Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBNC   US4404071049

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

(HBNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-15 pm EDT
11.03 USD   +2.13%
05:46aHBNC Jakubowitz Law Reminds Horizon Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2023
PR
06/15Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - HBNC
PR
06/15Investor Alert : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Investors of Class Action and Last Days to Actively Participate
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HBNC Jakubowitz Law Reminds Horizon Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2023

06/16/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/horizon-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40868&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Horizon between March 9, 2022 and March 10, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 20, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Horizon Bancorp, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (i) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; (iii) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company's ability to timely file its annual report for 2022; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hbnc-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-horizon-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-20-2023-301852615.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
05:46aHBNC Jakubowitz Law Reminds Horizon Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 2..
PR
06/15Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Horizon Banc..
PR
06/15Investor Alert : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) I..
BU
06/15Hbnc Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Investors of a Class ..
PR
06/14Hbnc Important Deadline Alert : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ho..
PR
06/14HBNC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
06/14The Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Hbnc)
PR
06/13Investor Alert : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) I..
BU
06/13Horizon Bancorp : Bank Welcomes Aaron Black as Vice President, Senior Personal Trust Offic..
PU
06/13Hbnc Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2023 in th..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer