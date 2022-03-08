Log in
    HBNC   US4404071049

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

(HBNC)
03/22 09:52:58 am
18.87 USD   +0.59%
09:43aHORIZON BANCORP : Bank Welcomes Karen Stemley as Branch Manager
PU
09:43aHORIZON BANCORP : Bank Announces James Kent as Vice President, Retirement Services Officer
PU
03/04INSIDER SELL : Horizon Bancorp
MT
Horizon Bancorp : Bank Welcomes Karen Stemley as Branch Manager

03/08/2022 | 09:43am EST
Michigan City - Chasidy Garner, Horizon Bank's Assistant Vice President, District Retail Manager is pleased to announce Karen Stemley as Branch Manager of our Merrillville, Indiana office located at 8590 Broadway. Stemley will oversee the daily retail operations along with managing sales and service of the branch.

Stemley worked over 20 years in retail prior to beginning her career in banking. She has 14 years of experience in the financial industry with different roles over the years from customer service, lending, and management. Stemley obtained her Bachelors of Science degree in Business Administration from Chicago State University.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

# # #

Disclaimer

Horizon Bancorp published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 14:42:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 238 M - -
Net income 2021 88,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,31x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 817 M 817 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 788
Free-Float -
Craig M. Dwight Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James D. Neff President
Mark E. Secor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter L. Pairitz Independent Director
Spero W. Valavanis Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.-5.85%817
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.12%381 532
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.82%309 207
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%248 673
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-4.00%188 458
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%184 213