Horizon Bancorp : Bank Welcomes Cora Wright  as Branch Manager

Michigan City - Chasidy Garner, Horizon Bank's Assistant Vice President, District Retail Manager is pleased to announce Cora Wright as Branch Manager of our Chesterton, Indiana office located at 423 S. Roosevelt. Wright will oversee the daily retail operations along with managing sales and service of the branch.



Wright has 20 years of retail management experience in Northwest Indiana. Her focus in those 20 years was in personnel, customer service, cost of business, critical sales, efficiency ratios, and safety audits.



About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.





# # #

Contact: Amy Phares

Public Relations Manager

Phone: (219) 874-9208

Fax: (219) 873-2628