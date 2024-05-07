Horizon Bancorp : Bank Welcomes Emily Starks as VP, Credit and Risk Manager
May 07, 2024 at 01:24 pm EDT
Share
Michigan City, Indiana - Joel Mikolich, President of Equipment Finance Division, is pleased to announce Emily Starks as VP, Credit and Risk Manager.
Starks will participate in the development and implementation of the Equipment Finance Division's strategic objectives. She will also initiate, develop and implement appropriate lending policies and procedures to provide guidance, requirements and ensure maintenance of Bank credit standards. The Credit and Risk Manager ensures that all credit and underwriting events are processed with optimum efficiency, timeliness and accuracy, assuring compliance with policies, procedures and according to the bank's risk tolerance.
Starks has over 20 years of commercial lending, portfolio and credit management in addition to having previously served as the Credit Manager for the leasing division of a publicly traded mid-sized bank. Starks is a member of the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association and received her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Cornell University. Beyond Starks' professional commitments, she is active in the music ministry of her local church and enjoys golfing with family and friends.
About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the nearly 8 billion-asset bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.
# # #
Contact: Amy Phares
Public Relations Manager
Phone: (219) 874-9208
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Horizon Bancorp published this content on
07 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
07 May 2024 17:23:05 UTC.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across Midwestern markets through digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. The Company operates through a single segment, which is commercial banking. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services and other services incident to banking. Its retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. It also provides a range of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally. The Bank maintains around 71 full service offices. The Bank's subsidiaries include Horizon Investments, Inc., Horizon Properties, Inc. and Horizon Insurance Services, Inc.