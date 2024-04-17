Horizon Bancorp : Bank Announces Alexis Harris as AVP, Community Reinvestment Act Officer
April 17, 2024 at 03:46 pm EDT
Share
Michigan City, Indiana - Jim Paul, SVP, Retail Banking, proudly announces the promotion of Alexis Harris as AVP, Community Reinvestment Act Officer.
Harris joined Horizon Bank in 2018 as the Retail Branch Manager for the Benton Harbor office, bringing over 20 years of banking experience. Since 2022, she has served as the CRA Officer, responsible for designing, implementing, and managing all aspects of the Bank's Community Reinvestment Act program. As Assistant Vice President, Harris will continue to oversee the activities of community lenders and collaborate with community-based organizations to ensure that Horizon Bank meets the credit and housing needs of the communities it serves.
Harris is an active member of Horizon Bank's Diversity Business Council, where she assists in providing oversight for the bank's various outreach efforts, with a particular focus on engaging diverse groups within its service areas.
About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the nearly 8 billion-asset bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.
# # #
Contact: Amy Phares
Public Relations Manager
Phone: (219) 874-9208
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Horizon Bancorp published this content on
17 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
17 April 2024 19:45:02 UTC.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across Midwestern markets through digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. The Company operates through a single segment, which is commercial banking. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services and other services incident to banking. Its retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. It also provides a range of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally. The Bank maintains around 71 full service offices. The Bank's subsidiaries include Horizon Investments, Inc., Horizon Properties, Inc. and Horizon Insurance Services, Inc.