Michigan City, Indiana - Mary Kay Gobayan-Kuntz, VP, Mortgage Loan Sales Manager, is pleased to announce Darin Clark as Vice President of Residential Lending.

Clark has an impressive background with over 26 years in the mortgage industry. He successfully ran his own brokerage company for 17 years, but in 2017, he transitioned to the banking sector to offer his clients and referral partners a more diverse range of products.

Clark's primary role at Horizon will be to assist clients in buying and refinancing primary residences, second homes, and investment properties in West Michigan. In addition to this, he will play a crucial part in expanding the mortgage division's brand awareness within the communities he serves. Clark will also contribute to recruiting and training mortgage professionals, ensuring the continued growth and success of Horizon's mortgage services.

Clark has consistently been recognized as a top 1% producer in his field. He regards the ongoing loyalty of past clients as his greatest accomplishment, along with being esteemed as a trusted advisor in mortgage lending. Beyond his professional career, Clark is invested in his community, dedicating much of his free time to youth programs. Over the past decade, he has volunteered as a coach for soccer, football, and basketball.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the nearly 8 billion-asset bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

