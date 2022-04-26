Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBNC   US4404071049

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

(HBNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/26 03:19:16 pm EDT
18.31 USD   -2.53%
02:42pHORIZON BANCORP : Bank Slicer Branch Scholarship Awarded to Elizabeth (Ella) Schable
PU
04/25HORIZON BANCORP : Bank to Host Open Interviews to Fill Immediate Career Opportunities
PU
04/07HORIZON BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horizon Bancorp : Bank Slicer Branch Scholarship Awarded to Elizabeth (Ella) Schable

04/26/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
Horizon Bank is pleased to announce that the 2022 Horizon Bank Slicer Branch Scholarship has been awarded to Elizabeth (Ella) Schable. A check in the amount of $1,000 was presented at the Senior Academic Awards Program held at the LaPorte High School Auditorium on April 25th.

Ella is very active in her academics, athletics, her community, and regularly volunteers her time to a number of community service activities. These include missions trips, volunteers at vacation bible school, belongs to the New Day Foundation that assists Laporte County cancer patients, volunteers at "Rock the Block", a back to school backpack giveaway and is has been involved with 4-H for over 10 years.

She wrote a thoughtful five hundred-word essay on the topic "Community Service Matters Because…" she eloquently expressed that community service has allowed her to open her eyes to a new understanding of herself and others while forming life-long relationships.

Ella plans to attend Butler University in the fall where she will major in Communication Sciences and Disorders. She intends on pursuing a career in the medical field where she can continue to serve her community.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana, and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

# # #

Contact: Amy Phares
Public Relations Manager
Phone: (219) 874-9208

Disclaimer

Horizon Bancorp published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 18:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
