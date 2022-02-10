Log in
    HBNC   US4404071049

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

(HBNC)
Horizon Bancorp : Bank Welcomes Michael Nagy  as Mortgage Loan Originator

02/10/2022 | 05:04pm EST
Michigan City - Mary Kay Gaboyan, Horizon Bank's Vice President, Mortgage Loan Sales Manager, is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Nagy as aMortgage Loan Originator. He will be working out of the branches located at 1300 North Main St, Crown Point and 8590 Broadway, Merrillville, IN.

Nagy has 20 years of experience in mortgage originating; 10 years in management and 5 years in underwriting.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

# # #

Contact: Amy Phares
Public Relations Manager
Phone: (219) 874-9208
Fax: (219) 873-2628

Disclaimer

Horizon Bancorp published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:00:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
