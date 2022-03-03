Horizon Bancorp : Bank Welcomes Lynette Goodin-Belknap  as Branch Manager

Kate Etheridge, Horizon Bank's Assistant Vice President, District Retail Manager is pleased to announce Lynette Goodin-Belknap as Branch Manager in their Fremont, Michigan office located at 211 West Main Street. She will oversee the daily retail operations along with managing sales and service of the branch.



Goodin-Belknap has almost 30 years' experience in the financial industry. She started her banking career in Fremont at this very same location as a teller, and has excelled and been promoted through various mergers and acquisitions.



"Horizon is a true community bank that's big enough to serve but also small enough to really get to know each and every customer to identify their unique financial needs. I am thrilled to join Horizon and ready to provide exceptional service and build relationships in the Fremont community," stated Goodin-Belknap.



Goodin-Belknap is active in the community she serves and volunteers for The Alzheimer's Association and supports Fremont's local schools and organizations.



"Lynette is a local banking professional who knows the community. We are very excited to have her on our team and look forward to her contributing in the Fremont area," stated Etheridge.



About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.





Contact: Amy Phares

Public Relations Manager

Phone: (219) 874-9208

Fax: (219) 873-2628