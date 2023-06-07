Horizon Bancorp : Bank Announces Jim Parpart as Vice President Retail Operations Director

Michigan City, IN - Jim Paul, Horizon Banks Senior Vice President of Retail Banking, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jim Parpart as Vice President, Retail Operations Director.

Parpart has over thirty years of experience in the finance industry. He began his career with Horizon in 2011 as a Branch Manager and Business Banker at the Elkhart office. Parpart was promoted to District Manager due to his dedication and great customer service, and later promoted again to Vice President, District Manager.

In his new position, Parpart will direct daily Retail Banking operations and business development activities. Additionally, he will be responsible for coaching, training and mentoring the Retail Management Team.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Celebrating 150 years, Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC

# # #

Contact: Amy Phares

Public Relations Manager

Phone: (219) 874-9208