Horizon Bancorp : HBNC 2022 2nd Quarter Earnings & Investor Presentation

Important Information
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, "Horizon"). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in the presentation materials should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those described in Horizon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other subsequent filings with the SEC. Further, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance, and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable, and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties, and us. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Non-GAAP Measures
Certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented herein. Horizon believes they are useful to investors and provide a greater understanding of Horizon's business without giving effect to non-recurring costs and non-core items. For each non-GAAP financial measure, we have presented comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to those GAAP measures in the Appendix to this presentation. Please see slides 39-57.
Corporate Overview
2Q22 Highlights
Record Earnings
Record diluted EPS of $0.57
ROATE of 19.86%* and ROAA of 1.33%
Pre-tax,pre-provision net income* up 13.1% from the linked quarter and 18.9% from the prior year period
Organic loan growth
Total loans up 6.2% or 25.1% annualized, ex. PPP and sold participation loans
Commercial loans up 4.9% or 19.7% annualized, ex PPP and sold participation loans
Consumer loans up 12.6% or 50.5% annualized
Residential mortgage up 2.6% or 10.3% annualized
Disciplined expense management
Non-interestexpense/average assets was 1.95%
Efficiency ratio 55.57%
Sequential-quarter NIM expansion
3.19% reported NIM up 20 bps from linked quarter
3.12% adjusted NIM up 19 bps from linked quarter*
See Footnote Index and non-GAAP reconciliations in Appendix.
Change % vs.
($000s except per share data)
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
Income Statement
Pre-tax,pre-provision net income*
$29,074
13.1%
18.9%
Reported net income
$24,859
5.5%
12.1%
Diluted EPS
$0.57
5.6%
14.0%
Efficiency ratio
55.57%
(3.17)%
(2.16)%
Annualized non-interest exp. / avg. assets
1.95%
(0.08)%
(0.23)%
Return on average assets
1.33%
0.02%
(0.12)%
Return on average tangible equity*
19.86%
2.16%
3.17%
Balance Sheet
Total loans (ex PPP & sold participations)
$3,887,367
6.2%
0.0%
Commercial loans (ex PPP & sold
$2,310,605
4.9%
0.0%
participations)
Consumer loans
$848,749
12.6%
0.0%
Deposits
$5,845,585
(0.1)%
22.3%
Credit Quality
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.33%
(8) bps
(12) Bps
NPA / total assets ratio
0.28%
(2) bps
(11) Bps
Net charge-offs to avg. loans for the period
0.01%
1 bps
1 bps
Why Horizon?
A High-Performing Operator in Growth Markets
Disciplined operating culture
1.32% ROAA, 18.74% ROATE & 1.99% operating expenses/avg. assets YTD Superior return metrics include GAAP ROAA, ROAE and operating expenses/avg. assets
Closed 10 branches in 2021 and will close an additional 7 branches in 2022
Additional closings contributing to sustained tech/digital investments and consistently low expense/assets, efficiency and compensation/ FTE ratios
Compelling value supported by commitment to dividend
157% P/TBV and 8.2x P/E (TTM) with 3.7% dividend yield
Recent HBNC share price presents compelling value, while unbroken 30-year record of quarterly cash dividends to shareholders continues in 2022 with an annual dividend amount of 64¢/share, representing a 28.1% payout ratio
Well-establishedlong-term growth goals
17% average asset growth 2017-2021
17% annualized loan growth YTD (excluding PPP and sold commercial participation loans) Stable core deposit base
In line with long-term goals of meaningfully outpacing GDP and industry, ~50/50 growth organic/acquired, and organic growth ≥3x GDP
Very attractive Midwest markets
30 minutes from downtown Chicago and Attractive Midwest Markets
Illinois exodus, Indiana's infrastructure and business-friendly climate, and Indiana and Michigan's major global employers, entrepreneurs and research universities all contribute to favorable economic trends in Horizon markets
Deliberate mix of businesses delivers very strong operational performance
>50% of total loans comprise commercial lending
Commercial loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, increased approximately $108 million, or 20% annualized, during Q2 2022
Footnote Index included in Appendix (see slides 39-57 for non-GAAP reconciliation)
