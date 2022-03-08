Horizon Bancorp : Bank Announces James Kent as Vice President, Retirement Services Officer

Michigan City, IN - Kathleen Snyder, Horizon Bank's Vice President, Investment Sales and Compliance Manager, is pleased to announce the addition of James Kent as Vice President, Retirement Services Officer. He is located at 515 Franklin, Michigan City.

Kent will be leading the bank's efforts for retirement services to clients and prospects throughout Horizon's footprint. He specifically provides professional institutional Investment Advisory services, qualified plan consulting, employee/participant education & financial wellness, employer fiduciary risk mitigation, plan design & compliance.

Kent has 32 years of experience with retirement services, relationship management and investment advising. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Butler University, The Lacy School of Business.

The Kent family is a patron of the arts & protector of environmental causes and has long supported many philanthropic organizations throughout Chicago, NW Indiana, and SW Michigan for over 40 years.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

