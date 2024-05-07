Michigan City, Indiana - Joel Mikolich, President of Equipment Finance Division, is pleased to announce Emily Starks as VP, Credit and Risk Manager.

Starks will participate in the development and implementation of the Equipment Finance Division's strategic objectives. She will also initiate, develop and implement appropriate lending policies and procedures to provide guidance, requirements and ensure maintenance of Bank credit standards. The Credit and Risk Manager ensures that all credit and underwriting events are processed with optimum efficiency, timeliness and accuracy, assuring compliance with policies, procedures and according to the bank's risk tolerance.

Starks has over 20 years of commercial lending, portfolio and credit management in addition to having previously served as the Credit Manager for the leasing division of a publicly traded mid-sized bank. Starks is a member of the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association and received her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Cornell University. Beyond Starks' professional commitments, she is active in the music ministry of her local church and enjoys golfing with family and friends.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the nearly 8 billion-asset bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

