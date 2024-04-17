Michigan City, Indiana - Nancy Wrzalinski, SVP, Senior Auditor and Compliance Officer, proudly announces the promotion of Cindy Kirkham to AVP, Community Development Operations Officer.



Kirkham joined Horizon Bank in 2022 with six years of experience in community development along with eleven years in consumer and mortgage lending. In her current role as Community Development Operations Officer, Kirkham manages the operations of the Bank's CRA, Fair Lending, and Diversity & Inclusion programs. She oversees reporting, product and service offerings, and analytics to ensure Horizon is meeting the needs of communities served.



Outside of her professional commitments, Kirkham is actively engaged in the community. She serves as President of the United Way of LaPorte County's Women United Committee, Secretary of the Southwest Michigan CRA Association, and as a board member of the Near Northwest Neighborhood CDC. Additionally, Kirkham is a member of the Horizon Bank Community Development Corporation.



About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.



Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the nearly 8 billion-asset bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

