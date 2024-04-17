Michigan City, Indiana - Jim Paul, SVP, Retail Banking, proudly announces the promotion of Alexis Harris as AVP, Community Reinvestment Act Officer.



Harris joined Horizon Bank in 2018 as the Retail Branch Manager for the Benton Harbor office, bringing over 20 years of banking experience. Since 2022, she has served as the CRA Officer, responsible for designing, implementing, and managing all aspects of the Bank's Community Reinvestment Act program. As Assistant Vice President, Harris will continue to oversee the activities of community lenders and collaborate with community-based organizations to ensure that Horizon Bank meets the credit and housing needs of the communities it serves.



Harris is an active member of Horizon Bank's Diversity Business Council, where she assists in providing oversight for the bank's various outreach efforts, with a particular focus on engaging diverse groups within its service areas.



About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.



Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the nearly 8 billion-asset bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

