizon Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 2..
PR
05/18Hbnc Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Investors of a Class ..
PR
05/17The Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Hbnc)
PR
05/16HBNC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer