Horizon Bancorp : Bank Welcomes Karen Stemley as Branch Manager

Michigan City - Chasidy Garner, Horizon Bank's Assistant Vice President, District Retail Manager is pleased to announce Karen Stemley as Branch Manager of our Merrillville, Indiana office located at 8590 Broadway. Stemley will oversee the daily retail operations along with managing sales and service of the branch.

Stemley worked over 20 years in retail prior to beginning her career in banking. She has 14 years of experience in the financial industry with different roles over the years from customer service, lending, and management. Stemley obtained her Bachelors of Science degree in Business Administration from Chicago State University.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

# # #