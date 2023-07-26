A NASDAQ Traded Company - Symbol HBNC
Important Information
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, "Horizon"). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this presentation should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: current financial conditions within the banking industry, including the effects of recent failures of other financial institutions, liquidity levels, and responses by the Federal Reserve, Department of the Treasury, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to address these issues; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the ability of Horizon to remediate its material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; continuing increases in inflation; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon's assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; economic conditions and their impact on Horizon and its customers, including local and global economic recovery from the pandemic; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; material changes outside the U.S. or in overseas relations, including changes in U.S. trade relations related to imposition of tariffs, Brexit, and the phase out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR"); the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon's reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Non-GAAP Measures
Certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented herein. Horizon believes they are useful to investors and provide a greater understanding of Horizon's business without giving effect to non-recurring costs and non-core items. For each non-GAAP financial measure, we have presented comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to those GAAP measures in the Appendix to this presentation. Please see slides 30-36.
Seasoned Management Team
Thomas M. Prame
President & Chief Executive Officer
- 29 Years of Banking Experience
- 21 Years in Executive Leadership Roles
Kathie A. DeRuiter
EVP & Senior Operations Officer
- 34 Years of Banking and Operational Experience
- 23 Years as Senior Bank Operations Officer
Todd A. Etzler
EVP & Corporate Secretary & General Counsel
- 32 Years of Corporate Legal Experience and
13 years of General Counsel Experience
- 6 Years as General Counsel
Mark E. Secor
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
- 35 Years of Banking and Public Accounting Experience
- 15 Years with Horizon as CFO and EVP of Horizon
Lynn M. Kerber
EVP & Chief Commercial Banking Officer
- 33 Years of Banking Experience
- 6 Years with Horizon as Senior Commercial Credit Officer
Noe S. Najera
EVP, Senior Retail & Mortgage Lending Officer
- 22 Years of Banking Experience
- 8 Years with Horizon, 4 Years as SVP Retail Lending
Our Indiana & Michigan Markets
Loans $1.8B
Deposits
$1.8B
Chicago
Loans $2.9B
Deposits
$4.0B
Most-recent-quarter-end balances for IN and MI, with loans excluding mortgage warehouse and purchased HELOCs
Highly Attractive
We serve some of the most economically attractive Midwest markets through more than 70
strategically located, full-service branchess in Indiana and Michigan.
Our markets have desirable business and investment environments, lower taxes, affordable
housing, infrastructure and quality of life that attract new companies and households.
Northwest Indiana, where Horizon is headquartered, will benefit from the new
South Shore Line commuter rail and increasingly easy access to nearby Chicago.
Home for Major Brands
Some of the largest national and global companies in industries such as medical devices, pharmaceuticals, agribusiness, automotive/mobility, alternative energy, and high-tech manufacturing have headquarters/major facilities in our markets. Additionally, there are flourishing ecosystems of supporting suppliers, professional services firms, and spin-offs.
Our branch network serves the thriving communities that are home to renowned
universities including the University of Notre Dame, Purdue University, Indiana University,
University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Grand Valley State University.
Diverse In-Market Opportunities
Horizon is a well recognized community banking partner across its footprint.
Our lead business lines of Commercial and Retail Banking are complimented by well
developed platforms in Treasury Management, Wealth, Mortgage Banking and consumer lending, expanding our client value proposition and revenue streams.
Horizon's core deposit franchise is grounded in the long tenure of its clients, significant
market share, and density of the bank's in-market deposit relationships.
2Q23 Highlights
Profitability
- Solid net income of $18.8 million* / adjusted $17.6 million**
- NIM of 2.69%* / adjusted 2.57%**
- Increase in non-interest income of 14% from Q1
- Continued disciplined operating model with 1.86% of non-interest expense/average assets, annualized
- Diluted EPS of $0.43* / adjusted $0.41**
Stable Core Deposits
- Total deposits consistent, continued shift in mix
- Consumer & Commercial portfolios modestly down - $109MM
- Public portfolio increased $118MM
- Diligent oversight of pricing and funding costs
Loan Growth
- Total loans up 2.2% annualized Q2 and 5.3% annualized YTD, with expected full-year growth of 6-8% for 2023
- Portfolio yields increased through growth in higher yielding loans replacing low yielding assets
- Excellent credit metrics, reflective of discipline and sound operating model
- Includes favorable impact of $1.45 million swap termination fee
- See Footnote Index and non-GAAP reconciliations in Appendix.
Change %
($000s except per share data)
2Q23
vs.
1Q23
Income Statement
Pre-tax,pre-provision net income**
$20,895
2.76%
Reported net income
$18,763
2.94%
Diluted EPS
$0.43
2.38%
Annualized non-interest exp. / avg. assets
1.86%
7 bps
Return on average assets
0.96%
2 bps
Return on average common equity
10.59%
(7) bps
Return on average tangible equity**
13.94%
(24) bps
Balance Sheet
Total loans
$4,273,193
0.6%
Total deposits
$5,709,332
0.1%
Credit Quality
NPA / total assets ratio
0.30%
3 bps
Net charge-offs to avg. loans for the period
0.01%
0 bps
