Horizon Bancorp : Bank Welcomes Kim Modigell as Vice President, Senior Commercial Loan Officer

Michigan City, Indiana - John Freyek, Market President of Lake County, is pleased to announce Kim Modigell as Vice President, Senior Commercial Loan Officer. She will be located at the Merrillville, Indiana office.

Modigell has over twenty-two years of experience in the banking industry. Most recently, she held the position of Vice President, Business Banker. In her previous position, she was named Regional Development Company Lender of the Year in 2018. In Modigell's new role, she will be responsible for growing Horizon's commercial loan portfolio in Northwest Indiana.

Modigell attended Lake Michigan College and Western Michigan University, where she majored in Business Administration. She was previously on the Board of Directors for the Munster Chamber of Commerce, and the past President of Friends of Hospice.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Celebrating 150 years, Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC

# # #

Contact: Amy Phares

Public Relations Manager

Phone: (219) 874-9208