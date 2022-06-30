Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBNC   US4404071049

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

(HBNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
17.42 USD   -0.85%
04:43pHORIZON BANCORP : Announces Earnings Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 28 - Form 8-K
PU
04:35pHorizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 28
AQ
06/27Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Elects New Lead Director
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horizon Bancorp : Announces Earnings Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 28 - Form 8-K

06/30/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings Conference Call
to Review Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 28

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) - Horizon Bancorp, Inc. ("Horizon" or the "Company") will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, July 28, 2022 to review its second quarter 2022 financial results.

The Company's second quarter 2022 news release will be released after markets close on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. It will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.horizonbank.com.

Participants may access the live conference call on July 28, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833-974-2379 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the "Horizon Bancorp Call." Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call through August 4, 2022. The telephone replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 412-317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 7261627.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $7.4 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Contact:
Mark E. Secor, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (219) 873-2611
Fax: (219) 874-9280

Disclaimer

Horizon Bancorp published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 20:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
04:43pHORIZON BANCORP : Announces Earnings Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Results..
PU
04:35pHorizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 ..
AQ
06/27Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Elects New Lead Director
AQ
06/24SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Finishing Near Friday Session Highs
MT
06/24SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
06/24Horizon Bancorp Increases Dividend to $0.16/Share from $0.15/Share; Payable on July 22 ..
MT
06/24HORIZON BANCORP INC /IN/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend by 6.67% to $0.16 per Share
AQ
06/24Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend, Payable on July 22, 2022
CI
06/24HORIZON BANCORP : Elects New Lead Director - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 258 M - -
Net income 2022 94,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,11x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 766 M 766 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 878
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,57 $
Average target price 23,20 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig M. Dwight Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark E. Secor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter L. Pairitz Independent Director
Spero W. Valavanis Independent Director
Daniel F. Hopp Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.-14.87%766
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.86%338 642
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.49%256 692
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%243 581
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.33%168 600
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-13.36%156 092