  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBNC   US4404071049

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

(HBNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:51:23 2023-06-07 pm EDT
10.84 USD   +5.45%
03:34pHorizon Bancorp : Bank Announces Jim Parpart as Vice President Retail Operations Director
PU
05:46aThe Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders Of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of June 20, 2023 - (nasdaq : Hbnc)
PR
06/05ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - HBNC
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horizon Bancorp : Bank Announces Jim Parpart as Vice President Retail Operations Director

06/07/2023 | 03:34pm EDT
Michigan City, IN - Jim Paul, Horizon Banks Senior Vice President of Retail Banking, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jim Parpart as Vice President, Retail Operations Director.

Parpart has over thirty years of experience in the finance industry. He began his career with Horizon in 2011 as a Branch Manager and Business Banker at the Elkhart office. Parpart was promoted to District Manager due to his dedication and great customer service, and later promoted again to Vice President, District Manager.

In his new position, Parpart will direct daily Retail Banking operations and business development activities. Additionally, he will be responsible for coaching, training and mentoring the Retail Management Team.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Celebrating 150 years, Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC

# # #

Contact: Amy Phares
Public Relations Manager
Phone: (219) 874-9208

Attachments

Disclaimer

Horizon Bancorp published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 19:33:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 226 M - -
Net income 2023 68,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,55x
Yield 2023 6,34%
Capitalization 454 M 454 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 888
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,28 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. Prame President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark E. Secor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Craig M. Dwight Chairman
Peter L. Pairitz Independent Director
Spero W. Valavanis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.-31.83%454
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.89%407 192
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%235 044
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%232 938
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%164 450
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.07%154 817
