Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Horizon Bancorp, Inc.    HBNC

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

(HBNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on January 28

12/21/2020 | 04:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, January 28, 2021 to review its fourth quarter 2020 financial results.

The Company’s fourth quarter 2020 news release will be released after markets close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. It will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.horizonbank.com.

Participants may access the live conference call on January 28, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 877-317-6789 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 412-317-6789 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp Call.” Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call through February 4, 2021. The telephone replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 412-317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 10150632.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Contact:
Mark E. Secor, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (219) 873–2611
Fax: (219) 874–9280


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
04:39pHORIZON BANCORP INC /IN/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
04:35pHorizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings Conference Call to Review Fourth Qua..
GL
12/18Horizon Bancorp Named One of 20 “Performance Powerhouses” in Nat..
GL
11/12INSIDER TRENDS : Horizon Bancorp Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
11/02HORIZON BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition An..
AQ
10/29HORIZON BANCORP INC /IN/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regula..
AQ
10/28HORIZON BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28HORIZON BANCORP : Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
10/28Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
10/07HORIZON BANCORP : Inc. Announces Earnings Conference Call to Review Third Quarte..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 227 M - -
Net income 2020 63,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 3,20%
Capitalization 675 M 675 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,60 $
Last Close Price 15,38 $
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig M. Dwight Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James D. Neff President
Mark E. Secor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter L. Pairitz Independent Director
Spero W. Valavanis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.-19.05%675
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.58%362 980
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.33%257 722
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.60%248 018
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.05%187 733
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.13%163 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ