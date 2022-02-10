Horizon Bancorp : Bank Welcomes Michael Nagy  as Mortgage Loan Originator

Michigan City - Mary Kay Gaboyan, Horizon Bank's Vice President, Mortgage Loan Sales Manager, is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Nagy as aMortgage Loan Originator. He will be working out of the branches located at 1300 North Main St, Crown Point and 8590 Broadway, Merrillville, IN.



Nagy has 20 years of experience in mortgage originating; 10 years in management and 5 years in underwriting.



About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.





