Horizon Bancorp : Bank Slicer Branch Scholarship Awarded to Elizabeth (Ella) Schable

Horizon Bank is pleased to announce that the 2022 Horizon Bank Slicer Branch Scholarship has been awarded to Elizabeth (Ella) Schable. A check in the amount of $1,000 was presented at the Senior Academic Awards Program held at the LaPorte High School Auditorium on April 25th.



Ella is very active in her academics, athletics, her community, and regularly volunteers her time to a number of community service activities. These include missions trips, volunteers at vacation bible school, belongs to the New Day Foundation that assists Laporte County cancer patients, volunteers at "Rock the Block", a back to school backpack giveaway and is has been involved with 4-H for over 10 years.



She wrote a thoughtful five hundred-word essay on the topic "Community Service Matters Because…" she eloquently expressed that community service has allowed her to open her eyes to a new understanding of herself and others while forming life-long relationships.



Ella plans to attend Butler University in the fall where she will major in Communication Sciences and Disorders. She intends on pursuing a career in the medical field where she can continue to serve her community.



About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

