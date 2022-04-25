Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

(HBNC)
04/25 02:06:05 pm EDT
18.60 USD   -1.56%
01:20pHORIZON BANCORP : Bank to Host Open Interviews to Fill Immediate Career Opportunities
PU
04/07HORIZON BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/04HORIZON BANCORP : Bank Welcomes John Richards as Successor to Rachel Saxon as President and Senior Trust Officer
PU
Horizon Bancorp : Bank to Host Open Interviews to Fill Immediate Career Opportunities

04/25/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
Indianapolis, IN. - Horizon Bank is hosting open interviews at their branch located at 302 North Alabama Street in Indianapolis, from 1:00 - 4:00 pm EST on April 28th to fill open positions. Opportunities include Tellers, Personal Banker, and Customer Service Representatives.

For a limited time, Horizon is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for most positions. Hourly employees are eligible to receive the bonus after 90 days of employment.

"We are looking for candidates that have cash handling experience and other skills from various fields, and encourage applicants that don't have any previous banking experience to stop by and talk," stated Josh Shelley, Vice President, District Manager.

"We're excited to hold open interviews at this branch and hope to see some great candidates from the Indy area. We are a growing community bank with attractive benefits that include comprehensive health and wellness plans, tuition reimbursement, career development and more. Now is a great time to join the Horizon team!" stated Allison Michna, Recruiter.

A full list of career opportunities is available at HorizonBank.com/Careers.

Horizon is a proud EOE I Female I Vets I Disabled Employer

About Horizon Bank

Horizon Bancorp is a locally owned, independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary Horizon Bank. Horizon also offers mortgage-banking services throughout the Midwest. Horizon Bancorp may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

# # #

Contact: Amy Phares
Public Relations Manager
Phone: (219) 874-9208

Disclaimer

Horizon Bancorp published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 17:19:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
