Michigan City, Indiana - Mary Kay Gaboyan, VP, Mortgage Loan Sales Manager, is pleased to announce Jana Ledbetter as Mortgage Loan Originator at our Valparaiso - Lincolnway location.

Jana has an impressive 25 years of experience in the financial industry, specializing in mortgage lending. Jana's diverse background encompasses expertise in compliance, operations, servicing, secondary market execution, and software management. She will be collaborating with the local real estate community, assisting borrowers in obtaining financing for their dream home, as well as providing people with different loan options.

"I am passionate about my work and care deeply about my borrower's financial needs," Jana stated, "I love educating my borrowers to assist them with obtaining the right loan product that fits their needs."

Jana is active in the community she serves and belongs to the North Central Indiana Association of Realtors, where she sits on two committees. She also co-hosts the Annual Todd Hite Memorial Golf Outing to help raise funds for the Marshall County Neighborhood Center, as well as volunteers at different community events throughout the year.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the nearly 8 billion-asset bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

# # #

Contact: Amy Phares

Public Relations Manager

Phone: (219) 874-9208