Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBNC   US4404071049

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

(HBNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
18.77 USD   +1.51%
05:29pHORIZON BANCORP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:58pHORIZON BANCORP : Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 EPS of $0.57 - Form 8-K
PU
04:52pHORIZON BANCORP INC /IN/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horizon Bancorp : HBNC 2022 2nd Quarter Earnings & Investor Presentation

07/27/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A NASDAQ Traded Company - Symbol HBNC

I N V E S T O R P R E S E N TAT I O N | J U LY 2 7 , 2 0 2 2

E X C E P T I O N A L S E R V I C E

S E N S I B L E A D V I C E ®

Important Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, "Horizon"). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in the presentation materials should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those described in Horizon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other subsequent filings with the SEC. Further, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance, and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable, and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties, and us. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented herein. Horizon believes they are useful to investors and provide a greater understanding of Horizon's business without giving effect to non-recurring costs and non-core items. For each non-GAAP financial measure, we have presented comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to those GAAP measures in the Appendix to this presentation. Please see slides 39-57.

E X C E P T I O N A L S E R V I C E

S E N S I B L E A D V I C E ®

2

Corporate Overview

E X C E P T I O N A L S E R V I C E

S E N S I B L E A D V I C E ®

3

2Q22 Highlights

Record Earnings

  • Record diluted EPS of $0.57
  • ROATE of 19.86%* and ROAA of 1.33%
  • Pre-tax,pre-provision net income* up 13.1% from the linked quarter and 18.9% from the prior year period

Organic loan growth

  • Total loans up 6.2% or 25.1% annualized, ex. PPP and sold participation loans
  • Commercial loans up 4.9% or 19.7% annualized, ex PPP and sold participation loans
  • Consumer loans up 12.6% or 50.5% annualized
  • Residential mortgage up 2.6% or 10.3% annualized

Disciplined expense management

  • Non-interestexpense/average assets was 1.95%
  • Efficiency ratio 55.57%

Sequential-quarter NIM expansion

    • 3.19% reported NIM up 20 bps from linked quarter
    • 3.12% adjusted NIM up 19 bps from linked quarter*
  • See Footnote Index and non-GAAP reconciliations in Appendix.

Change % vs.

($000s except per share data)

2Q22

1Q22

2Q21

Income Statement

Pre-tax,pre-provision net income*

$29,074

13.1%

18.9%

Reported net income

$24,859

5.5%

12.1%

Diluted EPS

$0.57

5.6%

14.0%

Efficiency ratio

55.57%

(3.17)%

(2.16)%

Annualized non-interest exp. / avg. assets

1.95%

(0.08)%

(0.23)%

Return on average assets

1.33%

0.02%

(0.12)%

Return on average tangible equity*

19.86%

2.16%

3.17%

Balance Sheet

Total loans (ex PPP & sold participations)

$3,887,367

6.2%

0.0%

Commercial loans (ex PPP & sold

$2,310,605

4.9%

0.0%

participations)

Consumer loans

$848,749

12.6%

0.0%

Deposits

$5,845,585

(0.1)%

22.3%

Credit Quality

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.33%

(8) bps

(12) Bps

NPA / total assets ratio

0.28%

(2) bps

(11) Bps

Net charge-offs to avg. loans for the period

0.01%

1 bps

1 bps

E X C E P T I O N A L S E R V I C E

S E N S I B L E A D V I C E ®

4

Why Horizon?

A High-Performing Operator in Growth Markets

Disciplined operating culture

1.32% ROAA, 18.74% ROATE & 1.99% operating expenses/avg. assets YTD Superior return metrics include GAAP ROAA, ROAE and operating expenses/avg. assets

Closed 10 branches in 2021 and will close an additional 7 branches in 2022

Additional closings contributing to sustained tech/digital investments and consistently low expense/assets, efficiency and compensation/ FTE ratios

Compelling value supported by commitment to dividend

157% P/TBV and 8.2x P/E (TTM) with 3.7% dividend yield

Recent HBNC share price presents compelling value, while unbroken 30-year record of quarterly cash dividends to shareholders continues in 2022 with an annual dividend amount of 64¢/share, representing a 28.1% payout ratio

Well-establishedlong-term growth goals

17% average asset growth 2017-2021

17% annualized loan growth YTD (excluding PPP and sold commercial participation loans) Stable core deposit base

In line with long-term goals of meaningfully outpacing GDP and industry, ~50/50 growth organic/acquired, and organic growth ≥3x GDP

Very attractive Midwest markets

30 minutes from downtown Chicago and Attractive Midwest Markets

Illinois exodus, Indiana's infrastructure and business-friendly climate, and Indiana and Michigan's major global employers, entrepreneurs and research universities all contribute to favorable economic trends in Horizon markets

Deliberate mix of businesses delivers very strong operational performance

>50% of total loans comprise commercial lending

Commercial loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, increased approximately $108 million, or 20% annualized, during Q2 2022

  1. Footnote Index included in Appendix (see slides 39-57 for non-GAAP reconciliation)

E X C E P T I O N A L S E R V I C E

S E N S I B L E A D V I C E ®

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Horizon Bancorp published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 21:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
05:29pHORIZON BANCORP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:58pHORIZON BANCORP : Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 EPS of $0.57 - Form 8-K
PU
04:52pHORIZON BANCORP INC /IN/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
04:36pHorizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 EPS of $0.57
AQ
04:36pEarnings Flash (HBNC) HORIZON BANCORP Posts Q2 EPS $0.56
MT
07/21HORIZON BANCORP : Bank Announces Promotion of Tera Gilbert as Vice President, Personal Tru..
PU
07/13HORIZON BANCORP : Bank Announces Promotion of Tab Browning as Vice President, Information ..
PU
07/07Raymond James Downgrades Horizon Bancorp to Outperform From Strong Buy, Adjusts Price T..
MT
07/07HORIZON BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/01HORIZON BANCORP : Bank Announces Gail Bradley as Successor to Dave Voris as Vice President..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 259 M - -
Net income 2022 96,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,50x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 806 M 806 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 878
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 18,49 $
Average target price 22,80 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig M. Dwight Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark E. Secor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter L. Pairitz Independent Director
Spero W. Valavanis Independent Director
James B. Dworkin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.-11.75%806
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.24%332 615
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.19%265 564
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%222 073
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.34%162 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.04%161 723